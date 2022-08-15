ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPXI Pittsburgh

Massachusetts beach fight: 5 arrested, 1 hospitalized after altercation, police say

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WZdnJ_0hHeVpiB00

WINCHESTER, Mass. — Authorities in Massachusetts arrested five suspects after several people were hurt in an altercation at Mystic Lakes State Park in Winchester, WFXT-TV is reporting.

Massachusetts State Police said the incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday at Shannon Beach, according to WFXT. Detectives have not confirmed early reports that the fight involved a stabbing, a police spokesperson told the news outlet.

Although the majority of the wounded suffered minor injuries, at least one person was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and likely will undergo surgery, police said. That person also could face charges in connection with the incident, authorities said.

No further details were immediately available.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Always USA ??
2d ago

Apparently if you say anything against the lefts ability to run Cities & Towns its against Community Censorship on NewsBreak. The left is able to report and comment against the Right without Censorship. Remind you of anything

Reply(2)
9
Related
CBS Boston

Drunk, wrong-way driver kills man in horrific 495 crash, police say

HOPKINTON - A driver was killed in a horrific crash on Route 495 early Wednesday morning caused by a wrong way driver, police said.Massachusetts State Police said a man was driving drunk in a van and heading the wrong way down 495 north in Hopkinton just after midnight when he slammed head-on into a car."A tractor trailer that was behind the car saw the crash unfold in front of him and braked but could not stop in time and hit the car from behind," State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in an email to WBZ-TV.The driver of the crushed car was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester where he died. His name has not been released yet.The van driver was arrested and also went to the hospital. Police have only identified him so far as a 29-year-old from Taunton.The truck driver was not hurt.
HOPKINTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man left bloodied after dozens of bicyclists surround his car in the South End

BOSTON — Police are trying to find the specific bicyclist who threw punches and assaulted a man on Tremont Street in broad daylight in front of multiple restaurants. Witnesses say he just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time. The witnesses tell us they stopped everything they were doing when the bicyclists in these newly released images rode through Tremont Street around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, causing what they call mayhem.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Wfxt Tv#Cox Media Group
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: 4-year-old seriously injured after falling from fourth floor window in Boston

BOSTON — An infant is in critical condition after falling out of the window of an apartment building in Boston Wednesday afternoon, officials say. Boston Police say they responded to the area of 12 American Legion Highway around 3:15 p.m. for a report of a baby that fell from a window. The baby is 4 years old and fell from the fourth floor window, according to authorities. The baby was rushed to a nearby hospital with life threatening injuries.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Woman Critically Stabbed in Near Malcom X Park Monday Evening

On August 15th at approximately 18:30 hours, Boston Police Operations received a 911 call from Boston Medical Center that a gray Honda had just dropped off a female victim who had been stabbed. The initial caller did not know where the incident had occurred and how seriousness the nature of the injuries were. Officers and a supervisor from District D-4 immediately responded to the hospital.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Juvenile Newly Indicted in Dorchester Principal Attack

A new charge has been filed in the November attack of the principal at a high school in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, prosecutors said Tuesday. The juvenile, whose name isn't being released, is set to face the charge as a youthful offender in a Dorchester court on Wednesday, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
BOSTON, MA
Fox News

Teen rescues toddler who nearly drowned in Massachusetts

A teenage girl rescued a toddler who nearly drowned in a Boston suburb swimming pool Monday. Savennah Mendes-Rodrigues, 19, told Boston 25 News she was studying for her dental school admissions test prior to jumping into action. "And then out of nowhere we hear screaming and ‘oh call the ambulance,...
BOSTON, MA
theweektoday.com

Former Wareham selectman arrested on child assault charges

Former Wareham Select Board member James Potter was arrested by Bourne Police on Thursday, Aug. 11 on multiple charges, including a count of child rape, according to Bourne police. Bourne police confirmed on Tuesday that Potter, 44, was arrested on several charges: one count of rape, one count of indecent...
WAREHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials announce name of Massachusetts bicyclist that died from injuries after driver opened car door

SOMERVILLE – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Somerville Chief of Police Charles Femino have confirmed the investigation in fatal collision involving a bicyclist that occurred on Friday at approximately 11:20 a.m. in the area of 1055 Broadway in Somerville. The preliminary investigation suggests that the cyclist, identified as...
SOMERVILLE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Deaths, overdoses could jump in Worcester area after animal tranquilizer found mixed with drugs

WORCESTER, Mass. — Officials are warning of a possible jump in deaths and overdoses after an animal tranquilizer has been increasingly detected in drugs in Worcester County. Xylazine, a sedative not approved for human use, is not an opioid but can compound the effects of opioids by causing drowsiness, amnesia, slow breathing and heart rate, and dangerously low blood pressure, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early warned in a news release on Tuesday.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
liveboston617.org

Suspect in Custody on Breaking and Entering Charges Following BPD Response to Suspicious Person in Dorchester

At about 2:01 AM on Friday August 5, 2022, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) made an onsite arrest following their response to a call for a suspicious person in the area of 5 Lorenzo Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers observed a female suspect, later identified as Erica Messina, 37, of Boston, standing on a ladder while attempting to climb through a window of the residence.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

DA's Office: No Charges for Officer Who Fatally Shot Saugus Woman in 2021

Prosecutors in Essex County will not pursue criminal charges against the officer who shot and killed a woman last year in Saugus, the Essex District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday after completing an investigation into the incident. Stephanie Gerard, 38, of Saugus, was shot by police in August of 2021 after...
SAUGUS, MA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
96K+
Followers
123K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy