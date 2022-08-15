ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

ComicBook

PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox

PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Games for August 2022 Available Now

The latest lineup of games joining PlayStation Plus for the month of August 2022 are now free to download for subscribers. Within the past few days, Sony unveiled the newest slate of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games that would be available for PS Plus Essential members throughout the coming weeks. And as a whole, August happens to be one of the strongest offerings that PS Plus has seen so far in 2022.
IGN

Sony May Be Working on a PlayStation PC Games Launcher

Sony may be developing its own PC games launcher akin to Steam and the Epic Games Store for use with its range of PlayStation PC re-releases. As reported by VGC, the files for the PC version of Spider-Man Remastered include references to a "PlayStation PC launcher". While game files often mention content that has been scrapped, like a potential multiplayer mode in Spider-Man, it at least shows that having an independent PC launcher is an idea being floated at Sony.
IGN

First Ever Disney and Marvel Games Showcase Coming in September

A first ever Disney and Marvel Games Showcase will debut next month, featuring brand new video game announcements from the likes of Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, and more. The digital showcase will debut during the D23 Expo on September 9 and has already promised further updates on Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Amy Hennig’s Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and Disney Dreamlight Valley.
SVG

The Nintendo 64 Game That Takes The Longest To Beat

The Nintendo 64 is arguably one of the most influential gaming consoles ever produced. Nintendo's fifth generation gave gamers a wide collection of classic and innovative games such as "Goldeneye 007," "Super Mario 64," and "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time," among a plethora of others. But highly influential and genre-defining games wasn't the only staple of the Nintendo 64, as the console is also known for its collection of fairly long games that can take dozens of hours for players to complete.
EW.com

P-Valley creator breaks down the game-changing season 2 finale

Warning: This post contains spoilers for P-Valley's season 2 finale. Chucalissa is entering a whole new era. The P-Valley season 2 finale ushered in what will be the city's new normal, with the conclusion of the mayoral race — Patrice Woodbine (Harriett D. Foy) won, leaving Andre Watkins (Parker Sawyers) to deal with his wife discovering his affair with Autumn Night (Elarica Johnson) — who ends the episode leaving town with a chunk of cash from the Pynk.
IGN

Final Fantasy 14 Director On the Innovation That Could Soon Change Online Worlds

Final Fantasy producer Naoki Yoshida thinks revolutionary leaps in the video game industry are on the horizon. Speaking to Insider, Yoshida said the next decade could see revolutionary gaming experiences due to the development of new devices, citing virtual reality chips as an example. In fact, Yoshida expected things to move a bit quicker than they have, but said the semiconductor shortage is likely to blame.
IGN

When Did PlayStation Become Your Platform of Choice? - Beyond 763

On this week’s episode of IGN’s PlayStation show Podcast Beyond!, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Mark Medina and Jada Griffin to dive into the latest PlayStation news, discuss some classic PlayStation memories, plus a deep dive on the new game Rollerdrome with one of the developers behind it!
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Adds 12 New PS5 and PS4 Games for Subscribers

Sony has today added 12 new games to PlayStation Plus for subscribers to play across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles. At the start of this month, PS Plus Essential members were able to begin downloading August's three new titles which included Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Little Nightmares. And while this lineup at a baseline level was quite strong for the month, those who are subscribed to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium can now look to get their hands on an even larger number of games.
ComicBook

Marvel's Midnight Suns: Wolverine Gameplay Trailer Released

Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K are continuing to release new character-specific trailers for the upcoming video game despite the title's recent delay. The Marvel-branded video game is now set to release at some point before March 31, 2023 for a number of platforms, but no definitive release date has been announced. For now, however, fans will have to be satisfied with new trailers every so often like the one focusing on Wolverine's gameplay in the upcoming turn-based, tactical video game.
IGN

How God of War's Devs Rebuilt the Blades of Chaos - Art of the Level

Kratos’ journey into the mysteries of a new Norse world in 2018’s God of War takes both him and players to fantastical realms, pits us against mythical beasts, and introduces an epic cast. But at the heart of it all is Kratos’ relationship to his son Atreus. Learning what kind of father he should be in contrast to the person he was, and what kind of man he wants to raise Atreus to be, echoes in every step of his journey.
Android Central

How to refund a game on PS4 and PS5

Because Sony is now the exclusive storefront for purchasing digital PlayStation games, the company revamped its refund policy. You have up to 14 days to request one — provided you haven't downloaded or played the game you're attempting to return.
IGN

Marvel's Spider-Man: Insomniac May Have Scrapped a Multiplayer Mode

Marvel's Spider-Man developer Insomniac Games appeared to once have plans to include a multiplayer mode within the hit 2018 game. As reported by PC Gamer, Twitter user @dniwetamp found various mentions of multiplayer within the files of Spider-Man's recent PC remaster, though it's unclear at what stage of development this mode was it.
Digital Trends

The PlayStation Backbone is a great mobile gaming controller, but a bad PS5 companion

The Backbone is my favorite mobile controller. It’s a solid pick for anyone looking to game on the go, but it always skewed heavily in a Microsoft direction due to its matching Xbox face buttons and heavy Game Pass marketing. Sot was exciting when PlayStation announced that it would be officially partnering with Backbone to make a PlayStation-centric version of the mobile controller I’ve come to love.
TechRadar

Microsoft confirms what we always suspected about the PS4

Microsoft has finally revealed the enormous sales gap between Xbox One and PS4 consoles. While you may have had an inkling that the PS4 outsold the Xbox One, Microsoft had always kept quiet on its console’s sales figures. Now, though, the company has finally revealed the disparity, and it isn’t pretty.
IGN

Nintendo Was Working On a Controller Compatible With PlayStation and Xbox

Nintendo was working on an adaptive controller that could also be used on PlayStation and Xbox. In an interview with Inverse, former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime says that Nintendo was part of an initiative across the gaming industry to create a platform-agnostic controller. The company used Xbox’s Adaptive Controller as a “jumping-off point.”
