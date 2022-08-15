ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelius, NC

cn2.com

CN2 Today: Miracle Park, Beer Week & Football!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this week’s CN2 Today show, host Renee O’Neil talks with leaders with Miracle Park to learn how thousands of bottle caps became recycled benches for the park. Plus, Rock Hill is having its first Beer Week! Legal Remedy Brewing and...
ROCK HILL, SC
lakenormanpublications.com

Townhomes approved for downtown Huntersville, Bryton

HUNTERSVILLE – The Huntersville town board approved plans for two separate townhome projects Monday. The 35 Maxwell Avenue Townhomes are planned on 2.79 acres – a combination of six lots creating a triangular parcel – at the northern end of Maxwell Avenue with frontage on Maxwell, N.C. 115 and an interior alley. The land use is for single-family homes, and it’s zoned for Town Center.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
City
Mooresville, NC
City
Huntersville, NC
City
Troutman, NC
City
Cornelius, NC
City
Denver, NC
City
Kannapolis, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte neighborhood receives historic designation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday, the Charlotte City Council approved making McCrorey Heights a local historic district. The designation makes it difficult to build or remodel homes that don’t meet design standards. Before starting any project involving changes to exterior of a building or property, residents submit proposals to the Charlotte Historic District Commission. The group then reviews the plans to ensure changes meet design standards.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Queen City Jam Session brings 3 days of music to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Earlier this month, social media was buzzing after Governor Roy Cooper advocated for a canceled Atlanta music festival to come to North Carolina. The two-day annual festival, Music Midtown, was canceled because of what organizers called “circumstances beyond our control.”. In a tweet, Cooper encouraged organizers...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC 29 News

American Airlines cutting flights out of Charlotte, impacting CHO

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Delays and cancellations are all too familiar words now in the travel world. Now, American Airlines is cutting more than 1000 flights out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLS). The Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport (CHO) uses the route to Charlotte quite a bit, and while there will be...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Axios Charlotte

She’s choreographed Beyoncé and J.Lo, but Charlotte raised her

Who runs the world? James Alsop. The Charlotte native and choreographer extraordinaire has worked with big names like Beyoncé, Tina Fey and Jennifer Lopez, to name a few. She’s also worked on shows such as Emily in Paris, Pose and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.  Right now, she’s in Chicago creating choreography for The Devil Wears Prada: […] The post She’s choreographed Beyoncé and J.Lo, but Charlotte raised her appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lakefront neighborhood proposes garage rule-change

CORNELIUS – A seven-home subdivision on Lake Norman is requesting to allow detached garages in the front yards in a move that would otherwise violate Cornelius town code. Flagship, with a gated entrance off Bethel Church Road, is home to the deepest lakefront lots in town, covering 1,100 feet in length and totaling 24.5 acres. Many of the homes already have attached garages, but are working with the town for detached as long as they’re far enough back from the public right of way.
Axios Charlotte

What $300K gets you in Charlotte’s real estate market

The median sale price in Charlotte is $385,000, which increased 16.7% compared to last year according to the latest Canopy MLS data. We took a look at a few neighborhoods to see what you can buy with around $300,000. Here are 4 houses in Charlotte that sold below the median sale price point.  Of note: […] The post What $300K gets you in Charlotte’s real estate market appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Charlotte Man Found Deceased In Charlotte Park

A 48-year-old man told his family he was going for a walk at a local Charlotte park on August 13th. Later that day he was reported missing, and two days later he was reported deceased. According to a news release, Matt Sullivan was found at McAlpine Creek Park by CMPD....
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

South End Light Rail safety is a growing concern

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When it comes to getting from A to B, some will choose the path of least resistance. For Laura Millard, that’s driving to a grocery store just a couple hundred feet from her apartment complex in South End. “If I have to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Driver cited in massive tractor-trailer fire on I-77 N near Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A tractor-trailer hauling beef and produce was fully engulfed in flames on northbound Interstate-77 near the John Belk Freeway in Uptown Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. Images from the scene showed a massive fire near an overpass. The incident...
WBTV

4 charged after robberies in Cabarrus and Stanly counties

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people face charges after deputies say they used a machete to rob a drug store in Richfield and a convenience store in Cabarrus County. According to Stanly County Sheriff Jeff Crisco, on Monday at approximately 4:05 p.m., four individuals arrived at the CVS in Richfield brandishing a machete to the store clerk.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
Charlotte Stories

Earthquake Strikes Troutman, Just 20 Miles North of Charlotte

Early this morning at about 6 am, an earthquake rattled the small Lake Norman town of Troutman, about 20 miles north of Charlotte. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 35.684°N 80.858°W, a magnitude of 1.8 and a remarkably shallow depth of just 0.1 km.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis Police announce Sergeant promotions

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Police Department has promoted Christopher Hamilton and Ramsey Nimer to the rank of Sergeant. Sgt. Hamilton began his career with Kannapolis as a Patrol Officer in 2004. He was designated as a canine handler in 2007 and as a Field Training Officer in 2008. Since then, Hamilton has completed the requirements of Police Officer II and Master Police Officer. He is also one of the department’s Unmanned Aerial System Operators.
KANNAPOLIS, NC

