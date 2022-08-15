ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Mary's, AK

Bay Net

MISSING PERSON: Meghan Guiles, May Be With Boyfriend

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office recently put out a missing person report. Advisory: Be on the lookout for Missing Person Meghan Guiles. She may be with her boyfriend in the photo. If you have any details about her whereabouts, you...
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Saint Mary's, AK
Bay Net

Maryland Humanities Kicks Off Rural America Smithsonian Tour In Charles County

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – Crossroads: Change in Rural America, a traveling Smithsonian Institution exhibition, is opening at Serenity Farm in Benedict on September 8 at noon. The farm serves as the first venue of a five-stop tour of the state, presented through Maryland Humanities' Museum on Main Street program. The Farm Heritage Conservancy partners with Maryland Humanities for the tour's first Maryland stop. Each Crossroads partner creates its own exhibit to complement the Smithsonian's exhibition.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Southern Maryland's Housing Market Slows Down As Prices Continue To Rise

HUGHESVILLE, Md. –– As the end of summer approaches, the Southern Maryland housing market has shown subtle signs of slowing activity, though prices have continued to increase. Through the most recently collected data from the Southern Maryland Association of Realtors®, it can be observed that the inventory of...
REAL ESTATE

