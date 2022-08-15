Read full article on original website
Chrissy Teigen calls out fan who didn’t ‘recognize’ her in new photo
Chrissy Teigen called out a fan who didn’t “recognize” her in a new photo posted to Instagram. “I’ve had these teeth for like 10 years,” the cookbook author responded Sunday, referencing her veneers. In a follow-up comment, Teigen added, “You guys are somethin” when a separate fan asked why she is always “changing” her face. The comments came alongside an adorable photo of Teigen, 36, enjoying a boat ride with her son Miles lying on top of her. “keeping up with this one somehow,” she captioned the snap. Despite the critical commentary from her followers, the Cravings founder glowed in the image, likely because...
Chrissy Teigen’s Pregnant Belly Crashed A John Legend Zoom Interview
Sorry, John Legend — Chrissy Teigen’s pregnant belly will be stealing the spotlight for the next few months. The singer was recently interviewed virtually by the hosts of the Carrie and Tommy Podcast, and Chrissy crashed the party to say hello. Let’s be honest, though. It was to debut her very pregnant belly, and she was glowing like a true maternal goddess.
Peek Inside John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's $18M NYC Penthouse
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are celebrating big time after announcing that they are expecting their fourth child. The couple suffered a devastating loss two years ago when they lost their third child prematurely, a son they named Jack. Recently, the supermodel took to social media to announce that they are expecting again, and they both couldn't be happier. She admitted in the emotional Instagram post that she was hesitant to come forward about the pregnancy after previous trauma, captioning the post in part: "Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," she said. "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing," Teigen continued. "Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"
Kathie Lee Gifford’s new video of her baby grandson will make you smile
Kathie Lee Gifford couldn’t be happier to be a grandmother, and she’s sharing that joy with her fans and followers on social media. Just watch the precious video the 68-year-old posted of her grandson, little Frankie, being cooed at and kissed by his mom. "Just to make you...
The View hosts shocked after Whoopi Goldberg gives them a ‘rear’ look & flaunts her figure during game on live TV show
WHOOPI Goldberg has left her cohosts on The View in shock after showing off her "rear view" during a live show. The moderator flaunted her figure during a game with guest Michael Strahan. Good Morning America star Michael joined the co-hosts to play a special The View edition of The...
Justin Sylvester says he wasn’t pushing Jenna Bush Hager away
Setting the record straight. Justin Sylvester took to Instagram to clarify the viral moment where he seemingly pushed Jenna Bush Hager away on Wednesday’s episode of the “Today” show. “People thought that she was invading my space, and that’s actually not the truth,” the TV personality said while getting a facial Friday. “What we were doing was we were both flirting. … well, I was flirting with the chef because he was so cute and I was pushing her out of the way so I could have a one-on-one moment with the chef.” Sylvester went on to praise Bush Hager saying,...
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg forced to apologize to co-host Sara Haines in awkward moment live on air
THE View moderator Whoopi Goldberg has been forced to apologize to her co-host, Sara Haines, during an awkward moment on live TV. Monday’s broadcast has brought with it a few uncomfortable on-air interactions between the show’s hosts. Halfway through the episode, Charlamagne tha God appeared as a guest,...
Ryan Seacrest Shares Thoughts on Becoming a Dad: 'Having Kids at the Right Time Would Be Great'
Ryan Seacrest is excited about the opportunity to become a parent when the time is right. During Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, guest co-host Lisa Rinna asked Seacrest his thoughts about having kids down the line. After nearly spitting out his drink, the American Idol host, 47,...
‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Confirms Major New Project, Will It Pull Her Away From Hosting Gig?
Whoopi Goldberg has been caught in the crossfire of some major drama on her talk show The View. Recent controversy came courtesy of her especially cranky cohost, Joy Behar, in addition to making some controversial on-air comments herself. However, will she continue to feature in the long-running TV show much longer? Goldberg recently appeared alongside The $100,000 Pyramid host Michael Strahan for a mini round of the fun game show. But more recently, Whoopi Goldberg confirmed work on a major new project. And the announcement has left The View fans to wonder what that means for her current role.
