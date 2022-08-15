ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiscasset, ME

WMTW

Work to start soon on new Maine skate park

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Work will soon start on a new skate park in South Portland. City leaders say they have raised all the money needed. Community members drove the fundraising effort, collecting $145,000. "We had a volunteer skate park committee that's kind of been pushing this thing, helping...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Enjoy summer while it lasts

On Sunday morning, I woke up wrapped in a nice warm wool blanket. It was so comfy, that I almost stayed in bed. After a moment, I realized a chilly breeze was blowing in the bedside window. For some reason, our regular overnight dose of hot air had vanished. Was...
WISCASSET, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Paul and Ann LePage at Boothbay Common Aug. 27

Former Governor Paul LePage is working hard to serve the state of Maine again. Paul survived homelessness living on Lewiston’s streets, escaping a troubled home and poverty to earn an advanced college degree and become a success story. From saving job creators from closure to growing the Mardens store chain even during a recession, LePage proved that decades of hard work can equal success. As our governor, Paul grew Maine’s economy helped eliminate wasteful spending,implemented welfare reform, and worked to improve education while tackling issues like domestic violence. Along with Ann, one of Maine’s greatest First Ladies, Paul is ready to Move Maine Forward!
MAINE STATE
Wiscasset, ME
WMTW

Portland school board to consider proposal limiting school choice in high schools

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland School Board will consider a proposal to limit school choice for eighth graders choosing whether to attend Portland or Deering High School. The Board will take part in a workshop at Tuesday's board meeting to discuss the proposal, which would limit the enrollment disparity of the school's classes to 30 students by assigning a number of students who choose the higher enrolled school as their first choice to the opposite school.
PORTLAND, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

2022 Maine Authors Book Festival Aug. 27

Maine Authors Publishing will be hosting their third annual book festival on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 12 High St. in Thomaston. The festival is exclusive to Maine Authors Publishing authors this year, but the event hopes to expand in the future. Free admission. Forty-nine...
THOMASTON, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Cheryl Young and the uplifting power of art

Cheryl Young isn't sure how it happened, but growing up, she was always “the animal person.” Young’s great-grandfather had originally operated a farm on the Brunswick property she was raised on, and the family still kept chickens, ducks and rabbits. Despite being one of four girls, it was Young who rose early to let the animals out of their coops and came home before sunset to usher them back in. In the fields surrounding her home, it also wasn’t uncommon for Young to see wild foxes or moose passing through.
BRUNSWICK, ME
Lori Williams
wiscassetnewspaper.com

CTL students place in Sarah Mook Poetry Contest

Two young poets from the Center for Teaching and Learning in Edgecomb placed in the 2022 Sarah Mook Poetry Contest. The contest received more than 1,000 entries from ten different states and Paris, France. In the age 6-8 category, Allison Philbrick of Alna placed third for her poem “Glory of...
EDGECOMB, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

County Republicans to host GOP Maine Multicultural Center speakers

Please join the Lincoln County Republican Committee (“LCRC”) on Aug. 24 for a presentation about the Maine GOP Multicultural Center. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. at the Damariscotta American Legion, 524 Waldoboro Road, Damariscotta. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Co-chairs of the Center, Suheir Alaskari and...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

County 911 dispatcher assists in baby delivery

It’s a girl, and a Lincoln County 911 emergency dispatcher helped deliver her. On June 13, Anita Sprague received a call from a woman in labor. Sprague comforted the woman who made the call from her driveway alongside a new friend she met the day before. For her efforts, Sprague received a special pin Aug. 16 during the county commissioners’ meeting.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Senior living proposal’s next steps

Plans called for Optimus Senior Living to get back to Wiscasset’s planning board Aug. 22 with answers to the board’s questions from Aug. 8. The needs included an estimated project cost and an up-to-date boundary survey. Also Aug. 8, the board set an Aug. 16 site visit for...
WISCASSET, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Patrick D. Kendley

Major Patrick Darren Kendley of Boothbay Harbor passed away peacefully at the Maine Veterans Home in Augusta with his loving family by his side at the age of 91. He was born in Miles City, Montana to Ralph and Naomi (Overturf) Kendley. In 1967 Patrick married the love of his...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

‘The Art of Cork’

Join us for an art soirée at Villard Studios. The presentation by Philippe Villard, “Art of Cork,” will be held Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Come early for some light refreshments. When they are not on the Boothbay peninsula, the Philippe and Kim live...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
lcnme.com

WW&F Holds Grand Opening for Mountain Extension

The Wiscasset, Waterville, and Farmington Railway Museum held the grand opening of their Mountain Extension railway on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Alna. The opening signified the end of five years of labor, organizing, and fundraising, by more than 200 volunteers, and a dozen contractors. Jason Lamontagne, one of the train conductors for the grand opening also helped organize and manage the project.
ALNA, ME
Z107.3

Take A Fall Foliage Ride On The Belfast & Moosehead Railroad

The most beautiful time of the year in Maine will be here before you know it. Just a personal opinion, but fall is my favorite time of the year. Crisp days, football, and of course, amazing foliage. There are people in many parts of the country that don't get to experience the beauty of the changing of the seasons in Maine, so I consider myself very lucky.
BELFAST, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Aug. 17 update: Midcoast adds 35 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE

