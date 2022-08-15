Read full article on original website
Rumbleverse: How To Fix Error Communicating With Epic Online Services Issues
Having already struck pay dirt with hits such as "Fortnite" and "Fall Guys," Epic Games is making yet another foray into the battle royale realm with "Rumbleverse." Released on August 11, 2022, "Rumbleverse" combines the battle royale genre with traditional fighting games, all with a professional wrestling theme. Players are given the ability to create their own virtual wrestler before they mix it up with 39 other players in a battle to see who will be last performer in tights standing. It's a pretty cool concept that players are sure to be excited to play. Unfortunately for some of them, there may be some technical issues to weave around before they can dive in.
How to merge an Overwatch account
Following in the footsteps of the cross-play update for the original Overwatch, Blizzard has announced that cross-progression will be a part of Overwatch 2 from the get-go. This big development allows players who have multiple accounts across different platforms to access their items, stats, and settings no matter where they play.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has three release dates now
The first boot of a new Call of Duty game is a crossroads with no right choice: do I jump into the big, flashy campaign headlining the game, or step first unto the virgin grasses of multiplayer, where no meta has yet taken root?. Activision is making that choice a...
Powerwash Simulator: The Best Way To Make Money Fast
2022 was full of simulation game announcements. If you thought life simulation games like "The Sims," business simulation games like "Zoo Tycoon," or flying sims like "Microsoft Flight Simulator" were the only kind of simulation games, developers sought to prove you wrong. In 2022, games like "Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator" and "Alaskan Truck Simulator" were announced, taking simulation games to an entirely new level of realism. "Powerwash Simulator" was even released in 2022, and people absolutely loved the game, despite its mundane premise.
Why was Asmongold suspended from World of Warcraft?
Asmongold, one of the most popular MMO content creators on Twitch and YouTube, was suspended from World of Warcraft on Aug. 15, 2022. This is the second time Asmongold has been punished by Blizzard. The streamer’s WoW account was silenced in 2020, which prevented him from speaking to other players or forming groups in the game. Asmongold didn’t know what triggered the suspension back then, but he was eventually cleared to play as he normally does.
Best games on Xbox Game Pass to play right now
Updated every month with the best games on Xbox Game Pass right now
Elden Ring's New Illegal Item Warnings Explained
FromSoftware has released the latest update for "Elden Ring," that now labels banned items so players can get rid of them before getting banned. Earlier in the year, players discovered a bizarre cut item, the Deathbed Smalls, which was believed to be Fia's underwear. Shortly after that, modders added the item back into the game, but anyone carrying the undergarments started getting banned, since it was considered a modded item. One infamous hacker even started forcing modded items onto players to get them banned.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Cult Of The Lamb?
It's quite hard to describe the plot to "Cult of the Lamb" with a straight face. Basically, the game is a roguelite that revolves around a lamb who becomes possessed when a nefarious god saves it from death. It's a truly bizarre premise, but one that has earned the intrigue of gamers since its announcement at Gamescom in 2021. "Cult of the Lamb" seems to have proven itself worthy of that intrigue, as early reviews have been mostly positive in regards to the game's story, visuals, and uniqueness.
The worst Call of Duty games of all time, ranked
Call of Duty is one of the most successful entertainment franchises in history. But it’s not all gravy. When you release a new entry every single year for nearly two decades, you’re bound to have some misses along with the hits. Titles like Black Ops 2, Call of Duty 4, Modern Warfare 2, Black Ops III, and others are remembered fondly by most. Others, not so much.
Splatoon 3's Table Turf Battle Explained
"Splatoon 3," the newest installment in one of Nintendo's only competitive online multiplayer series, is splashing onto shelves on September 9. In "Splatoon," a team of four players is tasked with painting a map's surface using various weapons and abilities, all while battling against an opposing team with the same goal. The team with the most paint coverage when the timer runs out wins (via splatoon.fandom).
Xbox Accuses PlayStation Of Anti-Game Pass Tactics
Microsoft's proposed purchase of Activision Blizzard understandably had the internet going wild when it was first announced. After all, if completed, it would be one of the biggest business deals in gaming, especially considering the massively successful titles that Activision Blizzard owns. If the deal went through, Microsoft would own franchises like "World of Warcraft" and "Call of Duty" — among many other great titles. If Microsoft ended up owning those games, it's fair for gamers to assume that it might want to keep the best sellers exclusive. That way, the logic goes, more people could potentially purchase and play Xbox systems. This is apparently something Sony has been concerned about, too.
