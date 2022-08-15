ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrestlinginc.com

Adam Page Names Recently Signed AEW Star As His Dream Opponent

"Hangman" Adam Page has wrestled a lot of top stars during his AEW tenure, including Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Chris Jericho, and Kenny Omega in AEW World Championship matches. But even with all those opponents on his resume, there's still more top talent Page would like to face in the promotion before all is said and done.
WWE
411mania.com

Impact News: Referee Scott Armstrong Now Working For Impact, Match For This Week’s Before The Impact

– Former WWE referee Scott Armstrong is now working for Impact Wrestling, according to a new report. PWINsider reports that Armstrong, the SMW and WCW alumni who was with WWE from 2006 through 2010, started with the company over the weekend as both a referee and a producer. Armstrong officiated the Jordynne Grace vs. Mia Yim Knockouts Championship match at Impact Emergence.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
Fightful

Ezekiel's Father Shows Picture Of Ezekiel's Family On 8/15 WWE Raw

Ezekiel has one beautiful family. Although Kevin Owens put him out of commission last week after power bombing him on the apron, 'Zeke The Freak' is keeping in high spirits while he is recovering in the hospital. As revealed by Ezekiel's father Ernie Jr. on this week's episode of WWE Raw, Ezekiel is being supported by his family during his stay in his local medical facility.
WWE
PWMania

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat Set to Appear on AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan announced that WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will appear on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Steamboat will appear as a special guest timekeeper in the show, which will be presented by HBO’s Game of Thrones “House of the Dragon” in a Warner Bros. Discovery tie-in.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Star Returning a Previous Gimmick?

With Triple H now in charge of WWE creative, Butch, once known as Pete Dunne, may have hinted at returning to a gimmick that fans have already seen. A number of former WWE stars, including Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dexter Lumis, Top Dolla, Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis, and B-FAB, have returned since Triple H was appointed the company’s new head of creative.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Everett
Person
Joe Lando
Person
Konosuke Takeshita
Person
Lucky Ali
Fightful

WWE Officially Announces Its Newest Class Of Performance Center Recruits

WWE has officially announced its new class of recruits. The company held a tryout during SummerSlam week and, as previously reported, subsequently signed 14 athletes to a contract. On August 16, WWE unveiled the class, which includes Valerie Loureda and multiple WWE NIL Athletes. This is WWE's first class of...
WWE
Fightful

Jade Cargill Is The First Black Woman On The Cover Of A Wrestling Video Game

Jade Cargill is making more history. Cargill took to social media to say that she's the first black woman to grace the cover of a wrestling video game. Cargill is one of six wrestlers to be on the cover of AEW: Fight Forever, which is AEW's first console game. She shares the cover with Britt Baker, CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and Jon Moxley.
VIDEO GAMES
Fightful

Tyler Bate Appears At NXT Heatwave, Goes Face-To-Face With Bron Breakker

Tyler Bate wanted to pick a fight with Bron Breakker. Bron Breakker successfully defended the NXT Championship against former NXT UK Superstar JD McDonagh at the end of NXT Heatwave. However, he would then be confronted by the current NXT UK Champion. Despite the spoiler for the outcome the ongoing NXT UK Championship Tournament, Tyler Bate came out with the championship and engaged in a stare-down with Breakker.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dpw#Combat#Dpw Believe#Watchdpw#Tde Wrestling#Imdiegohill#Https T Co Zhh
wrestlinginc.com

Jon Moxley And Nick Gage Agree To Huge Stipulation Match

Game Changer Wrestling wrapped up their Homecoming weekend last night in Atlantic City with a ceremony that saw Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green renew their vows. However, in typical pro wrestling wedding fashion, things didn't go exactly as planned for the happy couple, as Nick Gage interrupted proceedings and dished out some violence. Gage brought Cardona a gift, which ultimately turned out to be a pizza cutter that he repeatedly used on the former GCW World Champion's forehead. While Gage was seemingly having a great time ruining Cardona and Green's big night, the day prior, things had gotten a little more serious for the member of the M.D.K Gang.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Billy Corgan: There Wasn't Enough Female Free Agent Talent To Justify Doing Empowerrr Again This Year

Billy Corgan ensures that there will be another Empowerrr pay-per-view soon. When the NWA announced that they were returning to St. Louis for the upcoming NWA 74 event, there was a notable absence of another Empowerrr event. The NWA's first all-women's pay-per-view was a major part of the NWA 73 weekend that took place last year. Although the event was well received amongst fans, the company decided not to bring back this year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Fightful

Fightful

13K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy