Microsoft's proposed purchase of Activision Blizzard understandably had the internet going wild when it was first announced. After all, if completed, it would be one of the biggest business deals in gaming, especially considering the massively successful titles that Activision Blizzard owns. If the deal went through, Microsoft would own franchises like "World of Warcraft" and "Call of Duty" — among many other great titles. If Microsoft ended up owning those games, it's fair for gamers to assume that it might want to keep the best sellers exclusive. That way, the logic goes, more people could potentially purchase and play Xbox systems. This is apparently something Sony has been concerned about, too.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO