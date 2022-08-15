Read full article on original website
BBC
Fatal A19 crash 'destroyed so many lives'
The partner of a man killed in a 120mph (190km/h) crash has issued a warning over the dangers of drink and drug-driving. Back-seat passenger Richard Jordan died when a Mercedes driven by his work-mate Mark Thompson crashed on the A19 near Houghton-le-Spring on Wearside. Carol King said the incident "destroyed...
BBC
Arrest after man found injured on Edinburgh street dies in hospital
A 37-year-old man has been charged over the death of a man found critically injured on Edinburgh's Princes Street on Saturday. Wayne Elliott, who was originally from the Portsmouth area, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but died on Tuesday. The 53-year-old was found injured near the Johnnie...
BBC
Harlech train near-miss: CCTV of man on line at crossing
CCTV has been released of near-misses on a train line to warn tourists and local people to follow safety advice at railway crossings. One is from last month and involves a man going on the track after his dog, who was not on a lead. Network Rail and Transport for...
BBC
Man critical after fight on Edinburgh's Princes Street
A 53-year-old man is critical in hospital after a fight with a man on Edinburgh's Princes Street. He was found injured near the Johnnie Walker building, at the west end of the city's main shopping street, just after 20:00 on Saturday. He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh...
Last man standing: Retired bank worker, 66, is the ONLY person living on deserted housing estate set for demolition - but he's refusing to move out despite council offering him £35,000 and two years' rent to go
A 66-year-old retired bank worker is the last person living on a housing estate which is due to be demolished - but he is refusing to move out despite multiple attempts by the council to buy him out. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours living beside him in the 128...
BBC
Learner driver died in car-rolling accident in Weston-super-Mare
A 17-year-old girl died in a "tragic" accident when the car she was waiting in rolled downhill and flipped over. Aaliyah Sedley-Jones, known as Lily, died in the crash in Spring Hill, Weston-super-Mare on 5 January. An inquest was told she was waiting in her father's car when the engine...
BBC
Greater Manchester Police hunt man who 'snatched girl, 7, from street'
A man believed to have abducted a seven-year-old girl from a street before taking her into woods is wanted by police. The child was snatched from Warne Road in Droylsden, Greater Manchester, and taken to woodland near a former railway track at about 16:00 BST on Wednesday. Greater Manchester Police...
BBC
Owami Davies: New CCTV footage released by police
New CCTV footage of missing student nurse Owami Davies has been released by police. It was taken at about 12:30 BST on Thursday 7 July on London Road, Croydon, and is the last confirmed image of Ms Davies. She is seen wearing a dark jacket, red T-shirt and light grey...
BBC
Fishing boat lost in dense fog found in 40cm of water
A lifeboat crew used "every single navigational aid" available to find a fishing boat lost in dense fog and stranded in just 16in (40cm) of water. The Redcar RNLI lifeboat was at a charity fundraising day in Staithes, North Yorkshire, when it was called at about 14:20 BST on Saturday.
BBC
How the king's visit saw kilts become Scotland's national dress
King George IV was ruthlessly caricatured during a visit to Scotland 200 years ago for wearing his kilt too short but it was to be the pivotal moment for Scotland's national dress. The pomp and pageantry of the royal visit, orchestrated by internationally famous author Sir Walter Scott, would go...
Firefighters at hotel blaze did not know guests were unaccounted for – inquiry
Firefighters attending a fatal hotel blaze did not realise there were guests unaccounted for as they battled the flames, an inquiry has heard.The blaze at the five-star Cameron House Hotel claimed the lives of Simon Midgley, 32, and his partner, Richard Dyson, 38, from London, in December 2017.A Fatal Accident Inquiry into the hotel inferno on the banks of Loch Lomond, near Balloch, is being held at Paisley Sheriff Court.The inquiry had previously heard how the two men had tried to smash a window to escape the burning hotel.Their bodies were later found on the second floor landing area by...
PICTURED: Window cleaner, 54, who died in paragliding accident after 'getting back into the sport a year ago' following a six-year break
This video shows the heart-breaking final journey of a paragliding dare-devil who plunged to his death on the return leg of his pleasure flight. It was released by a friend who was just about to join his two pals in the air when news broke of the death of Shawn Crossfield, also known as Eddie.
Last man living on ‘Britain’s loneliest street’ refuses to move despite council’s £35,000 offer
A retired bank worker is the last person living on ‘Britain’s loneliest street’ which is due to be razed to the ground - but he’s refusing to move.Nick Wisniewski, 66, is the sole occupant in a block of 128 flats, after the last of around 200 residents moved out in December.The eight blocks of flats and other homes on Stanhope Place are all scheduled for demolition.But Nick refuses to leave - despite the council’s attempts to buy him out.Nick says council officials have offered him £35,000 plus two years’ rent somewhere else if he moves.They want to flatten Stanhope...
BBC
Illegal Sunderland fishermen sentenced after online brags
Two men who boasted online about poaching fish in the River Wear have been given suspended prison sentences. Connor Bell and Michael Hutchinson used unlicensed gill nets to catch salmon and sea trout over two years, the Environment Agency said. The Sunderland pair admitted offences at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.
BBC
London Bridge: Major disruption as fire closes railway tracks
Train services have been disrupted and several buildings were evacuated after a fire broke out near London Bridge. More than 70 firefighters tackled the blaze in a railway arch on Union Street, Southwark. London Fire Brigade said a garage in the arch which contained vehicles had been destroyed along with...
Single mother reveals how she sold her £570,000 six-bed Edinburgh townhouse to live in a van and set up a dog training business on a farm ruined by fly-tippers in the Pentland Hills on Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild
A single mother-of-two revealed how she sold her £570,000 Edinburgh townhouse and lived in a transit van to pour all her savings into building a dog training centre on tonight's Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild. Rizia, 63, from Edinburgh, appears on the Channel 5 programme tonight and...
BBC
Greenford: Elderly man on mobility scooter stabbed to death
An elderly man has died after being stabbed while riding a mobility scooter in west London. Metropolitan Police said emergency services were called to Cayton Road, Greenford, just after 16:00 BST on Tuesday. The force said the man, believed to be in his 80s, was treated by paramedics but died...
BBC
Thornton Heath: Gas blast site still not safe after fatal explosion
Residents of a south London street where a child was killed in a gas blast a week ago say they still do not know when they can return home. Four-year-old Sahara Salman died when a house collapsed on Galpin's Road, Thornton Heath on 8 August. About 500 people had to...
BBC
Group defends hiring man as period dignity officer
A group in Tayside has defended its decision to appoint a man as a period dignity officer. Jason Grant's hiring sparked a heated online debate, with critics saying the job should have gone to a woman. He will work with the area's period dignity working group to implement the legal...
BBC
Edinburgh bin collectors begin strike over pay
People living in Edinburgh have been warned to expect "significant disruption" as a 12-day strike by the city's waste workers gets under way. Unions have rejected a pay offer equivalent to a 3.5% increase and the Edinburgh strike is the first of a series planned across Scotland. The industrial action...
