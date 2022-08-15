CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – Crossroads: Change in Rural America, a traveling Smithsonian Institution exhibition, is opening at Serenity Farm in Benedict on September 8 at noon. The farm serves as the first venue of a five-stop tour of the state, presented through Maryland Humanities’ Museum on Main Street program. The Farm Heritage Conservancy partners with Maryland Humanities for the tour’s first Maryland stop. Each Crossroads partner creates its own exhibit to complement the Smithsonian’s exhibition.

CHARLES COUNTY, MD ・ 11 HOURS AGO