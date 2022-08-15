Read full article on original website
fox8live.com
Family of arrested ATV rider says Plaquemines deputies intended him harm
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The family of a teenager accused of intentionally crashing into a Plaquemines Parish deputy said Monday (Aug. 15) that police dashcam video proves their contention that the crash was unintentional. Reginald Hamilton, 18, remains in jail with a traumatic brain injury sustained in the May 31...
NOLA.com
Man sentenced to 40 years in 2018 slaying during gun sale gone wrong
A mother on Tuesday looked at the man convicted of shooting her son to death in a gun deal gone sideways and told him she would never forgive him for taking her eldest child from her. Moments later, Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Rhonda Goode-Douglas sentenced Gerald West to...
WDSU
New Orleans mother demands answers after son hurt in school bus fight
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans mother is demanding answers after her son was hurt in a school bus fight. "My youngest son came in and he gave me a hug and started crying and I said, 'what's wrong?' He said they beat Chris up on the school bus," Keishone Sterling said.
WDSU
Metro Crime Commission reports a total of 596 violent felons at Orleans jail
NEW ORLEANS — Metro Crime Commission has reported that 597 out of the 993 inmates in the Orleans Parish Justice Center are in custody for violent felonies. Two-hundred-fifteen of the inmates are in custody for homicide, and 54 inmates are in custody for attempted murder. One-hundred-forty-two inmates are in custody for battery, and 58 are in there for sex crimes.
EXCLUSIVE: A closer look into a New Orleans jail after inmate protest ends
Flashbangs were heard and seen coming for Pod 2E at the Orleans Justice Center Sunday night — a protest in one of the inmate living areas coming to a close when deputies stormed into the jail. Nearly 24 hours after, new details have been released and we're given an exclusive look inside the pod by WGNO's LBJ and Britney Dixon.
Man shot on Downman Road Wednesday morning: NOPD
The northbound lanes of Downman Road are closed at Reel Street as part of the ongoing investigation.
WWL-TV
Man in carjacked vehicle killed running from police on I-10
NEW ORLEANS — A man was killed running across I-10 late Monday, according to NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. The man was running from police in a short police chase that started when officers spotted an SUV that was stolen in a carjacking two weeks ago, NOPD said. "It's just...
fox8live.com
Carjacking suspect struck, killed on I-10 while trying to flee New Orleans police
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department said federal monitors were on the scene late Monday night (Aug. 15), after an alleged carjacker was struck and killed on Interstate 10 near Bullard Avenue following a police chase. The incident backed up traffic for more than an hour, and...
Man struck and killed on I-10 was fleeing NOPD says chief
New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson says the man who was run over and killed on I-10 in New Orleans East late last night was fleeing from cops on foot after police pulled over an SUV reported stolen in a carjacking in Algiers.
wgno.com
Latest ‘In Your Grill’ car theft caught on cam
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest the person responsible for a car theft on August 8. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the crime happened at 8:40 that night at...
Pastor pleads for an end to gun violence after son shot and killed
NEW ORLEANS — Fighting back tears, Christiana Ford never thought she’d be in this situation again. “It’s not right, it’s not right,” Ford said. “It’s nothing like losing a child.”. Ford already lost one son to gun violence in Texas. August 5th, she...
Carjacking suspect killed on I-10 in New Orleans East: NOPD
According to the NOPD, a male was struck on Interstate 10 East at Bullard Avenue just after midnight.
uptownmessenger.com
Police blotter: A teenager, two men injured in shootings; gun stolen in an armed robbery
Three shootings were reported within 24 hours this weekend on Uptown streets. A man was also robbed of his gun in Central City near St. Charles Avenue. A teenager was shot in the chest Sunday evening (Aug. 14) near South Claiborne Avenue and Louisiana, the New Orleans Police Department reported.
NOLA.com
New Orleans man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 Christmas Day killing
An Orleans Parish Criminal District Court judge on Tuesday denied a defense attorney’s request that his client — who was convicted in March of second-degree murder — receive a new trial. Instead, Judge Camille Buras sentenced Samuel Hunter Jr., 30, to life in prison for shooting to...
Peaceful prisoner protest ends with officer raid at Orleans Justice Center after sprinkler system triggered
The Sheriff's Office say they are continuing to deescalate the situation with negotiations in hopes of a resolution without force but protest leaders have not taken any offers.
Pedestrian killed in N.O. hit and run crash, driver arrested
The NOPD is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in the early morning hours today at the intersection of North Robertson and Music streets that left one person dead.
NOLA.com
Baby’s death realized worst fears of worried family, friends who called in 7 welfare checks: JPSO
In the two months before 3-month-old Madelyne King was found dead in the bedroom of her Old Jefferson home, relatives and friends of her mother, Michelle Herrington, made at least seven phone calls to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office requesting welfare checks for mother and daughter, authorities said. In fact,...
WDSU
New Orleans car thieves are hacking key fobs to quickly and quietly steal vehicles
NEW ORLEANS — High-tech thieves are now targeting push-start cars hacking into key fobs leaving many car owners in New Orleans without a vehicle. This is how the crime works: first the thief waves a relay box at the victim's house, and boosts the car key signal in the house to another device, which is held by the second thief standing by the car. Then, the car detects the key and unlocks the door. The thief can jump into the car, press the starter button, and is able to drive away.
NOLA.com
Man shot multiple times after refusing to surrender vehicle to armed robber, police say
New Orleans police are investigating an armed robbery attempt in Pines Village that sent a 60-year-old man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday night. Police responded to the armed robbery attempt in the 6600 block of Chef Menteur Highway at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. An armed suspect approached the 60-year-old man and demanded the keys to his vehicle. The man refused, and the suspect shot him several times, police said, then fled. The victim went to a hospital.
LDWF: Man charged with DWI after boat with 10-year-old onboard overturns on Intracoastal Waterway
Carl Cressionie, 58, was taken into custody on Thursday, August 11, by agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
