ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
arthurgraphic.com

ALAH football ready to make noise

Knights’ quarterback Kaden Feagin throws the ball at practice to warm up. The Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond football team is excited for the season ahead and its goal is to win its conference title and host a playoff game for the first time in a decade. Head coach Ryan...
ARTHUR, IL
MLive.com

Fruitport football brotherhood primed to leave a legacy in 2022 and beyond

It would have been easy for the Fruitport football team to give up on their postseason aspirations after a 1-4 start to the 2021 season. Instead, the Trojans rallied together to register three consecutive wins over Hamilton, Holland Christian, and Allendale to reach the required 4-5 mark that allowed them to qualify for the playoffs due to the MHSAA’s new playoff points system.
FRUITPORT CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nolan Smith
MONTCO.Today

With Unflagging Energy, Girls Football Tourney Takes to the Turf in Conshohocken

Girls flag football in Conshohocken.Image via FOX29 News. The official NFL season is still in the wings; however, game fans can nonetheless enjoy a Sunday pigskin turf war in Conshohocken. It’s not traditional, but it’s fast, competitive, aggressive, and passionate: It’s girls flag football. Marcus Espinoza took to the field to cover the story for FOX29 News.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#American Football#The Colo Nesco#Runn
The Associated Press

Liberty score final 13 points, beat Sky in playoff opener

CHICAGO (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Natasha Howard also scored 22 points and the seventh-seeded New York Liberty beat the defending champion Chicago Sky 98-91 on Wednesday night in the opening game of the WNBA playoffs. New York scored the final 13 points of the fourth quarter as Chicago missed 10 of its last 11 shots. Ionescu made a 3-pointer and a jumper from the free-throw line during the run, and Marine Johannes highlighted the spurt with an over-the-shoulder pass to Howard. “We’ve been in this situation all year and early on we were losing these games,” Ionescu said. “But we found out what it takes to win and we showed that tonight. We gotta do it again.” New York, which won its first playoff game since Sept. 23, 2015, will play Game 2 of the best-of-three series at Chicago on Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy