ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaquemines Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
WDSU

Metro Crime Commission reports a total of 596 violent felons at Orleans jail

NEW ORLEANS — Metro Crime Commission has reported that 597 out of the 993 inmates in the Orleans Parish Justice Center are in custody for violent felonies. Two-hundred-fifteen of the inmates are in custody for homicide, and 54 inmates are in custody for attempted murder. One-hundred-forty-two inmates are in custody for battery, and 58 are in there for sex crimes.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
Plaquemines Parish, LA
Plaquemines Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
CBS 42

EXCLUSIVE: A closer look into a New Orleans jail after inmate protest ends

Flashbangs were heard and seen coming for Pod 2E at the Orleans Justice Center Sunday night — a protest in one of the inmate living areas coming to a close when deputies stormed into the jail. Nearly 24 hours after, new details have been released and we're given an exclusive look inside the pod by WGNO's LBJ and Britney Dixon.
WWL-TV

Man in carjacked vehicle killed running from police on I-10

NEW ORLEANS — A man was killed running across I-10 late Monday, according to NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. The man was running from police in a short police chase that started when officers spotted an SUV that was stolen in a carjacking two weeks ago, NOPD said. "It's just...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys
wgno.com

Latest ‘In Your Grill’ car theft caught on cam

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest the person responsible for a car theft on August 8. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the crime happened at 8:40 that night at...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDSU

New Orleans car thieves are hacking key fobs to quickly and quietly steal vehicles

NEW ORLEANS — High-tech thieves are now targeting push-start cars hacking into key fobs leaving many car owners in New Orleans without a vehicle. This is how the crime works: first the thief waves a relay box at the victim's house, and boosts the car key signal in the house to another device, which is held by the second thief standing by the car. Then, the car detects the key and unlocks the door. The thief can jump into the car, press the starter button, and is able to drive away.
NOLA.com

Man shot multiple times after refusing to surrender vehicle to armed robber, police say

New Orleans police are investigating an armed robbery attempt in Pines Village that sent a 60-year-old man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday night. Police responded to the armed robbery attempt in the 6600 block of Chef Menteur Highway at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. An armed suspect approached the 60-year-old man and demanded the keys to his vehicle. The man refused, and the suspect shot him several times, police said, then fled. The victim went to a hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy