Nikki Sixx hits back at Andy McCoy’s comments about ‘saving him’ from an overdose: “I also never thanked him for getting me the drugs during my deadly addiction”

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. That Wasn’t Worth It: Years ago my brother missed a week of school, struggled to catch up, and then committed suicide. In a note, he explained that he got a zero on a test because it was on him to make it up, and he didn’t get around to it in time, as he was overwhelmed with make-up work. For the most part, I don’t think my parents are to blame here; they were not very strict about grades, though they did insist that we do our homework.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO