Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
WFAA
Arrest warrant reveals what allegedly led to deadly shooting of North Texas youth football coach
LANCASTER, Texas — A deadly shooting at a North Texas youth football game Saturday happened during an argument over the score, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by WFAA on Tuesday. Yaqub Talib was arrested in the shooting death of Mike Hickmon. Both men were football coaches in...
Former NFL star’s brother turns himself in after fatal shooting
The brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib turned himself in to authorities Monday after police identified him as the suspect in the shooting death of a coach at a youth football game in Texas.
My Clallam County
Man fatally shot during youth football game near Dallas
(LANCASTER, Texas) — A man was killed during a youth football game in Lancaster, Texas, Saturday night after an argument escalated into a shooting, according to police. Witnesses told Lancaster police that the coaching staff and officials had gotten into a disagreement that became physical, leading to the shooting.
klif.com
Suspect in Killing of Youth Football Coach Turns himself in
LANCASTER (WBAP/KLIF) – The man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting after a youth football game in Lancaster turned himself in to Police on Monday. According to the Lancaster Police Department, on August 13 at 8:50 p.m. Lancaster Police Officers responded to a shooting in progress at the Community Park located on Jefferson Street. Lancaster Officers found a single gunshot victim identified as 43-year-old Lancaster resident Michael Hickmon.
fox4news.com
Trackdown Arrest: Allen Bates' accused killer captured in Dallas
DALLAS - Another one of Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown cases is closed, according to the Dallas Police Department. Police arrested Anthony Charles Barber Jr. for the death of Allen Bates in May. Investigators believe Bates was involved in a fight a few days before his death, and the shooting was...
A Disagreement Turns Deadly at a Youth Texas Football Game
Lancaster Police have issued a warrant for Yaqub Salik Talib after a youth football game in Lancaster, Texas turned deadly over the weekend. A stir between the coaching staff and officials began to rise during the Lancaster football game. According to Tevar Watson, one of the team's owners, there were around 80 children at the game. Witnesses who were observing the game told police a disagreement sparked tension during the game.
fox4news.com
Dallas Love Field shooting suspect out of hospital, in jail
DALLAS - The woman who was shot by Dallas police after opening fire inside of Dallas Love Field is out of the hospital and in the Dallas County jail. Last month, Portia Odufuwa, 37, fired into the ceiling near the Southwest Airlines ticket counter. She yelled things about her marriage, incarceration and said she was going to blow the place up, police said.
Man facing execution in Texas for stabbing death of real estate agent 16 years ago
HOUSTON — The state of Texas is planning to execute a man Wednesday evening for the stabbing death of a real estate agent that happened 16 years ago. Real estate agent Sarah Walker, 40, was killed back in July 2006, according to The Associated Press. Walker was found with over 30 stab wounds in a model home in McKinney, Texas.
News Channel 25
Dallas-area house explosion kills 2, injures 4: Police
DALLAS — A house fire caused by an explosion has claimed the life of a woman and her son in Garland, officials reported. Garland officials responded to a house fire Sunday in the 600 block of East Ridgewood Drive just before 11 a.m, where they found six family members between the ages of 3 and 54 suffering from life-threatening injuries. 15-year-old Angel Reyes and his mother 54-year-old Paula Reyes died from their injuries on Wednesday morning and Sunday night at area hospitals respectively, WFAA reported.
A Motorcyclist Died In A Fatal Crash In Fort Worth (Fort Worth, TX)
According to the Police, a fatal accident was reported in northwest Fort Worth on Monday. The officials stated that the incident happened at around 10 p.m. on 28th Street. Officials reported that the motorcyclist was travelling at [..]
Second man charged in murder of Dallas woman
A second man is locked up in Dallas where a woman was gunned down at a Red Bird apartment complex last month. On July 16th, Tamehah McDade was killed in a gunbattle at Mandalay Palms
News Channel 25
Dallas man stabbed to death in broad daylight: Police
DALLAS — Dallas police reported a fatal stabbing occurred in broad daylight on August 7. Around 4:25 p.m. that day, police arrived at the 200 block of South Field Street and found an adult male stabbed in the chest, officials said. Authorities in their preliminary investigation discovered the stabbing...
What A Magnificent Home – Who Owns The Biggest House In Texas?
Everything is BIG in TEXAS, heck we know that already, the question is when you live in the Lone Star State where everything is big, who owns the biggest residential house in Texas? The answer is, we don't know who owns this one now, but we know who used to own it, and when you read it, it will make a lot of sense.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fiery Rescue by McKinney Officers Caught on Camera
Body cameras recorded a recent heart-pounding rescue by four McKinney police officers. The officers were Brad Williams, Cameron Johnson, Cody Minwell and Chris Stephens. “I saw the car was pretty much fully engulfed, then pretty quickly I learned that somebody was still inside,” said Stephens, who was first at the scene.
North Texas woman arrested on murder charge in husband's drowning
DENTON, Texas — A North Texas woman is accused of killing her husband by drowning him in a creek in Denton, police said Wednesday. Dora Alvarez Maldonado, 44, faces a murder charge in the case, according to a news release from police. Officers had responded around 3 p.m. Tuesday...
[WATCH] Man Shares Rare Footage of Bobcats Playing at Plano, TX Golf Course
Unusual and, frankly, adorable news coming out of Plano, Texas. Texas man Bryan Hughes captured footage of a bobcat mother and her "kittens" playing and hanging out on a fairway at the Gleneagles Country Club in Plano. Even though we see bobcats in the state of Texas, it is certainly...
easttexasradio.com
One In Custody, One At Large After Woman Beaten In Whitesboro
L-R Jesse Mitcheson, Clay Jones Grayson County Sheriff courtesy KXII. Grayson County Deputies responded to a home in Whitesboro and found a woman with serious bodily injuries. The victim said she argued with two men that had beaten her. She suffered injuries to her face and head and had lacerations to her leg from a knife. They arrested Jesse Mitcheson, 27, and issued a warrant for Clay Jones, 25, who had fled the scene before deputies arrived.
Scary Video of Gunfight That Broke Out at Dallas Apartment Complex
Residents of a Dallas apartment complex woke up to the sound of gunfire early Tuesday morning (August 16). The chilling security camera video shows two people scrambling to escape the bullets when a gunfight broke out at the Langford apartment complex. The shooting left one woman injured, according to NBC DFW.
KLTV
Edgewood police release details on Friday murder, chase
EDGEWOOD, Texas (KLTV) - Edgewood police say Friday’s shooting and chase has resulted in a warrant for murder for a Forney man and the death of a Wills Point woman. Braylon Diamente Hicks of Forney is charged with murder. He was transported to a Dallas hospital for treatment after a shooting incident, highway chase and self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Edgewood police.
KSAT 12
Texas set to execute Kosoul Chanthakoummane for the 2006 murder of a real estate agent
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas plans to execute Kosoul Chanthakoummane on Wednesday for the 2006 murder of a real estate agent in a Collin County model home. It would be the second execution this year in a state that typically puts more people to death than any other.
