Covington Leader
High school football preview: Sam Cannon, Ellis Fullen leading the way for Tipton-Rosemark
HEAD COACH: William Dean (2nd season) LAST YEAR: 6-4, lost to Friendship Christian in first round of DII-A playoffs. KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: WR/QB Sam Cannon, WR/RB Ellis Fullen, OL Ben Downing, DB Aiden Petrowski. KEY PLAYERS LOST: QB Payne Fullen, OL Gibson Phillips, WR Gavin West, OL Thomas Patton, LB...
Covington Leader
High school football preview: New coach, new plan for 2022 Brighton Cardinals
HEAD COACH: Morgan Cruce (1st season) LAST YEAR: 6-5, lost to Springfield in first round of 5A playoffs. KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: OL Jayvon Lee, RB Ty Stark, QB Cade Crowson, OL Matthew Cooper, OL Will Comer, CB Keagan Jarmon. KEY PLAYERS LOST: QB Nick Harvell, LB/WR Derrion Lewis, RB Braxton...
arthurgraphic.com
ALAH football ready to make noise
Knights’ quarterback Kaden Feagin throws the ball at practice to warm up. The Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond football team is excited for the season ahead and its goal is to win its conference title and host a playoff game for the first time in a decade. Head coach Ryan...
MLive.com
Fruitport football brotherhood primed to leave a legacy in 2022 and beyond
It would have been easy for the Fruitport football team to give up on their postseason aspirations after a 1-4 start to the 2021 season. Instead, the Trojans rallied together to register three consecutive wins over Hamilton, Holland Christian, and Allendale to reach the required 4-5 mark that allowed them to qualify for the playoffs due to the MHSAA’s new playoff points system.
Skill, experience lead to high hopes for Caledonia football in 2022
Caledonia had a successful season in 2021 with new head coach Derek Pennington. This season the Fighting Scots return some good players led by quarterback Mason McKenzie
Experienced Oakville Tigers football team aiming for its first winning season since 2013
By Cody Thorn | Photo courtesy of Missouri Helmet Project Over the next few weeks, SBLive Missouri will break down various high school football teams in the state in anticipation of the upcoming 2022 season. Here’s our look at the Oakville Tigers. HEAD COACH Mike Genge, 3rd year (3-12), 23rd ...
With Unflagging Energy, Girls Football Tourney Takes to the Turf in Conshohocken
Girls flag football in Conshohocken.Image via FOX29 News. The official NFL season is still in the wings; however, game fans can nonetheless enjoy a Sunday pigskin turf war in Conshohocken. It’s not traditional, but it’s fast, competitive, aggressive, and passionate: It’s girls flag football. Marcus Espinoza took to the field to cover the story for FOX29 News.
Winnetonka Griffins football squad has new look under first-year head coach John Crutcher
By Cody Thorn | Photo courtesy of Missouri Helmet Project Over the next few weeks, SBLive Missouri will break down various high school football teams in the state in anticipation of the upcoming 2022 season. Here’s our look at the Winnetonka Griffins. HEAD COACH John Crutcher, 1st year (0-0), 22nd ...
Liberty score final 13 points, beat Sky in playoff opener
CHICAGO (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Natasha Howard also scored 22 points and the seventh-seeded New York Liberty beat the defending champion Chicago Sky 98-91 on Wednesday night in the opening game of the WNBA playoffs. New York scored the final 13 points of the fourth quarter as Chicago missed 10 of its last 11 shots. Ionescu made a 3-pointer and a jumper from the free-throw line during the run, and Marine Johannes highlighted the spurt with an over-the-shoulder pass to Howard. “We’ve been in this situation all year and early on we were losing these games,” Ionescu said. “But we found out what it takes to win and we showed that tonight. We gotta do it again.” New York, which won its first playoff game since Sept. 23, 2015, will play Game 2 of the best-of-three series at Chicago on Saturday.
