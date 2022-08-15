ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Texas teen charged with killing mother as she visited son’s grave

By Joshua Rhett Miller
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=386PXr_0hHeYCGT00

A Texas teen has been charged with killing a woman as she visited her son’s gravesite , police said.

Christian Lamar Weston, 17, is being without bond in the fatal shooting of Yolanda N’Gaojia, 52, as she mourned her son Amir on what would have been his 22nd birthday, Killeen police said Saturday .

N’Gaojia was gunned down March 22 at the Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery, where a second person was also shot but survived, police said. N’Gaojia died from her wounds sustained at the cemetery just hours later, KXXV reported .

N’Gaojia’s son, a New Jersey native, died on New Year’s Day, according to his obituary . He was one of the couple’s three children, her ex-husband Kineh N’Gaojia previously said.

“I hope he gets the death penalty,” Kineh N’Gaojia wrote on Facebook Saturday after police announced Weston’s arrest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nSHN4_0hHeYCGT00
Christian Lamar Weston, 17, is being without bond in the March 22 fatal shooting of Yolanda N'Gaojia, 52, as she mourned her son Amir on what would have been his 22nd birthday, Killeen police said Saturday.
Killeen Police Department
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bqLxC_0hHeYCGT00
Yolanda N’Gaojia, 52, was visiting her son Amir’s grave when she was fatally shot, police said.
Facebook / Kineh N'Gaojia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nkt6s_0hHeYCGT00
Yolanda N’Gaojia was shot at the Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery in Killeen, Texas.
Facebook / Kineh N'Gaojia

One day after his ex-wife’s slaying, N’Gaojia said he had “no words” to describe his pain.

“This is stuff you see on movies but it has become our life,” N’Gaojia wrote in March . “I can’t believe you are gone Yolanda N’Gaojia … how y’all gonna kill her on her son birthday at his gravesite???”

Weston has been charged with murder and unlicensed carrying of a weapon. A judge ordered him to be held without bond at the Bell County Jail, police said late Saturday. It’s unclear if he’s hired an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

