French Creek Is Focus of Greenways Awards Ceremony Today
FRANKLIN, Pa. – The public is invited to attend the Annual Greenways Awards Ceremony on Friday afternoon, August 19, in Franklin’s Riverfront Park. The free event will begin at 3:00 p.m. beneath a tent canopy–rain or shine. The Greenways Awards are presented by the Council on Greenways...
Man Seriously Injured in Forest County Crash
BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police have released the details of an August 15 motor vehicle accident in Forest County that seriously injured a local man. Police said the accident happened around 9:18 p.m. as William Lamoreaux, 35, of Brookville, was traveling north on State Route 899...
Outdoors Advocates Honored at Riverfront Park
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT)— The Council on Greenways and Trails honored three recipents of the 2022 Greenways Awards at a ceremony at Riverfront Park in Franklin on Friday afternoon. Jessica A. Hillburn was the organization’s recipient of the James E. Holden Greenways Volunteer of the Year award. Cochranton Borough was...
James Eugene Lindquist
James Eugene Lindquist, age 95, of Oil City, formerly of Venus, passed away surrounded by family on August 17, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. Born on May 25, 1927, in Grand Valley, PA, he was a son of the late James O. and Pansy Litzinger Lindquist. Jim served in...
Charles Junior Alcorn
Charles Junior Alcorn, 77, of Polk, passed away August 18, 2022 at Quality Life Services in Grove City. Junior was born August 25, 1944 in Jefferson County at his parents’ home. He was the son of the late Charles Leroy Alcorn and Arbelle Enterline Alcorn. Junior received his education...
Police Continue Search for Missing Woman
MEADVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Meadville-based State Police are continuing to search for a missing 35-year-old Crawford County woman. According to police, 35-year-old Candace Caffas was last seen on July 16 on State Route 285, in Conneaut Lake, Crawford County. She is described as 4-foot-9, approximately 95 pounds, with dirty...
Paul E. Osborn
Paul E. Osborn, 71, of Franklin passed away on August 18, 2022 at UPMC Northwest, Seneca. Born on March 17, 1951, he was the son of the late Charles L. and Bernice K. (Heffernan) Osborne. Paul married the love of his life, the former Patricia A. Lepley on March 17,...
Treasurer Stacy Garrity and Local Legislators Tour Forest Scientific Corporation
Forest Scientific Corporation, located on Townline Road in Tionesta, manufactures, sells and services equipment such as lathes, milling machines, plasma cutters, and routers. “I’m impressed to see the incredible work being done by Forest Scientific Corporation,” Treasurer Garrity said. “The machinery the staff is producing is world class, and it is clear how much passion Forest Scientific Corporation President John Martincic and his team have for the work that they do.”
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Avocado Crab Boats
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Avocado Crab Boats – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Have you ever tried this delicious appetizer? Today is the day!. -Preheat broiler. Place 2 avocado halves in a large bowl; mash lightly with a fork. Add mayonnaise and lemon juice; mix until well blended. Stir in crab, 3 tablespoons cilantro, chives, serrano pepper, capers and pepper. Spoon into remaining avocado halves.
Theresa Dawn Chutz
God’s angels took Theresa Dawn Chutz, 41, of Wexford, formerly of Emlenton, to her heavenly home Thursday morning, August 18, 2022 at Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh while surrounded by her loving parents. Theresa was born with spina bifida in Oil City on May 21, 1981. She was a brave...
Neva Marie Ruditis
Neva Marie Ruditis, 87, a resident of 143 Circle Street, Franklin; died peacefully at 12:25 PM Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in UPMC-Northwest, Seneca following a period of declining health. She was born May 7, 1935 in Oil City, a beloved daughter of the late: Jerome M. and Fannie Grill Cangemi.
SPONSORED: UFP Parker Hiring for All Shifts
UFP Parker now has both Day and Afternoon positions open for a variety of skill levels. If you are looking for a career with a comprehensive benefit package and multiple avenues for advancement, come join our winning team at UFP Parker. UFP Parker has locations in Parker, Emlenton, and Shippenville.
Rita Lynne Silvis (McCanna)
Rita Lynne Silvis (McCanna), 67, of St. Petersburg, departed this world on August 15, 2022, surrounded by a small number of the countless people who loved her. She was born on June 12, 1955, in Butler, to Sally McCanna (Mortimer) and Ronald McCanna of Rimersburg, PA, who instilled in her a strong work ethic, taught her the importance of community, and showed her that nothing is more precious than family.
Local Man Accused of DUI with 3 Juvenile Passengers
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing reckless endangerment and DUI-related charges for allegedly driving under the influence with three juvenile passengers in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Devin Scott Bell, of Venus, on Wednesday, August 17,...
SPONSORED – ORDERED 8/18/22: Faller’s Furniture to Hold Public Auction this Saturday
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Faller’s Furniture of Clarion will host a public auction on Saturday, August 20. The auction will be held at 9:00 a.m. at the former Comet Warehouse building located at 443 South Fifth Avenue in Clarion. A full list of auction items can be viewed...
Holly Lynn Tweed
Holly Lynn Tweed, 37, of Butler died at the scene of a two-vehicle accident in Hovey Twp., Armstrong County late Monday afternoon (08-15-22) of injuries sustained in the accident. Holly was born in Clarion on October 3, 1984 to Timothy J. and Rita Mae Hughes Wolfe, both of whom survive...
Charges Against Local Man Accused of Fleeing Crash Scene Waived for Court
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a local man who is accused of fleeing the scene of an accident were waived for court on Wednesday. Court documents indicate the following charges against 39-year-old Glenn J. Jubeck, of St. Petersburg, were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, August 17, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court:
State Police Calls: Area Man Arrested Following Accidental Shooting
VENANGO/BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Police have released information concerning an accidental shooting that led to the arrest of an East Brady man in June. According to Butler-based State Police, the incident occurred around 6:40 p.m. on June 14 as 28-year-old...
SPONSORED: DuBrook (M & B Redi-Mix) Offers a Variety of Decorative Concrete Supplies for Concrete Contractors
CLARION, Pa. DuBrook (M and B Redi-Mix) carries a wide variety of decorative concrete supplies for concrete contractors. Concrete color mix, concrete stamp patterns, concrete stain, and sealers are just a few products DuBrook (M and B Redi-Mix) has to offer. DuBrook Clarion, Butler, and Bradford locations have color machines...
Sugarcreek Borough Police Department Reminds Motorists to Use Caution as Students Head Back to School
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police are urging motorists to use extra caution as students head back to school. Sugarcreek Borough Police would like to inform motorists that the Valley Grove School District’s first day of school is Tuesday, August 30. Police are reminding motorists that school zones will be active with a maximum speed limit of 15 MPH.