Hoda Kotb reveals how she co-parents daughters with ex Joel Schiffman
Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman have their co-parenting dynamic down pat eight months after ending their engagement. The “Today” show co-anchor, 58, called her ex-fiancé, 64, a “great dad” in an interview with People published Tuesday. “He’ll have a Saturday, and I’ll do the Sunday. We switch each week,” she said of their schedule with daughters Haley, 5, and Hope, 3. “He’ll take the girls and do some fun things, and I’ll take some quiet time. “It’s a healthy mix, and the kids love it,” Kotb continued, noting that she and Schiffman have two nannies and are “very open about fixing things” so...
Kelly Ripa Supports Daughter Lola’s Music Career With New Post Announcing Debut Single
There still aren’t many details revolving around Kelly Ripa’s time away from her talk show Live With Kelly and Ryan. Since 2000, Ripa has been a constant face of the show, hosting alongside Regis Philbin. After Kathie Lee Gifford left the show, Philbin started hosting auditions to see who would stand beside him. While there were many names to make the list, Ripa stood out and on November 1, 2000, she appeared on the show, which had a psychic as a guest. The psychic revealed that Ripa was pregnant with her second child. Shocking even Ripa, the show continues today after 29 seasons. But with Ripa leaving co-host Ryan Seacrest to helm the show alone, it appears the star of All My Children is busy being an author, wife, and mother.
‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Lands New Hosting Gig Amid Tensions on Show
The View doesn’t return for another brand new season for a few more weeks, however, the tension ensues off-screen. With the long-running talk show heading into its 26th season with not one but two brand new panelists, show stalwart Whoopi Goldberg has landed a secondary hosting gig as The View fans continue to call for her dismissal.
Scott Disick Resurfaces For Dinner Date With Mystery Brunette At LA’s Nobu: Photos
Scott Disick has been photographed for the first time in one month. He was spotted heading out of the popular sushi restaurant, Nobu, on Aug. 16 with a mystery brunette woman by his side. In photos first obtained by the Daily Mail and that can be seen here, the 39-year-old Kardashians star rocked a casual combo of camouflage cargo pants and a white, button-down windbreaker lined with a green material that made an appearance on the collar. He completed the look with white sneakers and a brown hat, which partially covered his long, brown hair.
Sherri Shepherd Talks New Show ‘Sherri’ and Lessons Learned From Wendy Williams
Sherri Shepherd is slated to take over Wendy Williams' daytime talk show slot with "Sherri" launching this fall. Shepherd joined Cheddar News’ Hena Doba to talk about her preparations ahead of the premiere and what she has learned from past daytime talk show giants like Williams, Ellen Degeneres, and more. As she hones in her own skills and plans for the new hour-long program, she said she is thinking about who her dream guests would be. Shepherd has also teamed up with Hertz rental cars who are helping her with the big move to New York City.
Caesars, Las Vegas Strip Welcome a Huge Celebrity
While Frank Sinatra said the line "if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere" about New York, the line also applies to his second home, Las Vegas. Sin City has become a sort of celebrity proving ground. Yes, all the usual suspect celebrity chefs have multiple locations on the Las Vegas Strip -- Guy Fieri, Bobby Flay, Gordon Ramsay, and pretty much anyone who has ever been on the Food Network has at least one, but usually more restaurants on the Strip -- but lots of other celebrities have a SIn City presence as well.
Hoda Kotb shares the 'healthy' way she co-parents with Joel Schiffman: 'He's a great dad'
Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman are co-parenting their young daughters Haley and Hope in a "healthy" way. "He's a great dad," the TODAY co-host told People magazine for its "Family Issue," on newsstands August 19. Kotb and her daughters are the cover stars for the issue, which updates readers with the latest on her family.
Hoda Kotb’s ‘TODAY Show’ Cohost Gives Insight to Star’s Behind-the-Scenes Personality
TODAY Show’s Sheinelle Jones gave fans some insight into Hoda Kotb’s off-screen personality this week as fans continue to debate the rumored feud between Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. Kotb celebrated her birthday on August 9th. So Jones gave the 58-year-old a lengthy shoutout on Instagram. And while she...
