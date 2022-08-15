Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
One hurt, one cited in rural Davenport crash
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person was hurt and another was cited Thursday afternoon following a crash in rural Davenport. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 1:15 p.m. Deputies say a semi, driven by a Florida man, was westbound on CR 16 when he struck a pickup, on CR 15, driven by a 20-year-old Walcott man.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County to conduct active shooter training in Central Cass High School
(Casselton, ND) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office and Central Cass School will be conducting an active shooter and active threat training scenario. The training exercise will occur on August 17th between 6-9 p.m. Officials say people can expect to see a heightened law enforcement presence, along with fire and EMS vehicles and personnel.
valleynewslive.com
Cattle roam I29 Tuesday morning in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Deputies in Richland County had an early and bizarre Tuesday morning. It was around 3 a.m. when they got a call saying at least 15 beef cattle got out of their fence and scattered out across Interstate 29 in both the north and south bound lanes.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo teacher recruitment letter goes viral. Crime suspect scuffles with Chief. White teachers laid off first.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: A teacher recruitment letter for Fargo Public Schools is causing a stir. A crime suspect gets into a scuffle with a police chief, who receives help from citizens in making the arrest. How and why white teachers in one school district will be the first to face layoffs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Police investigating unattended death in Downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are asking for your help in figuring out what led to a body being found in Downtown Fargo Sunday morning. On Sunday, officers say they received a medical assist call at around 8:42 a.m. in the area of 50 North Broadway. When they arrived, personnel found a man on the east side of the structure there who was dead on scene.
KAAL-TV
Charges dismissed for Perham man in coma
(ABC 6 News) - Olmsted County dropped all charges against a Perham man who remains in a coma after a car crash on July 29. The court dismissed three cases against 31-year-old Avey Larson, including charges of 5th-degree assault during an alleged brawl in front of a Holiday gas station in June.
kvrr.com
Fargo Memorial Honor Guard pushes back against VA volunteer requirements
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Fargo Memorial Honor Guard and the VA are at a standoff because of some rule changes. Emails we received detail the onboarding process for volunteers involved in military burials at Fargo National Cemetery. We spoke with a leader who says mandatory screenings are overstepping boundaries.
kvrr.com
Lake Park Man Charged With Hate Crime In Fargo Found Not Guilty
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A jury in Fargo finds a Lake Park, Minnesota man not guilty of a hate crime. The simple assault misdemeanor was filed against 35-year-old Kirk Jensen last December and he entered a not guilty plea in February. Jensen was accused of punching a gay man...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KNOX News Radio
Fargo police working to ID deceased male
Fargo police are awaiting autopsy results after finding the body of a male in the downtown on Sunday. Authorities say the individual was located on the east side of a structure on the 50 block of North Broadway. The identity of the deceased male has not been released. Police have not indicated whether foul play is suspected.
valleynewslive.com
WFPD investigating hit and run & claims in viral Facebook post
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A now-viral social media post has many in the Valley on edge, and West Fargo Police say it’s trying to get to the bottom of it. In a recent Facebook post, which is no longer publicly available, one woman claims she was followed for nearly two miles in West Fargo while she was on her way to a friend’s house. She says when she pulled into her friend’s driveway, the alleged suspicious vehicle did as well and ran into the woman’s car. The woman claims the person demanded her ID, she gave it and the person told the woman to follow them down the road.
kfgo.com
Investigation underway into death of man found in downtown Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found downtown just before 9 a.m. Sunday. First responders were sent to a medical assist call in the 50 block of north Broadway when they found the man’s body by a structure. Police...
newsdakota.com
Cass County Sobriety Checkpoint and Saturation Patrol
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDHP) – On Saturday, August 20, the North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s. Office will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Cass County. Essentia Health nursing staff will be participating and providing information to drivers about the risks of driving while under the influence. Saturation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Police Department to partner with Essentia Health for enhanced cardiac screening program
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department has partnered with Essentia Health to develop an enhanced cardiac screening program. The program is a part of the department’s officer wellness program designed to identify those most at risk of a cardiac event and prevent it from occurring in the future.The West Fargo Fire Department will also implement this program for all firefighters.
valleynewslive.com
Former Grafton Police Officer caught in gunfire takes on a new role at Concordia College
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Nearly two years after former Grafton Police Officer Lucas Campoverde was shot in the line of duty, Concordia College in Moorhead has announced that Campoverde will serve as their head coach for its inaugural Esports varsity team this upcoming school year. In August of...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Police Department to graduate first class of local Peace Officer Academy with Lake Region State College
(West Fargo, ND) -- 18 students are set to graduate from the West Fargo Police Department's first ever class of the local Peace Officer Academy. The 14-week program, which West Fargo PD partners with Lake Region State College with, allows an individual to become a licensed peace officer in the state of North Dakota, and has nearly a 100% employment rate for graduates who pursue positions as full-time police officers in the state.
kvrr.com
Popular West Fargo Restaurant Expecting To Reopen This Week After Fire Aug. 6
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A popular restaurant in West Fargo remains closed after a fire more than a week ago. But there is good new for fans of Spitfire. According to a social media post, the restaurant is expecting to reopen sometime this week. They are continuing the...
kvrr.com
Fire damages Dilworth apartment building
DILWORTH, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – No injuries were reported in a fire in an apartment building in Dilworth. Fire departments from Dilworth and Moorhead responded to the call just after 7 a.m. Wednesday at 603 1st Avenue Northwest in Dilworth. Clay County Sheriff and Dilworth Fire Chief Mark Empting says...
trfradio.com
Teen Injured In Otter Tail County Roll-Over Accident
A Little Falls man was injured in a two vehicle accident Friday in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Nathaniel James Becker, 19, was injured when the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving was struck by a 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven by Patrick Daniel Howard Wrigley, 19, of Bismarck, North Dakota.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
City of Fargo announces official "Passenger Loading Areas" for downtown
(Fargo, ND) -- The City of Fargo is designating several downtown areas for cabs and ride shares in an attempt to reduce congestion after bar close. City officials have placed red and white signs along four different areas on Monday, August 15th, in several areas. The Fargo Police Department will begin enforcement of the pickup zones on August 18th. A list of those areas can be found below...
valleynewslive.com
Body found on N. Broadway, police say
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are investigating after they found a body Sunday morning in the 50 block of N. Broadway. Around 8:40 a.m., authorities were called to the area for a medical assist. When they arrived, they found the man on the east side of a structure.
Comments / 0