Accidents

BBC

Fatal A19 crash 'destroyed so many lives'

The partner of a man killed in a 120mph (190km/h) crash has issued a warning over the dangers of drink and drug-driving. Back-seat passenger Richard Jordan died when a Mercedes driven by his work-mate Mark Thompson crashed on the A19 near Houghton-le-Spring on Wearside. Carol King said the incident "destroyed...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Arrest after man found injured on Edinburgh street dies in hospital

A 37-year-old man has been charged over the death of a man found critically injured on Edinburgh's Princes Street on Saturday. Wayne Elliott, who was originally from the Portsmouth area, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but died on Tuesday. The 53-year-old was found injured near the Johnnie...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Harlech train near-miss: CCTV of man on line at crossing

CCTV has been released of near-misses on a train line to warn tourists and local people to follow safety advice at railway crossings. One is from last month and involves a man going on the track after his dog, who was not on a lead. Network Rail and Transport for...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Man critical after fight on Edinburgh's Princes Street

A 53-year-old man is critical in hospital after a fight with a man on Edinburgh's Princes Street. He was found injured near the Johnnie Walker building, at the west end of the city's main shopping street, just after 20:00 on Saturday. He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Last man standing: Retired bank worker, 66, is the ONLY person living on deserted housing estate set for demolition - but he's refusing to move out despite council offering him £35,000 and two years' rent to go

A 66-year-old retired bank worker is the last person living on a housing estate which is due to be demolished - but he is refusing to move out despite multiple attempts by the council to buy him out. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours living beside him in the 128...
ECONOMY
BBC

Learner driver died in car-rolling accident in Weston-super-Mare

A 17-year-old girl died in a "tragic" accident when the car she was waiting in rolled downhill and flipped over. Aaliyah Sedley-Jones, known as Lily, died in the crash in Spring Hill, Weston-super-Mare on 5 January. An inquest was told she was waiting in her father's car when the engine...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Owami Davies: New CCTV footage released by police

New CCTV footage of missing student nurse Owami Davies has been released by police. It was taken at about 12:30 BST on Thursday 7 July on London Road, Croydon, and is the last confirmed image of Ms Davies. She is seen wearing a dark jacket, red T-shirt and light grey...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Fishing boat lost in dense fog found in 40cm of water

A lifeboat crew used "every single navigational aid" available to find a fishing boat lost in dense fog and stranded in just 16in (40cm) of water. The Redcar RNLI lifeboat was at a charity fundraising day in Staithes, North Yorkshire, when it was called at about 14:20 BST on Saturday.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

How the king's visit saw kilts become Scotland's national dress

King George IV was ruthlessly caricatured during a visit to Scotland 200 years ago for wearing his kilt too short but it was to be the pivotal moment for Scotland's national dress. The pomp and pageantry of the royal visit, orchestrated by internationally famous author Sir Walter Scott, would go...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Firefighters at hotel blaze did not know guests were unaccounted for – inquiry

Firefighters attending a fatal hotel blaze did not realise there were guests unaccounted for as they battled the flames, an inquiry has heard.The blaze at the five-star Cameron House Hotel claimed the lives of Simon Midgley, 32, and his partner, Richard Dyson, 38, from London, in December 2017.A Fatal Accident Inquiry into the hotel inferno on the banks of Loch Lomond, near Balloch, is being held at Paisley Sheriff Court.The inquiry had previously heard how the two men had tried to smash a window to escape the burning hotel.Their bodies were later found on the second floor landing area by...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Last man living on ‘Britain’s loneliest street’ refuses to move despite council’s £35,000 offer

A retired bank worker is the last person living on ‘Britain’s loneliest street’ which is due to be razed to the ground - but he’s refusing to move.Nick Wisniewski, 66, is the sole occupant in a block of 128 flats, after the last of around 200 residents moved out in December.The eight blocks of flats and other homes on Stanhope Place are all scheduled for demolition.But Nick refuses to leave - despite the council’s attempts to buy him out.Nick says council officials have offered him £35,000 plus two years’ rent somewhere else if he moves.They want to flatten Stanhope...
ECONOMY
BBC

Illegal Sunderland fishermen sentenced after online brags

Two men who boasted online about poaching fish in the River Wear have been given suspended prison sentences. Connor Bell and Michael Hutchinson used unlicensed gill nets to catch salmon and sea trout over two years, the Environment Agency said. The Sunderland pair admitted offences at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

London Bridge: Major disruption as fire closes railway tracks

Train services have been disrupted and several buildings were evacuated after a fire broke out near London Bridge. More than 70 firefighters tackled the blaze in a railway arch on Union Street, Southwark. London Fire Brigade said a garage in the arch which contained vehicles had been destroyed along with...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Single mother reveals how she sold her £570,000 six-bed Edinburgh townhouse to live in a van and set up a dog training business on a farm ruined by fly-tippers in the Pentland Hills on Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild

A single mother-of-two revealed how she sold her £570,000 Edinburgh townhouse and lived in a transit van to pour all her savings into building a dog training centre on tonight's Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild. Rizia, 63, from Edinburgh, appears on the Channel 5 programme tonight and...
PETS
BBC

Greenford: Elderly man on mobility scooter stabbed to death

An elderly man has died after being stabbed while riding a mobility scooter in west London. Metropolitan Police said emergency services were called to Cayton Road, Greenford, just after 16:00 BST on Tuesday. The force said the man, believed to be in his 80s, was treated by paramedics but died...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Group defends hiring man as period dignity officer

A group in Tayside has defended its decision to appoint a man as a period dignity officer. Jason Grant's hiring sparked a heated online debate, with critics saying the job should have gone to a woman. He will work with the area's period dignity working group to implement the legal...
JOBS
BBC

Edinburgh bin collectors begin strike over pay

People living in Edinburgh have been warned to expect "significant disruption" as a 12-day strike by the city's waste workers gets under way. Unions have rejected a pay offer equivalent to a 3.5% increase and the Edinburgh strike is the first of a series planned across Scotland. The industrial action...
LABOR ISSUES