How to refund a game on PS4 and PS5
Because Sony is now the exclusive storefront for purchasing digital PlayStation games, the company revamped its refund policy. You have up to 14 days to request one — provided you haven't downloaded or played the game you're attempting to return.
Two Point Campus: The Best Ways To Farm Kudosh
If you love simulation games, then Two Point Studios is a developer worth checking out. The studio debuted with "Two Point Hospital," an underappreciated game from 2018 that saw great critical reviews and drew plenty of fanfare. Now, Two Point Studios is expanding its series with "Two Point Campus." As the name suggests, the goal of the game is to build a school campus, complete with all the essential rooms and features any respectable academic abode should have. However, building all of these things isn't free.
This Destiny 2 Subclass Leak Just Got More Interesting
"Destiny 2" was released back in 2017, but it's still receiving regular updates and expansions from Bungie — amassing a significant fanbase for itself. Naturally, those fans are always eager for hints of what's coming next for the game, and last week, it looked like an accidental leak may have provided just such a hint. This has recently been followed by additional developments, which make the alleged leak all the more intriguing.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3: How To Unlock Gray
"Xenoblade Chronicles 3" had critics mostly raving when it was first released. While some contended there were a few downsides to the game, general consensus found that the 100 hours it takes to beat "Xenoblade Chronicles 3" are filled with enough fun to make up for any misgivings along the way. One thing players will find themselves frequently doing is unlocking new characters to add to their team. One of these unlockable characters is the mysterious gunslinger Gray.
Microsoft Explains Why Call Of Duty Won't Leave PlayStation
Since the news of Microsoft's plans to acquire Activision Blizzard broke back in January, the proposed purchase has received a lot of attention due to the massive notoriety of both companies. The deal would be so massive that the U.S. government has even gotten involved to investigate concerns of a potential monopoly. Naturally, this hasn't been an overnight process. In fact, the company is currently in hearings with the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) in Brazil, and some interesting intel has emerged from this process including Sony and Microsoft duking it out over game distribution and exclusivity worries.
Rollerdrome: How To Unlock Out For Blood Mode
"Rollerdrome" is a brand new third-person shooter that dares to ask the question: What if "Tony Hawk Pro Skater" had guns? The game is set in the year 2030, when a new bloodsport forces its competitors to battle to the death. The protagonist, Kara Hassan, must roller skate her way around numerous armed enemies, perform tricks in order to dodge their attacks, and then retaliate with deadly accuracy. The game was first announced during Sony's 2022 State of Play, and while it doesn't seem that Xbox Series X|S players will get to partake in the derby-themed action, PlayStation and PC players have been watching the game with enthusiasm. Early critical reviews for "Rollerdrome" seem positive as well.
MultiVersus Fans Up In Arms Over Iron Giant Nerfs
The "MultiVersus" Beta began in July, with fighting game fans eager to get in on the cartoon beat 'em up action. Since then, it's received a great response, even replacing "Smash Bros." in a big way by getting featured at the 2022 EVO competition. As the beta has rolled on, both gamers and developer Player First Games have gotten a feel for the experience and its challenges.
Fall Guys: How To Unlock The Sonic The Hedgehog Skins
"Fall Guys" broke records upon its initial release for the PlayStation in 2020, and ever since it's become a free-to-play cross-platform title, its popularity only seems to grow. Because of this increasing popularity, a number of companies have put on limited-time themed events in tandem with the title. WWE fans could purchase SummerSlam-inspired skins and Godzilla-themed skins brought some monstrous flair earlier this summer. Now, "Fall Guys" is introducing another event based around one of the most legendary video game franchises in history: "Sonic the Hedgehog."
Every Witcher 4 Fan Theory So Far
Excitement skyrocketed when CD Projekt Red gave "Witcher" fans the best news in March 2022, announcing the next mainline game in the series had finally entered development. The iconic action-RPG franchise has not received an open-world console game in over seven years. instead focusing on spin-offs like "Gwent: The Witcher Card Game" and "The Witcher: Monster Slayer." CD Projekt Red's initial post promised a "New Saga" for the series, though the developers released almost no concrete details on what adventures "The Witcher 4" would contain. Fans do know that the next game will be produced in Unreal Engine 5, a result of CDPR's partnership with Epic Games. But with no official word on story or gameplay, fans have drummed up a number of theories.
