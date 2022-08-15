Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo ticks all the boxes for Chelsea, says Paul Merson, who urges Thomas Tuchel to make transfer move
CHELSEA should sign Cristiano Ronaldo because he "ticks all of their boxes", according to former Arsenal star Paul Merson. The Portuguese superstar, 37, has made it clear his desire to leave Old Trafford in search of Champions League football. But he has struggled to find a club to take him,...
Jurgen Klopp confident Luis Diaz can replace Sadio Mane's goals at Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp backs Luis Diaz to replicate Sadio Mane's goals at Liverpool.
Luis Diaz stunning strike earns Liverpool result against Crystal Palace
Luis Diaz was Liverpool's hero on Monday night, after his absolutely sublime goal earned Jurgen Klopp's side a draw against Crystal Palace. Diaz hit the ground running in the second half of last season, after moving from Porto at the beginning of the year, scoring four goals in 13 Premier League games.
Cristiano Ronaldo gives a thumbs up as he leads glum-faced Man United arrivals at Carrington for the first time since running more than eight miles in 30C heat on Sunday... with Erik ten Hag's men looking to dig club out of crisis after Brentford thrashing
Manchester United's players cut glum figures as they turned up at Carrington to start another week of scrutiny amid the crisis at the club. The Red Devils sit bottom of the Premier League table following chastening defeats by Brighton at Old Trafford and Brentford in west London, making Erik ten Hag the first United manager in 101 years to have lost his first two league games in charge.
‘Argumentative’ Rafa Benitez had problems with Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo and John Terry, says Italy icon Materazzi
MARCO MATERAZZI says “argumentative” Rafa Benitez had "problems" with him, John Terry at Chelsea and even Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid. The 48-year-old Italian World Cup-winning defender played under the Spaniard at Inter Milan in 2010. Since then, the former Everton centre-half has publicly criticised Benitez on several...
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace confirmed lineups: Team news for Premier League fixture
Liverpool host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday.It wasn't the start Jurgen Klopp's Reds wanted as they bid to go one better in the 2022/23 title race than they did a season ago.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and build-up as Liverpool face Crystal Palace at AnfieldAleksandar Mitrovic was their nemesis as newly-promoted Fulham held them on the road at Craven Cottage last Saturday.The one bright spot was Darwin Nunez, with the summer signing getting on the scoresheet on his first outing in the English top flight.The Eagles failed to fully fly either with Arsenal getting the better of them...
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool's 'crazy' week of injuries like 'witch was in the building'
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool's battle with injuries was like having a witch in the building.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Wolves - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers
Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table after Man Utd horror start and Liverpool struggles
A SUPERCOMPUTER has predicted how the Premier League table will finish after just two rounds of games. Manchester United are still tipped to come in the top six - despite currently being BOTTOM of the pile. Although sneaking into the top six is as good as it gets for the...
How Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Brentford have proved that Erik ten Hag needs Manchester United's backing
When United lost 4-0 to Brighton in May, many fans didn’t think they’d see such a loss to a mid-table side again. Fast forward three months, and the same has happened against Brentford. Manchester United were absolutely torn apart in a first half fury by Brentford that saw...
Birmingham City vs Watford LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Birmingham City face Watford in the Championship today.Birmingham vs Watford confirmed line-ups:Birmingham: Ruddy, Colin, Sanderson, Trusty, Williams, Hall, James, Placheta, Bacuna, Hogan, Deeney. Subs: Etheridge, Friend, Jutkiewicz, Leko, Cosgrove, Bellingham, Chang.Watford: Bachmann, Kabasele, Sierralta, Cathcart, Mario, Kayembe, Choudhury, Sema, Asprilla, Bayo, Joao Pedro. Subs: Davis, Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Manaj, Gosling, Okoye, Hungbo.Referee: David Webb (County Durham)English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions...
Tottenham on verge of transfer for Blackburn starlet Ashley Phillips as they lead Man Utd and Chelsea in race
TOTTENHAM are on the verge of signing Blackburn Rovers defender Ashley Phillips, according to reports. The 17-year-old has attracted interest from some of England's biggest clubs over the past year, including Spurs. Earlier this year, SunSport revealed that Antonio Conte and his staff were keen to pursue a deal for...
Man Utd ‘consider shock Jamie Vardy transfer bid’ following dismal Cristiano Ronaldo display at Brentford
MANCHESTER UNITED are considering a move for veteran Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, according to reports. The Red Devils are in the market for a forward this summer. Anthony Martial has returned to training in a boost to Erik ten Hag. The Frenchman had a promising pre-season with United, scoring...
Dani Ceballos tipped to stay at Real Madrid after impressing Carlo Ancelotti
Dani Ceballos is in line for a prominent back-up role at Real Madrid this season after impressing Carlo Ancelotti with his attitude and work ethic.
Club Brugge reject €10m offer from West Ham for Hans Vanaken
West Ham United have seen an opening €10m offer for Club Brugge midfielder Hans Vanaken turned down, 90min can confirm.
Transfer rumours: Vardy, Aubameyang, Ronaldo, Nunes, Semenyo, Gordon
Manchester United are considering a move for Leicester's Jamie Vardy, 35, but the Foxes are said to be reluctant to allow the English striker to leave. (Athletic via Daily Star) United are also ready to battle Chelsea for Barcelona's 33-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Sun) United boss Erik ten Hag...
'Man United Is Always A Tough Game' - Harvey Elliot | Manchester United v Liverpool
After two draws from two, Liverpool's next opponents are bitter rivals Manchester United. A game that has become a must win for Jurgen Klopp's side.
Marc Cucurella 'very happy' Chelsea met Brighton's valuation amid Manchester City reluctance
Marc Cucurella is ‘very happy’ that Chelsea met Brighton’s valuation for the defender this summer amid the links with a move to Manchester City. The 24-year-old recently signed for the Blues from the Seagulls, despite spending just one season on the south coast since his move from Getafe last year.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd's De Jong bid expires; Mbappe fumes over Neymar stay
Tuesday's transfer rumours include Frenkie de Jong, Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bernardo Silva & more.
Fulham and Everton trying to hijack Neal Maupay’s £15m transfer from Brighton to Nottingham Forest with striker stalling
EVERTON and Fulham are trying to hijack Neal Maupay’s move from Brighton to Nottingham Forest. Maupay, 26, was left out of the Brighton squad for Saturday’s 0-0 draw at home to Newcastle after Forest agreed a £15million fee. But the Frenchman is stalling on agreeing terms after...
