theexaminernews.com
New Mount Pleasant Assisted Living Center Opens Spring 2024
Benchmark Senior Living, the largest senior housing provider in New England, will be adding its third assisted living center in New York come spring 2024 with the recent start of construction of Benchmark at Mount Pleasant. This will be Benchmark’s first community in Westchester County. Its two other New York...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 305 East 165th Street in Concourse, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 305 East 165th Street, a seven-story residential building in Concourse, The Bronx. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residences and 17 parking spots. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 37 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $55,612 to $187,330.
Bronx affordable housing apartments available for seniors starting at $1,487 a month
If you’re a renter 62 years or older looking for affordable housing, a new Bronx area development might be a good option for you. The Hunts Point neighborhood of the Bronx is the location of the 661 Manida Street Apartments.
These Westchester Restaurants Rank Highest For Best Burgers
No. 5 - The Wooden Spoon in New Rochelle. Billing itself as Westchester’s best new burger joint, The Wooden Spoon serves up several enticing burgers, including one dubbed “The Grease Truck,” that comes with a beef patty, fried pickles, fried onions, tots, mozzarella cheese, and Texas toast.
therealdeal.com
Sheraton to Mahwah: Keep your redevelopment
The owners of the Sheraton Mahwah Hotel are fighting back against the town, two months after it moved to condemn the property. The Sheraton’s owners filed a complaint against the New Jersey township earlier this month, NorthJersey.com reported. The complaint is part of an effort to overturn a planning board resolution from June identifying the Sheraton Hotel and Crossroads Corporate Center as “an area in need of condemnation redevelopment.”
Former Student is New Owner of Tumble-Bee Gymnastics in Rockland
Cheryl Holms of Tumble-Bee Gymnastics passes the torch to former student Marie Wood as the Rockland County school enters its 37th year in business.
A year after affordable housing lottery was launched, dozens of apartments sit vacant in South Bronx development
It's been over a year since a lottery was launched for a luxury "affordable" housing development located at 276 Grand Concourse in Mott Haven which was asking $2,000 a month for a studio and upwards of $2,400 for two-bedroom units.
rcbizjournal.com
A Cidery At The Heart Of A Dispute Over Land Use Will Be Decided In Court
Cidery Attorney Says Business Has A Right To Operate At Its Location; Town Of Orangetown Disagrees. A Rockland County judge will have to decide the fate of a cidery in the Town of Orangetown because town officials and the business owners disagree on whether the operator has the right to serve hard cider to the public at its property.
Plane From Westchester County, New York Crashes in Hudson Valley
Multiple injuries were reported after a plane wouldn't brake and crashed into a road in the Hudson Valley over the weekend. On Sunday around 11:45 a.m., New York State Police from the Highland and Gardiner barracks responded to Skydive The Ranch in the town of Gardiner, New York for a report of a single-engine fixed-wing airplane crash.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 160 Clarkson Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 160 Clarkson Avenue, a seven-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by Hill West Architects and developed by Ephraim Heimfield, the structure yields 116 residences and 58 enclosed parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 26 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $187,330.
Black Business Month: Roc-N-Raman serves up Asian cuisine with a Caribbean flare
Rudy Southwell joined News 12 this morning to discuss the challenges of staying open during pandemic and how they took that time to give back to their community.
News 12
The drought is spreading, but how long will it last?
It's been a summer of extreme weather across the county. This week marks one month where at least half of the country has reported "moderate drought" in the U.S. Drought Monitor. The Hudson Valley is no exception. On Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Kathy Hochul directed the New York State Department of...
nyacknewsandviews.com
Redistricting Chaos Washes Over Hudson Valley, Change on Horizon
Redistricting smacked New York with a wave of political chaos this year. Now, with primaries coming Tuesday, August 23, politicians state-wide are scrambling to secure their positions on a suddenly altered local playing field. In the wake, Nyack and lower Hudson Valley residents face an interesting slate of elections –...
9/11 Tribute Museum in NYC closing its doors
LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The 9/11 Tribute Museum in Manhattan will shutter on Wednesday, the museum announced Tuesday. The museum will keep a presence online, but financial difficulties mean the doors of the Greenwich Street location will close. The COVID pandemic hit the museum hard. “Financial hardship including lost revenue caused by the pandemic prevents […]
‘Barbaric’ New York Man Kills Ex-Girlfriend, Mother in Hudson Valley
A 1-month-old Hudson Valley baby lost her mother and grandmother "due to the barbaric actions" of a man with "a wanton disregard for human life." On Tuesday, Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh confirmed a Rockland County man was sentenced for murdering two people in Valley Cottage, New York. Hillcrest,...
News 12
Back-to-school giveaways in Westchester and the Hudson Valley
Need help with supplies for the upcoming school year? Don't worry, News 12 has you covered with all the back-to-school giveaways and drives in Westchester and the Hudson Valley.
Popular New Rochelle Restaurant Opens Brand-New Location
A popular Venezuelan restaurant known for its outrageous arepas has added a new location in the Hudson Valley. Arepa Mania, long a Westchester County favorite on North Avenue in New Rochelle, has added another location in the city on Division Street, according to the owners. A visit to the new...
Stamford’s Crane Holdings divests legacy asbestos liabilities
Crane Holdings Co., a Stamford-headquartered diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products, has divested Redco Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary that holds liabilities including asbestos liabilities and related insurance assets. Crane divested its subsidiary to Spruce Lake Liability Management Holdco LLC, a long-term liability management company specializing in the acquisition and management of legacy corporate liabilities.
‘Horrific’ Fatal Crash With 2 Motorcycles, Vehicles In Hudson Valley
One person is dead and others injured after a "horrific" crash in the Hudson Valley that involved two motorcycles and at least two vehicles. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 5:36 p.m., officers from the Town of Walkill Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving motorcycles at 495 Schutt Road in Middletown, New York.
10 Best Chinese Restaurants in Westchester, New York
Why is it that no matter how much Chinese food you eat, you're always going to be hungry again in about an hour? I can have a whole meal consisting of chicken and broccoli with a side of rice, steamed dumplings, shrimp roll and fortune cookie, and come out the other side asking for a complete second helping. Could someone please tell me how that is possible?
WestfairOnline
