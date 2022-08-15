This article is sponsored by Music Together. Thank you for supporting the brands that support Motherly and mamas. One of the most amazing parts of being a parent is getting to experience everything anew through the eyes and ears of your child. Music, especially, gives us the chance to share many meaningful moments. When we sing and dance with our littles, we are reminded of how it feels to be moved by music as we watch them discover its magic.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO