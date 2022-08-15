TOPEKA (KSNT) – One Topeka coffee shop is celebrating its anniversary with a bang this year. The Café Quetzal opened its doors to the community on Aug. 20, 2021, bringing Topekans a place where they could get their coffee and connect with their faith under the same roof. This Saturday, they’ll be celebrating by offering […]

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO