Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Willmar woman accused of assisting in the rape of 13-year-old has court appearance
(Olivia MN-) A settlement conference takes place Wednesday afternoon for a Willmar woman accused of helping a Renville man rape a 13-year-old girl. The alleged assault happened in Danube July 24th. 23-year-old Jordan Freitag is charged with multiple counts of 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, and 20-year-old Kelsey Jones is accused of helping hold the victim down during the attacks. Jones appears before Judge Laurence Stratton in Renville County District Court at 3:45 p.m.
willmarradio.com
Man accused of shooting at Willmar police has mental competency hearing Tuesday
(Willmar MN-) A contested mental competency hearing has been set for today at 10 a.m. for 36-year-old Esteban Ramos Junior of Raymond. Ramos is accused of shooting at a Willmar police officer after a traffic stop in northeast Willmar January 15th. Ramos is charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, 1st Degree Assault-Use of Deadly Force Against a Peace Officer and other charges and remains jailed on $750,000 unconditional bail.
willmarradio.com
Renville County murder suspect in court Monday
(Olivia MN-) A settlement conference takes place Monday for Renville County murder suspect Bradley Westphal. Westphal, 37, is charged with 3rd Degree Murder for allegedly giving a woman pills that said they were Percocet but were really fentanyl July 19th 2021, killing the woman. He will appear before Judge Laurence Stratton in Renville County District Court in Olivia at 1 p.m. Monday.
voiceofalexandria.com
UTV driver dies in crash near Holmes City
(Holmes City, MN)--On Tuesday evening, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a call of a UTV rollover near Holmes City west of Alexandria on Wild Rose Lane south of Hwy 27. The callers indicated they were driving by and saw the UTV in the ditch rolled over and determined a person was trapped underneath the UTV. The callers were able to roll it off the individual and began life saving measures. It was determined a short time later that the individual was dead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KARE
Woman killed in UTV crash in west-central Minnesota
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn — A woman from Alexandria died in a utility task vehicle (UTV or side-by-side) crash on Tuesday. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a call about the accident shortly before 8 p.m. The callers said they "were driving by and saw the UTV in the ditch...
willmarradio.com
Meeker County looking at finance options for courthouse, law enforcement center project
(Litchfield MN-) The Meeker County Board of Commissioners approved of a concept plan back on July 5th for remodeling the Court House, Law Enforcement Center and Family Services Center. The Board had a lengthy discussion (Aug. 16) regarding funding options for the 12-point-1-million dollar project. County Administrator Andrew Letson says...
valleynewslive.com
Person dies in UTV crash near Alexandria, MN
NEAR ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead following a UTV crash near Alexandria, MN. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to the crash near Holmes City, just southwest of Alexandria, on Tuesday, August 16. Authorities say a caller found someone pinned under a...
Sheriff: 3 injured after teen driver fails to yield at stop sign in Morrison County
MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. -- Three people are in the hospital after a teenage driver failed to yield at a stop sign in Morrison County Saturday evening, according to the county sheriff's office.The crash took place just after 6 p.m. on the intersection of Partridge Road and 93rd Street about four miles east of Buckman, Minnesota.Officials say a 17-year-old girl from Foley was traveling south on Partridge Road when she failed to yield to a stop sign and pulled out in front of a motorist traveling west on 93rd Street. The girl's vehicle was struck on the driver's side in the intersection. She was taken by ambulance to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries.The occupants of the other vehicle - a 63-year-old woman from New Brighton and a 61-year-old man from Hillman - were also injured in the crash and taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minnesota Attorney Pleads Guilty in Bankruptcy Fraud Case
St. Paul (KROC-AM News) - A Willmar attorney has pleaded guilty to fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets. Prosecutors said 63-year-old Gregory Anderson prepared and filed a voluntary bankruptcy petition for his client, James Rothers in November 2015. Upon the filing of the petition, Anderson knew that Rothers’ assets, wherever located, became property of a “bankruptcy estate” to be used to pay Rothers’ creditors. Anderson also filed a set of Rothers’ bankruptcy schedules in which Rothers was required to disclose the value of all his assets as of November 3, 2015.
