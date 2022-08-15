John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are celebrating big time after announcing that they are expecting their fourth child. The couple suffered a devastating loss two years ago when they lost their third child prematurely, a son they named Jack. Recently, the supermodel took to social media to announce that they are expecting again, and they both couldn't be happier. She admitted in the emotional Instagram post that she was hesitant to come forward about the pregnancy after previous trauma, captioning the post in part: "Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," she said. "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing," Teigen continued. "Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO