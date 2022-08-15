> Missing Persons Alert Issued for Man with Alzheimer's. (Montgomery County, PA) - State police have been put on alert for a missing man from Montgomery County who may be driving across the state. Walter Gaskins, who has Alzheimer's, was last seen leaving his home Cheltenham Township early Tuesday afternoon. He is a 78-year-old Black man who is believed to be driving a grey Honda Accord. It has a decorative front plate displaying the word "Retired" on it. Anyone with information on Gaskins is asked to call police via 9-1-1.