willmarradio.com
Homes, vehicle hit by gunfire in Willmar Sunday morning
(Willmar MN-) Willmar police are asking the public for any information about two shootings in Willmar Sunday morning. No one was injured in either incident, but homes and vehicles were damaged. At 3:39 Sunday morning Willmar Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Ann St SE in Willmar on the report of gunshots. Officers found several bullet holes in a residence in that area. Less than an hour later, at 4:27 am, residents in the 1000 block of 6th St SW also reported gunshots. Officers found a home and a vehicle in that area had been struck by bullets. The cases remain under investigation and it’s believed the residences and vehicle were specifically targeted and the incidents may be related.
krwc1360.com
Two Die in Head-on Crash Friday in Wright County
Two people died in a head-on traffic crash that happened Friday evening in Wright County. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department reports that just before 10 PM, two passenger cars collided on Wright County Road 3, near the intersection of County Road 30 in Stockholm Township, south of Cokato. Officials...
kduz.com
One Seriously Injured in Wright County Crash
A Maple Lake man was seriously injured in a crash near Clearwater Tuesday evening. The State Patrol says 63-year-old Peter Miessen was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The Patrol says Miessen was driving his motorcycle south on Highway 24. A vehicle, driven by 67-year-old David...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kfgo.com
Woman killed in off-road vehicle rollover near Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A woman died when her UTV rolled Tuesday about eight miles southwest of Alexandria. She has been identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Craig of Alexandria. Shortly before 8 p.m., the overturned UTV was spotted in a ditch by some passers-by who called it into the Douglas...
kduz.com
Willmar attorney disbarred due to fraud
(Learfield News Service/St. Paul, MN) — A Willmar attorney has pleaded guilty to fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets. According to court documents, on November 3rd, 2015, Gregory Anderson prepared and filed a bankruptcy petition for his client James Rothers. Prior to filing the petition, Anderson created fake liabilities to...
trfradio.com
Teen Injured In Otter Tail County Roll-Over Accident
A Little Falls man was injured in a two vehicle accident Friday in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Nathaniel James Becker, 19, was injured when the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving was struck by a 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven by Patrick Daniel Howard Wrigley, 19, of Bismarck, North Dakota.
willmarradio.com
Drug bust in Granite Falls yields more than 13 ounces of meth
(Granite Falls MN-) A 68-year-old Granite Falls man is in jail after a drug bust Wednesday. The CEE-6 Drug and Gang Task Force, with help from the Granite Falls Police and Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Department, executed a search warrant at the suspect's home and seized more than 13 ounces of methamphetamine and $6000 in cash. Undercover agents had earlier purchased meth from the suspect.
willmarradio.com
Willmar School Board filings close...five to run for three seats
(Willmar MN-) The deadline to file for Willmar School Board was Tuesday. The three incumbents who were up for reelection all filed...Mary Amon, Jay Lawton and Randy Fredrickson, and they will be challenged by Steve Biesterfeld and Laura Weatherby in the November 8th general election.
Motorcycle Driver Seriously Hurt in Crash Near Clearwater
CLEARWATER -- A motorcycle driver was seriously hurt in a crash near Clearwater. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 24 and 160th Street Northwest. Sixty-three-year-old Peter Miessen of Maple Lake was going south on Highway 24 on his...
St. Cloud Man Sentenced for Raping, Impregnating Teenage Girl
ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced to prison for raping a teenage girl and impregnating her. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 43-year-old Carlos Calachij Gutierrez to 14 years and four months in prison after he pleaded guilty to 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct in June. St....
Waite Park Approves Lease Agreement With St. Cloud Hospital
WAITE PARK -- CentraCare has extend their lease agreement with the City of Waite Park. During Monday's Waite Park City Council meeting, the council approved a lease agreement with St. Cloud Hospital to continue to rent out the former public works building. CentraCare has been using the building for COVID...
Comments / 0