AthlonSports.com

Seahawks Reportedly Make Notable Quarterback Change In Practice

The Seattle Seahawks are making a notable quarterback change at practice this Tuesday afternoon. According to a report, the NFC West franchise is replacing Geno Smith with Drew Lock on the first-team offense. It's unclear if this is pre-planned or a decision based on performance. Either way, it's notable. There's...
Larry Brown Sports

Seahawks considering change at starting quarterback?

Are the Seattle Seahawks considering making a change with their No. 1 quarterback spot? It seems like that may be the case. The Seahawks are believe to have Geno Smith listed as their No. 1 QB on the depth chart. Smith has taken most of the repititions in training camp with the No. 1 offense. They also started Smith in their first preseason game and then Drew Lock came in after him.
FOX Sports

NFL starting QB tracker: Seahawks' Drew Lock tests positive for COVID

There are a handful of NFL teams with quarterback competitions this summer. With the preseason in full swing, let's dive into where the league's quarterback battles stand. Drew Lock contracts COVID-19 after increasing first-team reps, Geno Smith still holding QB1 spot. Despite Geno Smith's lead in the Seahawks' quarterback derby,...
Yardbarker

Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr’s game play will be crucial versus Seahawks

Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr. have been noticeably absent, but that hasn’t been a training camp story because of the drama surrounding Teven Jenkins and Roquan Smith. Now with both players back healthy, pre-season game two is going to be imperative for both players. Kyler Gordon and Velus...
