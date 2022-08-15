ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
My Clallam County

Man fatally shot during youth football game near Dallas

(LANCASTER, Texas) — A man was killed during a youth football game in Lancaster, Texas, Saturday night after an argument escalated into a shooting, according to police. Witnesses told Lancaster police that the coaching staff and officials had gotten into a disagreement that became physical, leading to the shooting.
LANCASTER, TX
klif.com

Suspect in Killing of Youth Football Coach Turns himself in

LANCASTER (WBAP/KLIF) – The man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting after a youth football game in Lancaster turned himself in to Police on Monday. According to the Lancaster Police Department, on August 13 at 8:50 p.m. Lancaster Police Officers responded to a shooting in progress at the Community Park located on Jefferson Street. Lancaster Officers found a single gunshot victim identified as 43-year-old Lancaster resident Michael Hickmon.
LANCASTER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lancaster, TX
County
Dallas County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Dallas County, TX
Crime & Safety
Lancaster, TX
Crime & Safety
fox4news.com

Trackdown Arrest: Allen Bates' accused killer captured in Dallas

DALLAS - Another one of Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown cases is closed, according to the Dallas Police Department. Police arrested Anthony Charles Barber Jr. for the death of Allen Bates in May. Investigators believe Bates was involved in a fight a few days before his death, and the shooting was...
DALLAS, TX
KBAT 99.9

A Disagreement Turns Deadly at a Youth Texas Football Game

Lancaster Police have issued a warrant for Yaqub Salik Talib after a youth football game in Lancaster, Texas turned deadly over the weekend. A stir between the coaching staff and officials began to rise during the Lancaster football game. According to Tevar Watson, one of the team's owners, there were around 80 children at the game. Witnesses who were observing the game told police a disagreement sparked tension during the game.
LANCASTER, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas Love Field shooting suspect out of hospital, in jail

DALLAS - The woman who was shot by Dallas police after opening fire inside of Dallas Love Field is out of the hospital and in the Dallas County jail. Last month, Portia Odufuwa, 37, fired into the ceiling near the Southwest Airlines ticket counter. She yelled things about her marriage, incarceration and said she was going to blow the place up, police said.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Shooting#Youth Football#Unt#Murder#At Large#Violent Crime#Tx#Wbap Klif 24 7 News#Wfaa Tv
News Channel 25

Dallas-area house explosion kills 2, injures 4: Police

DALLAS — A house fire caused by an explosion has claimed the life of a woman and her son in Garland, officials reported. Garland officials responded to a house fire Sunday in the 600 block of East Ridgewood Drive just before 11 a.m, where they found six family members between the ages of 3 and 54 suffering from life-threatening injuries. 15-year-old Angel Reyes and his mother 54-year-old Paula Reyes died from their injuries on Wednesday morning and Sunday night at area hospitals respectively, WFAA reported.
DALLAS, TX
News Channel 25

Dallas man stabbed to death in broad daylight: Police

DALLAS — Dallas police reported a fatal stabbing occurred in broad daylight on August 7. Around 4:25 p.m. that day, police arrived at the 200 block of South Field Street and found an adult male stabbed in the chest, officials said. Authorities in their preliminary investigation discovered the stabbing...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
B93

What A Magnificent Home – Who Owns The Biggest House In Texas?

Everything is BIG in TEXAS, heck we know that already, the question is when you live in the Lone Star State where everything is big, who owns the biggest residential house in Texas? The answer is, we don't know who owns this one now, but we know who used to own it, and when you read it, it will make a lot of sense.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fiery Rescue by McKinney Officers Caught on Camera

Body cameras recorded a recent heart-pounding rescue by four McKinney police officers. The officers were Brad Williams, Cameron Johnson, Cody Minwell and Chris Stephens. “I saw the car was pretty much fully engulfed, then pretty quickly I learned that somebody was still inside,” said Stephens, who was first at the scene.
MCKINNEY, TX
easttexasradio.com

One In Custody, One At Large After Woman Beaten In Whitesboro

L-R Jesse Mitcheson, Clay Jones Grayson County Sheriff courtesy KXII. Grayson County Deputies responded to a home in Whitesboro and found a woman with serious bodily injuries. The victim said she argued with two men that had beaten her. She suffered injuries to her face and head and had lacerations to her leg from a knife. They arrested Jesse Mitcheson, 27, and issued a warrant for Clay Jones, 25, who had fled the scene before deputies arrived.
WHITESBORO, TX
KLTV

Edgewood police release details on Friday murder, chase

EDGEWOOD, Texas (KLTV) - Edgewood police say Friday’s shooting and chase has resulted in a warrant for murder for a Forney man and the death of a Wills Point woman. Braylon Diamente Hicks of Forney is charged with murder. He was transported to a Dallas hospital for treatment after a shooting incident, highway chase and self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Edgewood police.
EDGEWOOD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy