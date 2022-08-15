Read full article on original website
Judge Rips Alex Jones Attorneys for What She Fears Are ‘Unprecedented’ and ‘Quite Shocking’ Ethics Violations
The Connecticut judge overseeing an upcoming defamation trial against Alex Jones laid out a list of ethics rules she fears two of Jones’ attorneys may have violated by allegedly disclosing the highly confidential medical and psychiatric records of plaintiffs connected to the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. Superior Court...
Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate race, Palin in House
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski advanced from her primary along with Kelly Tshibaka, her GOP rival endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while another Trump-backed candidate, Republican Sarah Palin, was among the candidates bound for the November general election in the race for Alaska’s only House seat. Murkowski had expressed confidence that she would advance and earlier in the day told reporters that “what matters is winning in November.” Tshibaka called the results “the first step in breaking the Murkowski monarchy’s grip on Alaska.” Tshibaka also said she was thankful “for the strong and unwavering support President Trump has shown Alaska.” A Murkowski has held the Senate seat since 1981. Before Lisa Murkowski, who has been in the Senate since late 2002, it was her father, Frank Murkowski. Under a voter-approved elections process being used for the first time in Alaska elections this year, party primaries have been scrapped and ranked choice voting is being used in general elections. The top four vote-getters in a primary race, regardless of party affiliation, are to advance to the general election.
Evidence of "bone-crushing" dog found at Tennessee fossil site
East Tennessee State University says researchers have discovered evidence of the extinct "bone-crushing" dog at a fossil site that also included herbivores, a sabretooth cat and alligators. The university says it identified the Borophagus dog at the Gray Fossil Site by finding a single right humerus upper arm bone. The...
Giant Ocean Sunfish Filmed in Gulf of Maine in Rare and Awesome Encounter
The ocean sunfish, considered a vulnerable species, can occasionally be seen sunbathing on its side.
37,000-year-old mammoth butchering site may be oldest evidence of humans in North America
A 37,000-year-old mammoth butchering site, uncovered in New Mexico, might be the earliest evidence of humans in North America, controversial research finds. Some of the bones at the site show signs of being handled by humans or even being used as tools, which is "some of the most conclusive evidence" yet that humans settled in North America much earlier than experts previously thought, according to the new study.
Pro-Trump FBI protest cancelled after not one demonstrator showed up
A pro-Trump protest that was scheduled to be held outside the FBI headquarters in Washington DC over the weekend was cancelled after it was promoted on far-right blogs as a suspected “trap”, The Daily Beast reported.Following the FBI raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, supporters of the former president began reupping a call to arms across social media platforms and alt-right blogs to coordinate protests outside the offices of the federal agency responsible for domestic intelligence and security service.A Sunday demonstration outside the headquarters in the nation’s capital was first promoted by the far-right Falun...
Discovery in paleontologist's backyard reveals evidence of North America's early humans
The surprising discovery of mammoth fossils in a paleontologist's backyard have led to evidence that humans may have arrived in North America much earlier than expected.
What's the biggest group of animals ever recorded on Earth?
In early 2020, ornithologist Noah Strycker found himself walking amongst several thousand chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island, a remote blip of snow-covered rock just off the Antarctic Peninsula. He was there to carry out a census of the island's penguin colony, which hadn't been properly surveyed since 1970. "I'll never forget the sight, sound, and...smell," joked Strycker, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, as well as a professional bird watcher, and author.
Australian Scientists Hope To ‘De-Extinct’ Tasmanian Tiger In Next 10 Years
Researchers said they had partnered with Colossal Biosciences, a Texas company at the forefront of what’s known as the “de-extinction” movement.
natureworldnews.com
Unknown Dinosaur Species and Dinosaur Lineage Discovered in South America: Paleontologists Say
An unknown dinosaur species from an unidentified dinosaur lineage was found by paleontologists in South America, according to a new study. The scientists named the new dinosaur as "Jakapil Kaniukura" in their new research that was announced this week. The previously nameless small armored dinosaur measured about five feet (1.5...
Fossilized remains of cat-sized, armored dinosaur discovered in Argentina
BUENOS AIRES — Palentologists have identified a new dinosaur species after uncovering the fossilized remains of an armored, house cat-sized creature in Argentina. According to Reuters and Popular Science, researchers believe the Jakapil kaniukura lived 100 million years ago during the Cretaceous Period. The small dinosaur – a thyreophoran like Stegosaurus or Ankylosaurus – was covered in bony armor, weighed up to 15 pounds and was just 5 feet long, scientists wrote in a study published Thursday in Scientific Reports.
US communities are mapping heat islands to boost climate resilience
The phone's home screen shows 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32C) in Silver Spring, a suburb of Washington, on a mid-August day. Today, the number of days above 90F in Montgomery County is about 19 per year.
Once hated by the left, FBI is now US conservatives' evil demon
Agents of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation are used to criticism, but never in the agency's history have they faced anything like the attacks from conservatives after last week's raid on former president Donald Trump's Florida home. - Criticism, but no violence - Long mythologized in film and television, the FBI -- the storied home of the 1930s G-Men and the powerful, inscrutable J. Edgar Hoover -- has regularly fielded criticism from all sides, O'Reilly told AFP. "Among southern racists in the early 60s, there was a big backlash against the FBI, treating it like the Gestapo" when it investigated the lynchings of African Americans.
Trio of Malayan tiger cubs born at Arkansas Zoo
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A trio of endangered Malayan tigers was recently born at the Little Rock Zoo in Little Rock, Ark. The three tiger cubs were born this past Saturday to mother Asmara, according to a social media post from Little Rock Zoo officials. The zoo said that Asmara...
New species of giant deep-sea isopod discovered in the Gulf of Mexico
A new deep-sea crustacean that bears a striking resemblance to the facehuggers from "Alien" has been identified in the Gulf of Mexico.
Phys.org
Over 150 endangered vultures poisoned to death in southern Africa
At least 150 critically-endangered vultures were poisoned to death in separate incidents in Botswana and South Africa, conservationists said Friday, warning the killings pushed the birds closer to extinction. Vulture poisoning is not uncommon in wildlife-rich southern Africa, where they are targeted by poachers because they draw unwanted attention to...
