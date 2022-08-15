ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
fox29.com

Community shaken after tragic death of Norristown police officer

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Montgomery County community is mourning the loss of a veteran police officer, cancer survivor, husband and father who was killed in a bicycle accident over the weekend. Corporal Brian Kozera, a 16-year member of the Norristown Police Department, was training in Lancaster County on Saturday for...
NORRISTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Police looking for missing Bucks County man

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Bucks County are looking for a man that has been missing since Thursday, Aug. 11. According to a release, 39-year-old Adam Smith walked away from a group home on Broad Street in Quakertown. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown police officers buy snacks, drinks for homeless family

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police officers protect and serve their community in ways big and small, and our 69 News crew caught a pair of Allentown cops helping out a family on a warm afternoon. Officers Marissa Finn and Dave Benner were on patrol Tuesday on Eighth Street in Allentown. They...
ALLENTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Chester County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
North Coventry Township, PA
County
Chester County, PA
Bucks County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, PA
County
Bucks County, PA
City
Hatboro, PA
Hatboro, PA
Crime & Safety
Popculture

Ironman Athlete Dies After Being Involved in Bicycle Crash

Brian Kozera, an ironman athlete, police officer, and cancer survivor, died after being involved in a bicycle accident, according to TMZ Sports. He was 44 years old. Kozera was training for a competition before hitting a car in Caernarvon Township, Pennsylvania on Saturday. TMZ Sports said Kozera ran a stop sign and hit the passenger side of the vehicle. He was thrown from his bike and ended up being caught in the car's reel wheel. Kozera was transported to a local hospital but died from his injuries.
NORRISTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Motorcyclist hurt in crash with RPD car involved in chase

WEST READING, Pa. — A Reading man and avid motorcycle rider is in the hospital after being "at the wrong place at the wrong time," according to his close friend, Brian Papsun of Leesport. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, that place was the intersection of Cotton and Wunder...
READING, PA
sauconsource.com

‘Chop Shop’ Discovered in Upper Bucks, Police Say

An organized criminal operation involving the theft of vehicles and redistribution of their parts, commonly known as a “chop shop,” was recently discovered in rural upper Bucks County, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin. In a news release Monday, police said the chop shop was discovered on...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
WFMZ-TV Online

Police warn Bucks communities of home burglaries, thefts from vehicles

WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are warning residents to lock their vehicles and homes. Multiple burglaries, stolen vehicles and thefts from vehicles were reported in Warrington Township, police said Wednesday. Police say they have investigated 25 thefts from automobiles, four residential burglaries, and four stolen vehicles so...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Warrington the target of over 2 dozen burglaries, stolen vehicles in less than 24 hours, police say

WARRINGTON, Pa. - A Bucks County community has been slammed overnight with burglaries, stolen vehicles and thefts from vehicles. Police in Warrington said they investigated four residential burglaries, four reports of stolen vehicles and 25 instances of thefts from automobiles from Tuesday night into Wednesday. Officials said developments that were...
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after Poconos house fire

CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - One person died and another was flown to the hospital after a house fire in Monroe County on Wednesday. Two adults and two children were in the Chestnuthill Township home when the fire broke out around 7 a.m., according to a fire marshal at the scene.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Car Show#N Coventry Twp#K 9
sauconsource.com

Teen Hit by Bus on Main Street in Hellertown, Police Confirm

A 15-year-old girl suffered moderate injuries when she was struck by a Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) bus in the 600 block of Main Street in Hellertown Saturday at around 8 p.m., according to a borough police officer who shared an update on the accident with a local mediat outlet Tuesday.
HELLERTOWN, PA
iheart.com

Missing Persons Alert Issued for Man with Alzheimer's

> Missing Persons Alert Issued for Man with Alzheimer's. (Montgomery County, PA) - State police have been put on alert for a missing man from Montgomery County who may be driving across the state. Walter Gaskins, who has Alzheimer's, was last seen leaving his home Cheltenham Township early Tuesday afternoon. He is a 78-year-old Black man who is believed to be driving a grey Honda Accord. It has a decorative front plate displaying the word "Retired" on it. Anyone with information on Gaskins is asked to call police via 9-1-1.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PennLive.com

Motorcyclist killed in central Pa. collision with pickup truck

A 43-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a Sunday night crash on a Lancaster County road, the coroner’s office said. Tyrone Gardner, 44, of Coatesville, Chester County, was driving a motorcycle that collided with a pickup truck around 10:30 p.m. on Lincoln Highway East at Route 30 in East Lampeter Township, according to the coroner’s office.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Crews put out huge blaze at NJ motorsport shop with nearly 100 motorcycles, ATVs inside

VINCENTOWN, N.J. - A huge 3-alarm fire is now under control after flames engulfed a building in Burlington County Monday morning. SKYFOX flew over the Mt. Holly Motorsports on Route 206 in Vincentown, New Jersey, as fire crews responded to put out the blaze. Smoke and flames rose high above the building, which reportedly housed nearly 100 motorcycles and ATVs.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy