fox29.com
Community shaken after tragic death of Norristown police officer
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Montgomery County community is mourning the loss of a veteran police officer, cancer survivor, husband and father who was killed in a bicycle accident over the weekend. Corporal Brian Kozera, a 16-year member of the Norristown Police Department, was training in Lancaster County on Saturday for...
abc27.com
Police looking for missing Bucks County man
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Bucks County are looking for a man that has been missing since Thursday, Aug. 11. According to a release, 39-year-old Adam Smith walked away from a group home on Broad Street in Quakertown. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown police officers buy snacks, drinks for homeless family
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police officers protect and serve their community in ways big and small, and our 69 News crew caught a pair of Allentown cops helping out a family on a warm afternoon. Officers Marissa Finn and Dave Benner were on patrol Tuesday on Eighth Street in Allentown. They...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem police chief reports on department's response during Musikfest
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – During Tuesday night's City Council meeting, Chief of Police Michelle Kott provided a report on her department's response to calls during the 10-day Musikfest in Bethlehem. Kott said city police responded to 89 calls, 33 on the south side and 56 on the north side, during...
Popculture
Ironman Athlete Dies After Being Involved in Bicycle Crash
Brian Kozera, an ironman athlete, police officer, and cancer survivor, died after being involved in a bicycle accident, according to TMZ Sports. He was 44 years old. Kozera was training for a competition before hitting a car in Caernarvon Township, Pennsylvania on Saturday. TMZ Sports said Kozera ran a stop sign and hit the passenger side of the vehicle. He was thrown from his bike and ended up being caught in the car's reel wheel. Kozera was transported to a local hospital but died from his injuries.
Fatal fire in home north of Lehigh Valley, police say
A person was found dead Wednesday morning after police and firefighters responded to a fire in a home in Monroe County, authorities say. The fire was first reported at 7:10 a.m. in the 2200 block of Hill Road in Chestnuthill Township, a county emergency dispatch supervisor confirmed. There was an...
WFMZ-TV Online
Motorcyclist hurt in crash with RPD car involved in chase
WEST READING, Pa. — A Reading man and avid motorcycle rider is in the hospital after being "at the wrong place at the wrong time," according to his close friend, Brian Papsun of Leesport. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, that place was the intersection of Cotton and Wunder...
sauconsource.com
‘Chop Shop’ Discovered in Upper Bucks, Police Say
An organized criminal operation involving the theft of vehicles and redistribution of their parts, commonly known as a “chop shop,” was recently discovered in rural upper Bucks County, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin. In a news release Monday, police said the chop shop was discovered on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police warn Bucks communities of home burglaries, thefts from vehicles
WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are warning residents to lock their vehicles and homes. Multiple burglaries, stolen vehicles and thefts from vehicles were reported in Warrington Township, police said Wednesday. Police say they have investigated 25 thefts from automobiles, four residential burglaries, and four stolen vehicles so...
fox29.com
Warrington the target of over 2 dozen burglaries, stolen vehicles in less than 24 hours, police say
WARRINGTON, Pa. - A Bucks County community has been slammed overnight with burglaries, stolen vehicles and thefts from vehicles. Police in Warrington said they investigated four residential burglaries, four reports of stolen vehicles and 25 instances of thefts from automobiles from Tuesday night into Wednesday. Officials said developments that were...
WFMZ-TV Online
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after Poconos house fire
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - One person died and another was flown to the hospital after a house fire in Monroe County on Wednesday. Two adults and two children were in the Chestnuthill Township home when the fire broke out around 7 a.m., according to a fire marshal at the scene.
SEEN HIM? 14-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing In Philly Suburbs
Police in Montgomery County are seeking the public's help in finding a 14-year-old boy who has gone missing. Deavon Squire was reported missing on Friday, Aug. 12, after leaving a note for his adoptive mother, thanking her for taking care of him and telling her he was running away, according to Abington Township police.
sauconsource.com
Teen Hit by Bus on Main Street in Hellertown, Police Confirm
A 15-year-old girl suffered moderate injuries when she was struck by a Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) bus in the 600 block of Main Street in Hellertown Saturday at around 8 p.m., according to a borough police officer who shared an update on the accident with a local mediat outlet Tuesday.
Funeral held for wood-chipper accident victim as emergency responders recover from horrific scene
A deadly wood-chipper accident that claimed the life of a Lehigh County teen is still under investigation, as emergency personnel emotionally recover from responding to the gruesome scene. Isiah Bedocs, 17, was going to be a senior at Lehigh Career & Technical Institute, entering his fourth year of automechanics. His...
Woman Wanted for Retail Theft at Old Navy in Wyomissing
WYOMISSING, PA — Do you know this woman? The Wyomissing Police Department is attempting to identify her in connection with a retail theft at the Old Navy located at 1055 Woodland Road. She allegedly stole several items from the store on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 2:00 pm. If...
iheart.com
Missing Persons Alert Issued for Man with Alzheimer's
> Missing Persons Alert Issued for Man with Alzheimer's. (Montgomery County, PA) - State police have been put on alert for a missing man from Montgomery County who may be driving across the state. Walter Gaskins, who has Alzheimer's, was last seen leaving his home Cheltenham Township early Tuesday afternoon. He is a 78-year-old Black man who is believed to be driving a grey Honda Accord. It has a decorative front plate displaying the word "Retired" on it. Anyone with information on Gaskins is asked to call police via 9-1-1.
Motorcyclist killed in central Pa. collision with pickup truck
A 43-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a Sunday night crash on a Lancaster County road, the coroner’s office said. Tyrone Gardner, 44, of Coatesville, Chester County, was driving a motorcycle that collided with a pickup truck around 10:30 p.m. on Lincoln Highway East at Route 30 in East Lampeter Township, according to the coroner’s office.
Drunk South Jersey Woman Found With Heroin, Gun In Suburban Philly, Police Say
A New Jersey woman was arrested after police say they found her with drugs and a gun after stopping her for public intoxication in the Philadelphia suburbs. Officers on drug surveillance stopped Colleen L. Brooks, 32, of Mantua, in the 1400 block of Chester Pike in Sharon Hill when they noticed she appeared drunk on Tuesday, Aug. 16, they said.
Tractor-Trailer Driver Killed In Chain-Reaction Crash On I-476 In Delco
A tractor-trailer driver was killed in a chain-reaction crash on I-476 in Delaware County, authorities said. The rig failed to stop as it was traveling southbound on the Blue Route near mile maker 11.2 and crashed through a guardrail into the northbound lanes around 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, according to the Radnor Fire Company.
fox29.com
Crews put out huge blaze at NJ motorsport shop with nearly 100 motorcycles, ATVs inside
VINCENTOWN, N.J. - A huge 3-alarm fire is now under control after flames engulfed a building in Burlington County Monday morning. SKYFOX flew over the Mt. Holly Motorsports on Route 206 in Vincentown, New Jersey, as fire crews responded to put out the blaze. Smoke and flames rose high above the building, which reportedly housed nearly 100 motorcycles and ATVs.
