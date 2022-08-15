ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

The 57 best sales to snag at Walmart this weekend — save up to 75%

Check out Walmart's latest must-haves this weekend — they're offering up everything you need for the home, including TVs, earbuds and smart devices, as well as fashion and beauty goodies. You'll also find discounts on vacs, bedding, games and more!. And before you get busy scoring all those deals,...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Led Strip Light#Discount Codes#Back To School#Dreamview#Rgbic Govee Lights#Govee Dreamview T1 Tv
Reader's Digest

When Is the Best Time to Buy Sheets and Towels?

Even if you know how often to wash your sheets and how to wash your towels to keep them clean and fluffy, they will still eventually get old and tattered. It’s a normal part of their life cycle—and a fantastic opportunity for you to find new items, from the best cooling sheets and flannel sheets to the cushiest towels ever. Still, you may not relish the idea of spending a bundle on these household essentials. Well, we have some good news for you: You don’t have to! If you know the best time to buy sheets and towels, you can get the best-quality items at the best possible prices.
RETAIL
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer

Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
HOME & GARDEN
ETOnline.com

Overstock End of Summer Sale 2022: Shop the Best Patio Furniture

If you've been finding yourself in the mood to switch up your home space, you're in luck: Overstock is hosting its unbeatable End of Summer Sale, which is chock-full of pieces guaranteed to take your home to the next level. Thanks to this major Overstock sale, now is the perfect...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
ETOnline.com

The Best Summer Travel Essentials on Amazon: Save Now on Apple AirTags, Holders and Accessories

If you're traveling this summer, Apple's AirTags make keeping track of everything so much easier. The Apple AirTag is a bluetooth tracker that you can attach to keychains, purses, backpacks and more. And those who tend to forget where their keys might be around the house or want to keep a close eye on their wallets, luggage, or other items will love having these sleek discs in their arsenal.
TRAVEL
The Independent

10 best electric toothbrushes that keep teeth healthy, bright and pearly white

A basic manual toothbrush will always beat an electric on things like price, charge and portability, however, there’s a reason dentists recommend you go electric in the morning.Quite simply, the performance of a powered brush head can’t be beaten and the rapidly moving bristles can make up for the inadequacies in technique that we all suffer from when we manually brush. They can more effectively remove debris and bacteria on the surface, in between teeth and at the gum line to leave behind clean, healthy teeth.Electric brushes can be broadly broken down into sonic and oscillating, which refers to how...
ELECTRONICS
Gin Lee

Tips to lower heat and energy costs this winter

Tips to lower heat and energy costs this winter/kerttu / Gin Lee 2022. Although we are only heading into fall, this is the perfect time of the year to get your home prepared for the colder weather. Today, I will go over a few tips that I always do every fall to help ensure that my home is ready for winter's blast of cold air.
makeuseof.com

4 Reasons the Mac Studio and Studio Display Won’t Replace the 27-Inch iMac

Apple’s Mac Studio and Studio Display have been since early 2022, and the combination is supposed to be a good choice for people who want a powerful desktop but don’t want to spend $6,000 on a Mac Pro. The Mac Studio is a more than capable computer towers, and it pairs with an excellent 27-inch display.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Convert Your Video Files for Free, With WinX Video Converter

It is pretty irritating when you have a video (or a selection of them) in an obscure file format. What if you can't play these video files on your laptop or smartphone? Are the memories you recorded gone forever? Will you be able to watch the videos?. Step in WinX...
SOFTWARE
Tom's Hardware

Roccat Kone XP Air Review: Packed with RGB and Buttons

The Roccat Kone XP Air is packed with pretty lights and ergonomics, but it’ll cost you. If you think the Roccat Kone XP Air looks like other gaming mice you’ve seen, you’re correct: Roccat’s flashy new wireless mouse shares a similar silhouette with Logitech’s G502 and Razer’s Basilisk Ultimate.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

How to Hide the Contents of a Window While Dragging It on Windows

If your PC isn't very strong, it's a good idea to disable some less-important features in Windows to help speed things up. And hiding the contents of a window while it is being dragged is a minor performance tweak. Disabling this feature doesn't make Windows any harder to use; however,...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Customize or Disable the Windows Desktop Selection Rectangle

Windows has always been very customizable. You can change how Windows looks for aesthetic reasons, or to make elements easier to find or use. However, not many people know you can change the color of the selection rectangle on Windows. It may not be as obvious a change as something like switching to a new theme, but small changes like this can go a long way towards making Windows work better for you.
SOFTWARE
Family Handyman

How To Estimate Home Siding Costs

When you’re ready to put new siding on your home, the cost can vary greatly depending on where you live and the material you pick. You may even decide to do other projects once the old siding is removed, which also affects the cost. Before you start, here’s what you need to know.
HOME & GARDEN
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: This New Editor-Approved Bluetooth Speaker Is Built for the Outdoors (and Under $100)

When Ultimate Ears first debuted the Wonderboom nearly five years ago, it became one of the best outdoor speakers that a music fan could get their hands on. Since then, the competition has only heated up, with more brands making audio gear that can hold up to the elements and deliver more immersive sound in one portable device. And now, Ultimate Ears has returned with its newest Wonderboom 3 speaker, now available to order online starting at $99.99. Ultimate Ears Buy: Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 $99.99 The Wonderboom 3 portable speaker ups the battery power over its previous model, with up to 14...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy