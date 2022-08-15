ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: UFC 278 'Countdown' for Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards

By MMA Junkie Staff
 2 days ago
Did you miss the debut of UFC 278 “Countdown” or just want to watch it again? Check out the main event preview now.

The segment takes a special look at the welterweight title rematch between champion Kamaru Usman (20-1 MMA, 15-0 UFC) and challenger Leon Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC). The two first fought in December 2015 in Usman’s first fight after winning Season 21 of “The Ultimate FIghter.” Usman won a unanimous decision.

UFC 278 takes place Saturday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC/ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

“Countdown” goes behind the scenes with the two fighters, and you can watch the full segment above. And don’t miss the entire episode in the video below.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 278.

