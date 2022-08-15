ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Tom Holland reveals mental health crisis: ‘I spiral when I read’ social media

By Nika Shakhnazarova
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14WB3s_0hHeYAV100

Even superheroes need to take time off.

Actor Tom Holland revealed Sunday that he’s stepping away from social media platforms in a desperate bid to take care of his mental health.

The “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star hasn’t been active on Instagram and Twitter for a few months now, and it seems as though he’s finally provided fans with an explanation.

The 26-year-old said he’s deleted the apps from his phone and is not looking to re-install them anytime soon.

“I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming,” the actor told his 67.7 million Instagram followers in a video.

“I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online and ultimately it’s very detrimental to my mental state. So I decided to take a step back and delete the app.”

Holland said making the video took him “about an hour” as he tried putting his thoughts into words.

Spider-Man turns 60: Marvel comics superhero debuted on this day in 1962

What’s more, the actor spoke out about a UK-based mental health charity for teenagers, named Stem4 , which he’s a proud sponsor of through his family’s organization, The Brothers Trust.

“There is an awful stigma against mental health and I know that asking for help and seeking help isn’t something that we should be ashamed of, but it is something that is much easier said than done,” he said in the three-minute-long clip.

Holland thanked his fans for listening, telling them he will “disappear from Instagram again.”

“I love you all — and I’ll speak to you soon,” he signed off.

It wasn’t long before fans rushed to the comments section to send Holland their well-wishes.

“Don’t worry we understand but we also gonna miss you,” wrote one fan, before another added, “It’s okaayyy tom, hope u have a great life.”

“Man, you’re an inspiration to so many. But what matters is your physical and your mental health, so take care and come back better than ever,” a third wrote.

Complex

Tom Holland Says He’s Taking Break From Social Media Due to Mental Health Impact

Tom Holland told fans over the weekend he has taken a break from social media due to its impact on his mental health. In a three-minute video shared on Sunday, Holland detailed his decision to step away from Instagram and Twitter before turning his followers’ attention to a mental health education program sponsored by his family charity The Brothers Trust.
MENTAL HEALTH
E! News

Olympian Gabby Douglas Says She Wants to "Fight and Heal" in Message on Mental Health

Watch: Tom Holland Makes Video on Social Media Hiatus. He Says... Olympian Gabby Douglas is speaking out about an issue close to her heart. The gymnast announced in a new post on Instagram that she would be taking a break from social media in order to prioritize her mental health. "Hey guys gabby here," she began her Aug. 14 post. "I know i don't post a lot on social media, but i just wanted to let you guys know that i will be taking a step back from the socials to work on myself and focus on my mental health."
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Holland
OK! Magazine

Fans Exhausted After Britney Spears Shares Yet Another Bizarre Dancing Video

Britney Spears' fans are tired of seeing the same old social media content. The pop princess took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to share one of her infamous dancing videos — but her followers seemed fatigued by the lack of creativity in her posts. "Red 🌹🌹🌹," Spears captioned the clip of herself rocking a bright red mini dress while dancing to "Gomd" by Sickick in her foyer. BRITNEY SPEARS' DAD JAMIE NOT BACKING DOWN FROM TRYING TO DEPOSE PRINCESS OF POPThough it looked like she was enjoying herself, loyal and devoted fans were not thrilled with the update. "Same...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Rumors Are Swirling Around Who 'Stranger Things' Star Sadie Sink Is Dating

Among the many benefits of Stranger Things' enormous success has been the emergence of several young celebrities who seem poised to have promising futures. Following the debut of the show's fourth season, many were focused on breakout Sadie Sink, who was first introduced to the show in season 2. Now, many want to know who the young actress might be dating.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Health Crisis#The Brothers Trust
RadarOnline

Zach Braff & Florence Pugh Secretly Break Up After Photos Surface Showing Her Getting Cozy With Will Poulter

Zach Braff and Florence Pugh have ended their relationship. The news of their split comes after the actress was forced to deny rumors she was two-timing with We're The Millers star Will Poulter. Radar has learned that Braff and Pugh secretly broke up earlier this year. The Little Women actress came clean about being single this week, revealing they ended their romance months ago and why they decided to keep it quiet from fans.“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” Pugh told Harper’s Bazaar in...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amy Schumer denies she was making fun of Tom Holland with mental health video

Amy Schumer has denied that she was “shading” Tom Holland when she created a video poking fun at her mental health and social media usage after fans accused her of mocking the actor’s announcement that he would be taking a break from the platforms.This week, the Spider-Man: Homecoming star revealed that he would be taking a step back from social media to prioritise his mental health, with Holland telling his fans he had deleted the apps from his phone.“I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming,” the 26 year old explained in a video posted to...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Britney Spears’ Lawyer Slams Kevin Federline for Posting Private Videos: ‘We Will Not Tolerate Bullying’

A fierce response. Britney Spears' lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, slammed Kevin Federline for posting videos that allegedly showed the pop star arguing with her sons. "Britney Spears is a brilliantly talented, extremely hardworking icon, who is rightfully beloved and respected by millions around the world," the attorney told Us Weekly in a statement on Thursday, August […]
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Jonah Hill Says He’s Stepping Away From Promoting His Films Due to Anxiety Attacks

Jonah Hill won’t be on the press junket for his upcoming documentary film Stutz—or any future film project for that matter. In a statement to Deadline Wednesday, the actor said he’d be stepping away from promotional activities, describing the decision as a form of self care. Stutz, which is debuting at fall film festivals, explores Hill’s personal journey with mental health, including the revelation that promoting films was causing anxiety attacks that were progressively worsening. “I can’t wait to share [Stutz] with audiences around the world in the hope that it will help those struggling,” Hill said in the statement. “However, you won’t see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself. If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film.”Read it at Deadline
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline: A complete timeline of their relationship amid custody battle

It may be over a decade since Britney Spears and Kevin Federline ended their marriage, but the former couple continue to have their ups and downs amid a public custody battle over their two teenage sons, Sean Preston and Jayden.Their co-parenting struggles took a turn this week when Kevin Federline claimed their children were keeping their distance from Spears, who has been embracing her newfound freedom following the end of her 13-year long conservatorship and posting several nude images on social media. What’s more, the drama continues to grow as Spears’s current husband, Sam Asghari, speaks out against Federline...
RELATIONSHIPS
