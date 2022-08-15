ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 1

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Three Louisiana women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
WESTWEGO, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

The Largest Residential Home in Louisiana

There are a lot of really large inhabited homes in Louisiana, but there's none that are quite as large as this!. Over the last 75 years, the size of homes in the U.S. has more than tripled. The average house size went from 797 square feet in 1945 to 2,491 square feet in 2020. In fact that leaves the U.S. with more floor area per resident of any country in the world!
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
New Orleans, LA
Coronavirus
City
Shreveport, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Education
Baton Rouge, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Health
Baton Rouge, LA
Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
New Orleans, LA
Education
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theneworleanstribune.com

Louisiana Takes the “Count” Out of Accountability

In an effort to mask the failure of the so-called education reform movement, Louisiana finds itself with a school performance evaluation system that just doesn’t add up. For more than 15 years, we have been saying that the manner in which the state Education Department has been evaluating public schools is intentionally skewed, distorted and, well, a lie.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Kratom, an herbal extract, is raising addiction fears. Ascension is the 1st parish to ban it.

Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana next month to ban the sale of kratom, an unregulated "herbal supplement" that has raised concerns about addiction. But officials backed away from wider restrictions that would also have made it illegal to possess or consume the product, waiting for clarity on what actions state or federal regulators might take.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern University#College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
theadvocate.com

'Isn't It Beautiful': Former LOGA head Don Briggs recounts long road that led to recovered faith

As a boy, a work ethic was planted in Don Briggs’s being, and, nourished by his own ambition, it blossomed under the broiling Miami sun. It brought him fleeting success as a football player — a lauded high school lineman, he attended Florida State for more than a year on scholarship — then into the unfamiliar world of Louisiana, where he started as a roughneck in the rough-and-tumble energy industry but rose to create his own, prosperous company in Acadiana.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to FEMA Fraud Associated with False Claims that Her Home was Damaged

Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to FEMA Fraud Associated with False Claims that Her Home was Damaged. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced in a federal court in Louisiana that Schshinetia Anderson, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 11, 2022, to FEMA fraud. On November 10, 2022, the defendant will be sentenced before the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon. The defendant faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and a $100 obligatory special assessment charge.
SLIDELL, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Chime In To Chimes Boutique

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - A new women’s clothing boutique is now open on 1230 O’Neal Lane, Suite 2, Baton Rouge. I spoke with the owner, Tanika Morrison about her journey and about owning a business. For more information on Chimes Boutique visit https://chimesboutique.com/
BATON ROUGE, LA
centralcitynews.us

Pastor Spell’s Attorney Wins $8.2 Million Judgment

EDITOR’S NOTE – Rev. Tony Spell was exonerated from the criminal charges against him May 13 when the Louisiana Supreme Court found that Gov. John Bel Edwards’ efforts to close churches and limit church attendance were “illegal” and “unconstitutional.” All criminal charges against the pastor of Life Tabernacle in Central for holding church were dismissed.
CENTRAL, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy