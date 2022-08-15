Adrien Broner Withdraws From Omar Figueroa Clash, Citing Mental Health; Rest Of Showtime Card To Move Forward

Read full article on original website
Cindy Terry
2d ago
say what you will,no one is perfect. The true nature of it all is the fact this man never had a good mentor in his corner. The man is fighting to many demons.
Reply
4
RotCiv210
2d ago
And he wanted to fight Floyd 🤣 he’s a damn clown 🤡
Reply(2)
10
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'It's going to be hard to beat him': Mike Tyson admits Anthony Joshua may struggle to avenge his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk due to the Ukrainian's 'educated jab'... as he insists AJ must 'put a lot of pressure on him and keep going all night' to prevail
Mike Tyson has always been a fan of Anthony Joshua, but believes the Brit may struggle to avenge his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk in the rematch on Saturday. The former heavyweight champion has weighed in on the much-hyped rematch, which takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this weekend, with AJ facing one of the toughest tests of his career to date.
Boxing Scene
Figueroa To Broner: Don't Use Mental Health As Excuse Now; You've Been Undisciplined, Not Taking Camp Seriously
The pre-dawn admission of mental health issues preventing Adrien Broner from moving forward with his next fight has garnered sympathy from many in the industry. Not included among that list is the opponent he left behind in the process. Omar Figueroa was not in a forgiving mood upon learning that...
Boxing Scene
Broner On Tank-Garcia: 'I Don’t Think Ryan Should Ever Get In [The Ring] With Tank'
Adrien Broner doesn’t see it ending well for Ryan Garcia if he ever ends up swapping punches with Gervonta "Tank" Davis. The multi-weight division champion from Cincinnati weighed in on the match-up du jour, but unlike some boxing fans, he did not sound all too enthusiastic about it, essentially saying that it would be a clear-cut mismatch in Davis’ favor.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ryan Garcia Supports Adrien Broner Backing Out Of Fight, Gervonta Davis Seemingly Disagrees
Reactions to Adrien Broner's announcement yesterday (August 15) have been a mixed bag. The champion boxer was slated to go head-to-head with Omar Figueroa Jr. this Saturday (August 20), but he shared that he decided not to move forward due to mental health concerns. In a post to Instagram, Broner wrote, "Sorry to all my fans but #MentalHealth is real and I’m not about to play inside the ring.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk prize money: What is fight purse for heavyweight title rematch?
Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will share the ring again this month, as the heavyweights go head to head with the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles on the line in Saudi Arabia.The pair’s rematch comes 11 months after their initial clash, which saw Usyk comprehensively outpoint Joshua in the Briton’s own backyard, taking the belts from “AJ” at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.Now Joshua, 32, will seek to regain the titles for the second time in his career as he faces the unbeaten Ukrainian in Jeddah. In 2019, Joshua lost the belts to Andy Ruiz Jr at New...
Mike Tyson is pictured in a wheelchair at Miami Airport, raising new fears for his health amid problems with sciatica, just weeks after he morbidly claimed his death is 'coming really soon' at 56
He recently shocked fans by claiming his 'expiration date' is 'coming really soon' - and Mike Tyson's appearance in a wheelchair will do little to ease the fears of those who worry about him. Tyson, 56, posed for selfies with fans and was wheeled through the terminal at Miami International...
WNBA star blasts league as unsafe as she announces early retirement for ‘healing and personal growth’
A four-time WNBA All-Star is hanging up her jersey after reaching a "contract divorce" with her team and suggesting the league needs "safer environments" for new players. Liz Cambage, an Australian former player for the Los Angeles Sparks, is stepping away from the league "for the time being" just three weeks after she and the team split ways. Ms Cambage made the announcement in an Instagram post. Though her statements immediately after the split made it seem like she was amicably stepping away from the game, she did suggest she faced struggles with safety and support as a new player....
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Looking at the Size of Uysk, He’s Going to Try and Walk Joshua Down
Anthony Joshua should not be surprised if he ends up encountering a far more aggressive version of Oleksandr Usyk than anticipated, according to Eddie Hearn. The head of Matchroom Boxing believes his star client will need to account for the possibility that Usyk, the Ukrainian southpaw who holds the WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight titles, may attempt to fight more on the front foot in their heavyweight title unification bout this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
RELATED PEOPLE
What TV channel is Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk on and how much does PPV cost?
