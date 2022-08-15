ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo gives a thumbs up as he leads glum-faced Man United arrivals at Carrington for the first time since running more than eight miles in 30C heat on Sunday... with Erik ten Hag's men looking to dig club out of crisis after Brentford thrashing

Manchester United's players cut glum figures as they turned up at Carrington to start another week of scrutiny amid the crisis at the club. The Red Devils sit bottom of the Premier League table following chastening defeats by Brighton at Old Trafford and Brentford in west London, making Erik ten Hag the first United manager in 101 years to have lost his first two league games in charge.
The US Sun

‘Argumentative’ Rafa Benitez had problems with Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo and John Terry, says Italy icon Materazzi

MARCO MATERAZZI says “argumentative” Rafa Benitez had "problems" with him, John Terry at Chelsea and even Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid. The 48-year-old Italian World Cup-winning defender played under the Spaniard at Inter Milan in 2010. Since then, the former Everton centre-half has publicly criticised Benitez on several...
The Independent

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace confirmed lineups: Team news for Premier League fixture

Liverpool host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday.It wasn't the start Jurgen Klopp's Reds wanted as they bid to go one better in the 2022/23 title race than they did a season ago.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and build-up as Liverpool face Crystal Palace at AnfieldAleksandar Mitrovic was their nemesis as newly-promoted Fulham held them on the road at Craven Cottage last Saturday.The one bright spot was Darwin Nunez, with the summer signing getting on the scoresheet on his first outing in the English top flight.The Eagles failed to fully fly either with Arsenal getting the better of them...
The Independent

Birmingham City vs Watford LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Birmingham City face Watford in the Championship today.Birmingham vs Watford confirmed line-ups:Birmingham: Ruddy, Colin, Sanderson, Trusty, Williams, Hall, James, Placheta, Bacuna, Hogan, Deeney. Subs: Etheridge, Friend, Jutkiewicz, Leko, Cosgrove, Bellingham, Chang.Watford: Bachmann, Kabasele, Sierralta, Cathcart, Mario, Kayembe, Choudhury, Sema, Asprilla, Bayo, Joao Pedro. Subs: Davis, Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Manaj, Gosling, Okoye, Hungbo.Referee: David Webb (County Durham)English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions...
BBC

Transfer rumours: Vardy, Aubameyang, Ronaldo, Nunes, Semenyo, Gordon

Manchester United are considering a move for Leicester's Jamie Vardy, 35, but the Foxes are said to be reluctant to allow the English striker to leave. (Athletic via Daily Star) United are also ready to battle Chelsea for Barcelona's 33-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Sun) United boss Erik ten Hag...
90min

90min

