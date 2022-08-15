Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
What Is a Car Smart Key and How Does It Work on Your Car?
The automotive industry has undergone many technological advancements, with cars becoming safer, easier, and more fun to drive. Companies are constantly introducing new technologies to make driving more convenient, and the car smart key is a prime example. Previously, you'd have to walk all the way to your car, insert...
This dual-powered submarine isn't like anything you have seen before
It can be used to silently transport troops and be deadly when needed.
1970 Chevelle SS Found Parked On Garage Lift Since 1978
This muscle car is packing some major surprises under the hood and in its history. The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle is one of America’s most excellent muscle car machines ever to hit the asphalt. Of course, there is a considerable following surrounding these incredible cars as they introduced the nation to a new style of Chevy power and performance. This means that the engine is always the star of the show, and there is one engine that shines exceptionally bright in the GM performance line. That motor is the 454 ci LS6 V8 engine, making this car a beast on the streets and the drag strip. Though Chevelles of this specification are getting pretty rare these days, one guy was able to find a beautiful example of one of these ridiculous machines.
This Farm Is Full Of Classic Mopar Muscle Cars
Everyone loves a good story about a classic muscle car found in a barn, field, garage, etc. Even more fascinating is when you hear of a guy who has a large piece of property and numerous Mopar muscle cars sitting around. For some it’s like the promise of buried treasure they could possibly uncover. For others the stories make them mad that anyone would let such a precious vehicle rot. But don’t judge too quickly, because this guy isn’t quite like that.
makeuseof.com
The Difference Between Horsepower and Torque Explained
Horsepower and torque are two of the most important metrics when it comes to your vehicle. These numbers tell you a lot about the vehicle you're going to buy, and manufacturers constantly strive to outgun their competition with higher horsepower and torque figures. Pickup trucks have increasingly ridiculous torque figures,...
techeblog.com
Engineers Transform Old Tire Rubber Into New Greener and Lighter Concrete
Engineers from RMIT University have found a way to transform old tire rubber into a greener and lighter concrete that aims to reduce manufacturing as well transportation costs significantly. Concrete typically consists of coarse aggregate and by replacing all of this with used tire rubber, the consumption of natural resources can be significantly reduced.
3 Reliable Used SUVs Under $20,000, According to Consumer Reports
While used car and SUV prices are supposed to fall in the future, no one actually knows when that will happen. Consumer Reports has three reliable used SUVs under $20,000 will get you from point A to point B safely. The following sport utility vehicles are safe, have good fuel economy, and offer a spacious interior.
makeuseof.com
3 Key Features to Inspect Before Buying a Used EV
Electric vehicles are breaking new ground in terms of new car sales, which means that soon the market will be flooded with a flurry of used electric vehicles. But, of course, shopping for a used electric vehicle is much different from shopping for a used gasoline car. In fact, it's...
Why Are Car Tires Black — Instead of White?
The natural rubber in car tires has a white color, so then why are most tires black? It’s due to the use of a material called carbon black. The post Why Are Car Tires Black — Instead of White? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
yankodesign.com
This portable power station is perfect for camping, tailgating, and even for working outdoors
Meet the LIPOWER Mars-2000, a beer-cooler-sized power station that gives you up to 2000W of power no matter where you are. Whether you’re camping outdoors, spending a cool evening at the beach, going on a road-trip, or even taking your camera and drone on a day-long expedition for work or casual photoshoots, the LIPOWER Mars-2000 is a pretty capable portable power source that’s equipped with EV-grade LFP batteries for sustained power no matter what your requirement. It’s designed for the outdoors (and has the ability to charge via solar panels), but can even be used indoors during power outages, making it the perfect way to reclaim your energy independence so you don’t need to rely entirely on a power grid. That also means being able to occasionally lower your electricity bills!
Is the Power Stroke a Better Diesel Engine Than the Duramax?
Is there a diesel engine that's right for you? Check out the Power Stroke and Duramax models. The post Is the Power Stroke a Better Diesel Engine Than the Duramax? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Zapata will give 25 people the chance to fly his JetRacer craft for the first time
The vehicle operates over ground or water. It is a vertical take-off and landing aircraft. No qualifications are required by pilots. You may remember Franky Zapata from when he attempted to cross the English Channel in the air - on his homemade flyboard in 2019. Now, he is offering other people the opportunity to fly another one of his inventions: the JetRacer flying car.
2023 Chevrolet Silverado Includes An Updated Duramax Diesel Engine
Chevrolet’s future is electric, but the blue-collar brand isn’t giving up on combustion power quite yet. As part of the introduction of the 2023 Silverado ZR2 Bison, Chevy buried an update about the Silverado’s excellent diesel powerplant. Starting with the 2023 model year, the 3.0-liter turbodiesel straight-six...
makeuseof.com
Why Are Electric Vehicles So Fast?
Electrified vehicles used to have a reputation for being slow and boring. Just ask the first-gen Toyota Prius. But, today's EVs are the farthest thing from the original Prius you can possibly imagine. The fastest vehicles on the road today are performance EVs, and this trend isn't stopping anytime soon.
Marvel At This Tiny Flathead Four-Cylinder Engine
If you have ever wanted to build your own tiny engine, a company called Stirlingkit has been making scale engineering marvels for a while. Its latest piece is a 17.5cc (1.06 cubic-inch) water-cooled motor measuring just 5.3 x 1.7 x 3.5 inches. In the video below, you can see the...
Junkyard Is A Graveyard Of Rotting Chevys
The classic car junk yard has got some fantastic classics. Resurrection Auto has just purchased a junkyard’s worth of classic cars. This collection is home to over 150 classic Chevy cars from 1950-1966 and trucks 1950-1988 as well as one random 1969 Corvette driver seat that sits on top of the hood of a Chevy Bel Air. The dense mass of cars is best described by the owners as “Junk, but good junk,” indeed they have found some 'good junk'.
Embedded solar panels generate 50 times more power than regular solar panels
It will also prevent 70 tonnes of carbon emissions every year.
We Tried The Cheapest Cordless Power Drill At Home Depot. Here's How It Went
Outside of buying, say, a 2x4 or a flat of pansies, what could be a more prototypical Home Depot shopping experience than picking up a cordless drill?
Ford's experimental headlight technology projects information onto the road ahead
In brief: Ford's European division is testing new headlight technology designed to help keep drivers' eyes on the road. Dubbed high-resolution headlights, the tech is loosely based on existing heads-up displays that project helpful information onto the windshield in front of the driver. Ford's idea goes one step further by using the headlights to project even more information onto the road in front of the vehicle.
VW Agent Thor Is A Mysterious Automotive Icon
This unique roadster is a sleek sports car with some unforgettable styling. This Volkswagen is a special piece of automotive art within the classic car community for many reasons. Some fans of the iconic car will know it as The Agent Thor custom classic which was built just a few years ago by an experienced classic car builder. While it may not actually be the same car, it is one of the best replicas we’ve seen currently on the market. Other car lovers who might not know about this car’s history will likely just see it as a ridiculously cool looking and unique custom automobile. Either way, this vehicle attracts exactly the sort of attention you might want from fellow enthusiasts.