Saudi Arabia will be the site of what is being billed as the ‘Rage on the Red Sea’ this Saturday, when Anthony Joshua takes on Oleksandr Usyk for the second time.Eleven months after Usyk defeated Joshua on points in London, the heavyweights will clash again with the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles up for grabs.Ukrainian Usyk, 35, took the belts from “AJ” at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last September to become a two-weight world champion and remain unbeaten, and Joshua must now replicate his own feat from three years ago: win back the gold in Saudi Arabia.In June 2019,...
stillrealtous.com
Booker T Says Former WWE Star Needs To Shut His Mouth
Now that a new regime is in charge of WWE you never know who might return to the company as fans have seen some familiar faces on WWE programming recently. It seems that Triple H is bringing released stars back into the fold, and former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush recently teased a possible return when he posted several photos of his time working as Bobby Lashley’s managed on the main roster.
With Ezekiel out, his father, Ernie Jr., wants revenge on WWE
WWE giveth, WWE taketh away. For Kevin Owens, the Prize Fighter, to truly come back and represent the best of what wrestling can be, KO had to make a statement. That statement, unfortunately, came at the expense of none other than Ezekiel, the man he’d be feuding with for months due to maybe being his […] The post With Ezekiel out, his father, Ernie Jr., wants revenge on WWE appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dominick Cruz releases states after KO loss to Marlon Vera at UFC San Diego: “The body feels great”
Dominick Cruz has issued a statement following his KO loss to Marlon Vera on Saturday. Cruz was headlining the UFC Fight Night card in his hometown of San Diego, California against Vera. The fight was a big one as the winner would likely be one win away from a title shot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Evander Holyfield Shuts Down Mike Tyson Fight Rumors: “Its Too Late Now”
Evander Holyfield seems to have shut the door on a potential fight with Mike Tyson at this point in his life. Evander Holyfield Shuts Down Potential Mike Tyson Clash. There has been a lot of talk about a potential trilogy bout between Holyfield and Tyson in recent months. Especially since Tyson recently returned to the ring for an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. in which he looked phenomenal.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Drops Hint at a Return to the Company
A former WWE star recently teased his return to the company on Twitter or appears to be waiting for a call to do so. Although Lio Rush’s experience with the WWE did not finish as he had intended and a number of alleged problems caused his departure, it appears that he is open to joining the company again. On Twitter, Rush shared a photo of himself managing the current United States Champion Bobby Lashley back when he was a member of the Raw roster.
Fight fans blast Dana White after the UFC San Diego fighter salaries were revealed: “Modern day slave owner”
UFC president Dana White has come under fire after the salaries for this past weekend’s event in San Diego were released. On Saturday night, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to California with a really fun event in San Diego. While it may not have been the most stacked card on paper, it certainly delivered in a big way with some tremendous fights littered throughout the card.
Jake Paul Says Israel Adesanya Is ‘Probably’ The Only UFC Fighter He Won’t Fight, Nate Diaz Fight Will Happen
Jake Paul won’t fight Israel Adesanya. There is a whole list of current and former UFC fighters that the YouTuber turned pro boxer will fight, but the reigning defending UFC middleweight champion is not one of them. ‘Only UFC fighter I wouldn’t fight’. In a recent interview with...
UFC・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shocking footage emerges of Jake Paul getting into a fight with YouTuber in club
Footage has emerged of Jake Paul getting into altercation with a YouTuber in a Miami club. Paul, having had his scheduled bout with Hasim Rahman Jr at Madison Square Garden postponed this month, was out on the town on Friday night. And a video doing the rounds on social media...
Who has Anthony Joshua lost to? Record ahead of Oleksandr Usyk rematch
Anthony Joshua’s bid to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles leads the Briton to Saudi Arabia this Saturday, where he will challenge the man who dethroned him last year, Oleksandr Usyk.If Joshua can avenge that defeat, he will become a three-time world heavyweight champion, but he faces a tough task as no fighter has beaten Usyk during the Ukrainian’s professional career.Here’s all you need to know ahead of the seismic rematch.When is it?Usyk vs Joshua 2 will take place at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia on Saturday 20 August.Ring walks for the main-event contest are...
MMAmania.com
Bobby Green secretly records video of Paddy Pimblett, doesn't confront UFC ‘fathead’ out of respect for ‘lady friend’
Bobby Green is asking the MMA community to reach out and touch tag someone. In this case, it’s fellow UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett, who was seated in front of Green at the UFC “Vera vs. Cruz” event last weekend at Pechanga Arena in San Diego. Sounds like “King” couldn’t see past Pimblett’s prodigious crown, which by “The Baddy’s” estimation was part of a “chub rub” that left him standing at or around 200 pounds.
UFC・
Comments / 12