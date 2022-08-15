Read full article on original website
Related
I’m a counselor – you should avoid self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you $1000s
A COUNSELOR has advised shoppers not to use self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you thousands of dollars in legal fees. In the last six months, Sandra Barger, a counselor at Bridges Counseling LLC in Arizona, has observed an increase in petty theft cases among her clients.
AOL Corp
The 57 best sales to snag at Walmart this weekend — save up to 75%
Check out Walmart's latest must-haves this weekend — they're offering up everything you need for the home, including TVs, earbuds and smart devices, as well as fashion and beauty goodies. You'll also find discounts on vacs, bedding, games and more!. And before you get busy scoring all those deals,...
Wayfair Just Dropped a Bunch of Amazing Deals—But They Only Last for 24 Hours
Wayfair knows its customers love a good deal. So much so, that the retailer has announced its weekly Wayfair Flash Fridays event. Every Friday through September 1, Wayfair will release 24-hour deals on everything from furniture to home decor. The sale will span various categories, while products will change each...
Wayfair Just Discounted Tons of Patio Furniture—Here’s What to Buy
Wayfair is having a massive summer sale right now, with a bunch of amazing patio furniture deals. So, if you’ve been hoping to snag some new pieces for your outdoor space, this might just be the perfect time to shop and save. ➤ PATIO FURNITURE DEALS: Save Big on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
When Is the Best Time to Buy Sheets and Towels?
Even if you know how often to wash your sheets and how to wash your towels to keep them clean and fluffy, they will still eventually get old and tattered. It’s a normal part of their life cycle—and a fantastic opportunity for you to find new items, from the best cooling sheets and flannel sheets to the cushiest towels ever. Still, you may not relish the idea of spending a bundle on these household essentials. Well, we have some good news for you: You don’t have to! If you know the best time to buy sheets and towels, you can get the best-quality items at the best possible prices.
Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer
Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
ETOnline.com
Overstock End of Summer Sale 2022: Shop the Best Patio Furniture
If you've been finding yourself in the mood to switch up your home space, you're in luck: Overstock is hosting its unbeatable End of Summer Sale, which is chock-full of pieces guaranteed to take your home to the next level. Thanks to this major Overstock sale, now is the perfect...
makeuseof.com
Power Almost Everything With the BLUETTI AC500 and B300 Portable Power Stations
We've said it before, and we'll say it again: every home should own a backup portable power station. And when it comes to power stations at home, BLUETTI knows a thing or two that could be the difference between keeping your home cool and ending up with a freezer full of spoiled food.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
The Best Summer Travel Essentials on Amazon: Save Now on Apple AirTags, Holders and Accessories
If you're traveling this summer, Apple's AirTags make keeping track of everything so much easier. The Apple AirTag is a bluetooth tracker that you can attach to keychains, purses, backpacks and more. And those who tend to forget where their keys might be around the house or want to keep a close eye on their wallets, luggage, or other items will love having these sleek discs in their arsenal.
10 best electric toothbrushes that keep teeth healthy, bright and pearly white
A basic manual toothbrush will always beat an electric on things like price, charge and portability, however, there’s a reason dentists recommend you go electric in the morning.Quite simply, the performance of a powered brush head can’t be beaten and the rapidly moving bristles can make up for the inadequacies in technique that we all suffer from when we manually brush. They can more effectively remove debris and bacteria on the surface, in between teeth and at the gum line to leave behind clean, healthy teeth.Electric brushes can be broadly broken down into sonic and oscillating, which refers to how...
Tips to lower heat and energy costs this winter
Tips to lower heat and energy costs this winter/kerttu / Gin Lee 2022. Although we are only heading into fall, this is the perfect time of the year to get your home prepared for the colder weather. Today, I will go over a few tips that I always do every fall to help ensure that my home is ready for winter's blast of cold air.
People
TikTok Users Found the Secret to Organizing Tote Bags, and It's on Sale at Amazon for Just $12
Large tote bags are nice to have for work and travel thanks to their spacious interior, but the downfall is they're easy to become cluttered, which makes it hard to find what you're looking for. If you've never heard of a tote bag insert, listen up because it might make...
makeuseof.com
4 Reasons the Mac Studio and Studio Display Won’t Replace the 27-Inch iMac
Apple’s Mac Studio and Studio Display have been since early 2022, and the combination is supposed to be a good choice for people who want a powerful desktop but don’t want to spend $6,000 on a Mac Pro. The Mac Studio is a more than capable computer towers, and it pairs with an excellent 27-inch display.
Labor Day furniture sales 2022: early deals for your home
The Real Homes edit of the best early Labor Day furniture sales so that you can score an early bargain
makeuseof.com
How to Convert Your Video Files for Free, With WinX Video Converter
It is pretty irritating when you have a video (or a selection of them) in an obscure file format. What if you can't play these video files on your laptop or smartphone? Are the memories you recorded gone forever? Will you be able to watch the videos?. Step in WinX...
Roccat Kone XP Air Review: Packed with RGB and Buttons
The Roccat Kone XP Air is packed with pretty lights and ergonomics, but it’ll cost you. If you think the Roccat Kone XP Air looks like other gaming mice you’ve seen, you’re correct: Roccat’s flashy new wireless mouse shares a similar silhouette with Logitech’s G502 and Razer’s Basilisk Ultimate.
makeuseof.com
How to Hide the Contents of a Window While Dragging It on Windows
If your PC isn't very strong, it's a good idea to disable some less-important features in Windows to help speed things up. And hiding the contents of a window while it is being dragged is a minor performance tweak. Disabling this feature doesn't make Windows any harder to use; however,...
makeuseof.com
How to Customize or Disable the Windows Desktop Selection Rectangle
Windows has always been very customizable. You can change how Windows looks for aesthetic reasons, or to make elements easier to find or use. However, not many people know you can change the color of the selection rectangle on Windows. It may not be as obvious a change as something like switching to a new theme, but small changes like this can go a long way towards making Windows work better for you.
How To Estimate Home Siding Costs
When you’re ready to put new siding on your home, the cost can vary greatly depending on where you live and the material you pick. You may even decide to do other projects once the old siding is removed, which also affects the cost. Before you start, here’s what you need to know.
RS Recommends: This New Editor-Approved Bluetooth Speaker Is Built for the Outdoors (and Under $100)
When Ultimate Ears first debuted the Wonderboom nearly five years ago, it became one of the best outdoor speakers that a music fan could get their hands on. Since then, the competition has only heated up, with more brands making audio gear that can hold up to the elements and deliver more immersive sound in one portable device. And now, Ultimate Ears has returned with its newest Wonderboom 3 speaker, now available to order online starting at $99.99. Ultimate Ears Buy: Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 $99.99 The Wonderboom 3 portable speaker ups the battery power over its previous model, with up to 14...
Comments / 0