Huntersville leaders taking steps towards new town hall
On Monday, a team of builders from Edifice presented the town board with five new options for building a new town hall.
WBTV
Crash causes ‘significant delays’ on S. Tryon St. in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of South Tryon Street is closed in southwest Charlotte following a traffic crash Wednesday morning. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, outbound South Tryon Street is closed at the 1100 block of Garden Oaks Lane due to the collision. Medic said paramedics are...
cn2.com
CN2 Today: Miracle Park, Beer Week & Football!
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this week’s CN2 Today show, host Renee O’Neil talks with leaders with Miracle Park to learn how thousands of bottle caps became recycled benches for the park. Plus, Rock Hill is having its first Beer Week! Legal Remedy Brewing and...
lakenormanpublications.com
Townhomes approved for downtown Huntersville, Bryton
HUNTERSVILLE – The Huntersville town board approved plans for two separate townhome projects Monday. The 35 Maxwell Avenue Townhomes are planned on 2.79 acres – a combination of six lots creating a triangular parcel – at the northern end of Maxwell Avenue with frontage on Maxwell, N.C. 115 and an interior alley. The land use is for single-family homes, and it’s zoned for Town Center.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte neighborhood receives historic designation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday, the Charlotte City Council approved making McCrorey Heights a local historic district. The designation makes it difficult to build or remodel homes that don’t meet design standards. Before starting any project involving changes to exterior of a building or property, residents submit proposals to the Charlotte Historic District Commission. The group then reviews the plans to ensure changes meet design standards.
Queen City Jam Session brings 3 days of music to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Earlier this month, social media was buzzing after Governor Roy Cooper advocated for a canceled Atlanta music festival to come to North Carolina. The two-day annual festival, Music Midtown, was canceled because of what organizers called “circumstances beyond our control.”. In a tweet, Cooper encouraged organizers...
NBC 29 News
American Airlines cutting flights out of Charlotte, impacting CHO
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Delays and cancellations are all too familiar words now in the travel world. Now, American Airlines is cutting more than 1000 flights out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLS). The Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport (CHO) uses the route to Charlotte quite a bit, and while there will be...
She’s choreographed Beyoncé and J.Lo, but Charlotte raised her
Who runs the world? James Alsop. The Charlotte native and choreographer extraordinaire has worked with big names like Beyoncé, Tina Fey and Jennifer Lopez, to name a few. She’s also worked on shows such as Emily in Paris, Pose and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Right now, she’s in Chicago creating choreography for The Devil Wears Prada: […] The post She’s choreographed Beyoncé and J.Lo, but Charlotte raised her appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lakefront neighborhood proposes garage rule-change
CORNELIUS – A seven-home subdivision on Lake Norman is requesting to allow detached garages in the front yards in a move that would otherwise violate Cornelius town code. Flagship, with a gated entrance off Bethel Church Road, is home to the deepest lakefront lots in town, covering 1,100 feet in length and totaling 24.5 acres. Many of the homes already have attached garages, but are working with the town for detached as long as they’re far enough back from the public right of way.
What $300K gets you in Charlotte’s real estate market
The median sale price in Charlotte is $385,000, which increased 16.7% compared to last year according to the latest Canopy MLS data. We took a look at a few neighborhoods to see what you can buy with around $300,000. Here are 4 houses in Charlotte that sold below the median sale price point. Of note: […] The post What $300K gets you in Charlotte’s real estate market appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
kiss951.com
Charlotte Man Found Deceased In Charlotte Park
A 48-year-old man told his family he was going for a walk at a local Charlotte park on August 13th. Later that day he was reported missing, and two days later he was reported deceased. According to a news release, Matt Sullivan was found at McAlpine Creek Park by CMPD....
This Restaurant Has The Best Loaded Fries In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best loaded fries in each state, including this unique take on the classic in North Carolina.
WCNC
The story behind Charlotte's historic Camp Greene
Long before Charlotte became a world-class city and financial center, it was known for cotton mills. That changed during World War I thanks to Camp Greene.
fox46.com
South End Light Rail safety is a growing concern
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When it comes to getting from A to B, some will choose the path of least resistance. For Laura Millard, that’s driving to a grocery store just a couple hundred feet from her apartment complex in South End. “If I have to...
fox46.com
Driver cited in massive tractor-trailer fire on I-77 N near Uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A tractor-trailer hauling beef and produce was fully engulfed in flames on northbound Interstate-77 near the John Belk Freeway in Uptown Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. Images from the scene showed a massive fire near an overpass. The incident...
WBTV
4 charged after robberies in Cabarrus and Stanly counties
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people face charges after deputies say they used a machete to rob a drug store in Richfield and a convenience store in Cabarrus County. According to Stanly County Sheriff Jeff Crisco, on Monday at approximately 4:05 p.m., four individuals arrived at the CVS in Richfield brandishing a machete to the store clerk.
Charlotte Stories
Earthquake Strikes Troutman, Just 20 Miles North of Charlotte
Early this morning at about 6 am, an earthquake rattled the small Lake Norman town of Troutman, about 20 miles north of Charlotte. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 35.684°N 80.858°W, a magnitude of 1.8 and a remarkably shallow depth of just 0.1 km.
Gas price lowered to $2.38 a gallon at west Charlotte station Tuesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gas prices will be lowered to $2.38 per gallon at a station in west Charlotte on Tuesday. Americans for Prosperity said it will take over the Shell Station on 4936 Albemarle Road on August 16 from 11:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. The event organizers said its “Cheap Gas Tour” […]
WBTV
Kannapolis Police announce Sergeant promotions
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Police Department has promoted Christopher Hamilton and Ramsey Nimer to the rank of Sergeant. Sgt. Hamilton began his career with Kannapolis as a Patrol Officer in 2004. He was designated as a canine handler in 2007 and as a Field Training Officer in 2008. Since then, Hamilton has completed the requirements of Police Officer II and Master Police Officer. He is also one of the department’s Unmanned Aerial System Operators.
WBTV
Charlotte tenant says she isn’t getting help after tree fell on apartment and created hole
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There are some big problems at one Charlotte apartment complex. One woman contacted WBTV after, she says, a tree fell on her home, creating a hole she can’t seem to get fixed. “My son called me and told me um, mama, tree done fell in...
