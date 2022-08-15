ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Schools are testing out year-round calendar, but benefits not guaranteed

A quarter of South Carolina’s 73 traditional public school districts will be following a year-round calendar this academic year. That’s a dramatic rise from three years ago when virtually no schools operated on this schedule. These 18 districts hope they will see benefits to academics and well-being from a calendar that offers more breaks throughout the school year.
Top 10 elementary schools in the Upstate are near Greenville, SC

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — If you’re thinking of moving to Greenville, South Carolina, some of the most desirable locations for homes are near good public schools. To help people navigate this search, we collected data from all the elementary schools in the Upstate region and found that most of the top institutions are not far from Greenville.
Greenwood District 50 to begin random metal detector checks

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood School District 50 announced plans to implement random metal detector checks in schools for the 2022-2023 school year. Starting Monday, Aug. 22, the district said metal detectors will be placed at different entry points in schools and handheld metal detectors will also be used to wand students at entrances not covered by machines.
Anderson County schools preparing for first day back

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Teachers and students in Anderson County head back to class on Tuesday. Classrooms may be empty leading up to the first day of school, but come Tuesday morning, rooms will be filled with students starting their school year in Anderson School District One. School officials said they’ve spent months preparing […]
Oconee County Schools addresses incident involving Walhalla Middle students

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina)- The School District of Oconee County addressed recent reports circulating about an incident involving Walhalla Middle School students over the summer. Multiple people in the community posted on social media about reports that a student posted a song with explicit lyrics. School officials said the...
Wren Middle School student hit by vehicle on first day of school remains hospitalized

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said an 11-year-old boy remains hospitalized Wednesday after a "horrible accident" on the first day of school. The sheriff's office said the accident involved an 11-year-old boy and a parent waiting to pick up their child. It happened in the parking lot of Wren High School, according to the sheriff's office.
Dispatch: Shots fired near businesses in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers said the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to gunfire near businesses on North Pleasantburg Drive on Wednesday afternoon. Viewers reached out to FOX Carolina News about a large law enforcement presence near North Pleasantburg and Springdale Drive. Dispatchers said they received multiple...
Shooting at Upstate Business

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash that left an 11-year-old boy hospitalized on the first day of school. How the Community of Canton is recovering one year after the deadly flooding from Pigeon River. First Alert Weather Forecast: August 17. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Chrissy...
SLED: Upstate man arrested for obstructing justice

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a Greenville man for obstructing justice. According to SLED, Brian Joseph Stoltie, 42, was extradited from the Pennslyvania Department of Corrections to face this charge in South Carolina. We previously reported that in 2019, Stoltie was charged with attempted murder following a deputy-involved […]
New Greenville mural aims to spread kindness

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Just outside Thomas Creek Brewery, you’ll find a whole lot of color. “We just want to be able to spread kindness all over the world, but we are starting here in Greenville,” said Christine Crawford of Girls who Paint Murals. Girls who Paint...
