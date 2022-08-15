ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

WIBW

Fork in the Road: Thunderbirds Grille boasts pride in its community and great food

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The owners of Vikings Grille have expanded into Topeka’s Lake Shawnee area with its newest restaurant, Thunderbirds Grille. General Manager, Brady Barnes said, “We serve American style food, country fried steaks, Philly cheesesteaks, and cheeseburgers.”. Thunderbirds Grille thrives on sports with TV’s surrounding the...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka coffee shop celebrates 1-year anniversary with special deals

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One Topeka coffee shop is celebrating its anniversary with a bang this year. The Café Quetzal opened its doors to the community on Aug. 20, 2021, bringing Topekans a place where they could get their coffee and connect with their faith under the same roof. This Saturday, they’ll be celebrating by offering […]
TOPEKA, KS
Geary County, KS
JC Post

Fresh Start Emergency Shelter will present Adopt-A-Room

Organizations and individuals can participate in the Adopt-A-Room program at the Fresh Start Emergency Shelter, 136 W. 3rd St. in Junction City. Basic requested items include bedding for double, twin and adult twin beds, towels, 48-inch wide blinds, room sizes 12-feet by 12-feet, floor space approximately 4-feet by 4-feet, and most rooms have two beds. Family spaces are available.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library opens new Level 2 Tech Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library cut the ribbon on a new community tech center Monday, August. 15th. The new Level 2 Tech Center offers free access to cutting-edge equipment and software, and the opportunity to increase technology skills. The facility includes a fully-equipped digital...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

City of Topeka joins Kaw River restoration work

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A two-year restoration project in the Kaw River State Park is getting some help from the City of Topeka. The Topeka Riverbank Restoration Project is a two-year project encompassing 22 acres of the 76-acre Kaw River State Park. The goal of the project is to remove non-native plants and invasive species from […]
TOPEKA, KS
Fast Casual

Retired Goodcents franchisee is back in business

Twenty-year Goodcents franchisee Sam Singh thought he was ready to retire from his sandwich shop in Emporia, Kansas, but four months later he took over a Goodcents location in Shawnee, Kansas, according to a company press release. Although he retired so he could move to be closer to his family,...
SHAWNEE, KS
WIBW

Park Police make 15-minute water rescue at Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Park Police rescued a man from the waters of Lake Shawnee within 15 minutes of receiving the call that his boat had capsized. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says just after 11:45 a.m., Park Police were called to Lake Shawnee with reports of someone in the water in distress.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

New housing development under consideration in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council is considering annexing a plot of land from Shawnee County southeast of Topeka for a proposed housing development. The area in question is a 79-acre plot of land east of Croco Road and South of 37th Street. The developer, Cacti Land LLC, asked the council to annex the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

New solar station coming to Shawnee County

SILVER LAKE (KSNT) — Shawnee County is just a few months away from gaining its newest solar energy farm. Evergy and Free State Electric Cooperative have partnered up to bring another energy source to serve part of Shawnee County. Evergy said there will be thousands of panels at the plant once the project is completed. […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

New boutique opens in Southwest Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – “Bling Glamour” is celebrating its grand opening this week. It is the newest addition to the West Ridge Plaza and offers everything from clothes, shoes and jewelry. The Topeka location is the 25th store in the franchise, spanning across Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma. It is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

K-177 approved for modernization project south of Council Grove

Part of the KVOE listening area is set to benefit from the latest set of highway projects as announced by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz. The state announced 11 expansion and modernization projects for highways as part of the IKE transportation plan. This includes work on...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Manhattan woman injured after jeep flips into trees

RILEY COUNTY—A Manhattan woman was injured in an accident just after 1p.m. Tuesday. A 2019 Jeep Cherokee driven by 71-year-old Beth Bergsten of Manhattan, was traveling near the intersection of Wildcat Creek Road and N. Scenic Drive in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Teacher fired after organizing ‘Vote No’ rally

EMPORIA (KSNT) – An Emporia music teacher was let go from her job after authorities at the school learned she had organized a “Vote No” rally on the steps of the William Lyndsay White Civic Auditorium in July. Alexis Lowder, a music teacher at Sacred Heart of Jesus, Catholic Church & School, was told her, […]
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

6 hospitalized after 3-vehicle Riley Co. crash

RILEY COUNTY—Six people were injured in an accident just after 6p.m. Tuesday in Riley County. A 2011 Ford F-150 driven by Gabriel Anderson, 24, of Clay Center was westbound on Madison Road at North Billings Street and rear-ended a 2016 Lincoln Navigator driven by Mohammad Nomani, 40, of Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

RCPD closes busy Manhattan intersection following rollover accident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have closed a busy Manhattan intersection following a rollover accident. The Riley County Police Department says officials closed southbound Scenic Dr. just north of the roundabout at Anderson Ave. around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, to clear a rollover accident. RCPD said drivers should...
MANHATTAN, KS
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

