Bay Net
St. Mary’s Planning Commission Approves Magic Tunnel Car Wash Plan
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – During the St. Mary’s County Planning Commission meeting on Aug. 8, the board held a public hearing where they unanimously approved the site plan for a Magic Tunnel Car Wash along Three Notch Road. Magic Tunnel Car Wash is an automated car wash that uses...
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served
Violate Protective Order- On August 6, 2022, Dep. Wilhelmi made contact with the victim who advised Mindy Jo Blado, age 42 of Mechanicsville, was at the victim’s residence in violation of a valid court order. Dep. Wilhelmi subsequently arrested Blado and charged her with Violate Protective Order. Assault- On...
Bay Net
MISSING PERSON: Meghan Guiles, May Be With Boyfriend
ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office recently put out a missing person report. Advisory: Be on the lookout for Missing Person Meghan Guiles. She may be with her boyfriend in the photo. If you have any details about her whereabouts, you...
Bay Net
Multiple Lottery Wins In Southern Maryland Including Unclaimed Million Dollar Ticket
Maryland has a new millionaire thanks to a FAST PLAY ticket sold Aug. 9 in Charlotte Hall. Meanwhile, three scratch-off players — one each in Brandywine, Lexington Park and Odenton — claimed $100,000 prizes last week. In all, 58 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or...
Bay Net
Maryland Humanities Kicks Off Rural America Smithsonian Tour In Charles County
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – Crossroads: Change in Rural America, a traveling Smithsonian Institution exhibition, is opening at Serenity Farm in Benedict on September 8 at noon. The farm serves as the first venue of a five-stop tour of the state, presented through Maryland Humanities’ Museum on Main Street program. The Farm Heritage Conservancy partners with Maryland Humanities for the tour’s first Maryland stop. Each Crossroads partner creates its own exhibit to complement the Smithsonian’s exhibition.
Bay Net
Maryland Delegate Candidate Files Million Dollar Defamation Suit Against Lusby Couple
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The CEO of Merillat Pools and former 2022 Republican State Delegate Candidate for District 27C, Kevin Merillat, has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Lusby couple over social media posts and videos of him taken in St. Leonard. The video in question was filmed around...
Bay Net
Maryland Board Of Elections Files Emergency Petition To Allow Mail-In Ballot Count Earlier
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Yesterday, the members of the Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) voted to file an emergency petition in a circuit court to seek approval to canvass mail-in ballots prior to Election Day. The petition will also require that any results from any pre-Election Day canvassing be...
Bay Net
Southern Maryland’s Housing Market Slows Down As Prices Continue To Rise
HUGHESVILLE, Md. –– As the end of summer approaches, the Southern Maryland housing market has shown subtle signs of slowing activity, though prices have continued to increase. Through the most recently collected data from the Southern Maryland Association of Realtors®, it can be observed that the inventory of...
