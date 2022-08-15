ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

theexaminernews.com

New Mount Pleasant Assisted Living Center Opens Spring 2024

Benchmark Senior Living, the largest senior housing provider in New England, will be adding its third assisted living center in New York come spring 2024 with the recent start of construction of Benchmark at Mount Pleasant. This will be Benchmark’s first community in Westchester County. Its two other New York...
MOUNT PLEASANT, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 305 East 165th Street in Concourse, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 305 East 165th Street, a seven-story residential building in Concourse, The Bronx. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residences and 17 parking spots. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 37 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $55,612 to $187,330.
BRONX, NY
therealdeal.com

Sheraton to Mahwah: Keep your redevelopment

The owners of the Sheraton Mahwah Hotel are fighting back against the town, two months after it moved to condemn the property. The Sheraton’s owners filed a complaint against the New Jersey township earlier this month, NorthJersey.com reported. The complaint is part of an effort to overturn a planning board resolution from June identifying the Sheraton Hotel and Crossroads Corporate Center as “an area in need of condemnation redevelopment.”
MAHWAH, NJ
rcbizjournal.com

A Cidery At The Heart Of A Dispute Over Land Use Will Be Decided In Court

Cidery Attorney Says Business Has A Right To Operate At Its Location; Town Of Orangetown Disagrees. A Rockland County judge will have to decide the fate of a cidery in the Town of Orangetown because town officials and the business owners disagree on whether the operator has the right to serve hard cider to the public at its property.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Plane From Westchester County, New York Crashes in Hudson Valley

Multiple injuries were reported after a plane wouldn't brake and crashed into a road in the Hudson Valley over the weekend. On Sunday around 11:45 a.m., New York State Police from the Highland and Gardiner barracks responded to Skydive The Ranch in the town of Gardiner, New York for a report of a single-engine fixed-wing airplane crash.
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 160 Clarkson Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 160 Clarkson Avenue, a seven-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by Hill West Architects and developed by Ephraim Heimfield, the structure yields 116 residences and 58 enclosed parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 26 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

The drought is spreading, but how long will it last?

It's been a summer of extreme weather across the county. This week marks one month where at least half of the country has reported "moderate drought" in the U.S. Drought Monitor. The Hudson Valley is no exception. On Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Kathy Hochul directed the New York State Department of...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
nyacknewsandviews.com

Redistricting Chaos Washes Over Hudson Valley, Change on Horizon

Redistricting smacked New York with a wave of political chaos this year. Now, with primaries coming Tuesday, August 23, politicians state-wide are scrambling to secure their positions on a suddenly altered local playing field. In the wake, Nyack and lower Hudson Valley residents face an interesting slate of elections –...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
PIX11

9/11 Tribute Museum in NYC closing its doors

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The 9/11 Tribute Museum in Manhattan will shutter on Wednesday, the museum announced Tuesday. The museum will keep a presence online, but financial difficulties mean the doors of the Greenwich Street location will close. The COVID pandemic hit the museum hard. “Financial hardship including lost revenue caused by the pandemic prevents […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Popular New Rochelle Restaurant Opens Brand-New Location

A popular Venezuelan restaurant known for its outrageous arepas has added a new location in the Hudson Valley. Arepa Mania, long a Westchester County favorite on North Avenue in New Rochelle, has added another location in the city on Division Street, according to the owners. A visit to the new...
WestfairOnline

Stamford’s Crane Holdings divests legacy asbestos liabilities

Crane Holdings Co., a Stamford-headquartered diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products, has divested Redco Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary that holds liabilities including asbestos liabilities and related insurance assets. Crane divested its subsidiary to Spruce Lake Liability Management Holdco LLC, a long-term liability management company specializing in the acquisition and management of legacy corporate liabilities.
STAMFORD, CT
Hudson Valley Post

10 Best Chinese Restaurants in Westchester, New York

Why is it that no matter how much Chinese food you eat, you're always going to be hungry again in about an hour? I can have a whole meal consisting of chicken and broccoli with a side of rice, steamed dumplings, shrimp roll and fortune cookie, and come out the other side asking for a complete second helping. Could someone please tell me how that is possible?
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

ABOUT

Westfair Business Publications (Westfair), a privately held publishing firm located in White Plains, N.Y., publishes weekly business newspapers: the Westchester County Business Journal in New York state and the Fairfield County Business Journal in Connecticut. With a weekly readership of more than 150,000, Westfair’s business publications reach business leaders and decision makers in seven counties as a premier source of business information on matters of concern and interest. Its website, westfaironline.com, provide up-to-date news and information on issues important and pertinent to the regional business marketplace.

 https://westfaironline.com

