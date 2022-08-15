Read full article on original website
Related
yellowscene.com
Schools are testing out year-round calendar, but benefits not guaranteed
A quarter of South Carolina’s 73 traditional public school districts will be following a year-round calendar this academic year. That’s a dramatic rise from three years ago when virtually no schools operated on this schedule. These 18 districts hope they will see benefits to academics and well-being from a calendar that offers more breaks throughout the school year.
Spartanburg School District 3 students benefit from school renovations
All five schools in Spartanburg County District Three Schools spent the summer being renovated in preparation for the new school year.
Cherokee Co. placing weapon detection systems in all schools
Cherokee County is looking at ways to improve safety in all of its schools.
counton2.com
Top 10 elementary schools in the Upstate are near Greenville, SC
SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — If you’re thinking of moving to Greenville, South Carolina, some of the most desirable locations for homes are near good public schools. To help people navigate this search, we collected data from all the elementary schools in the Upstate region and found that most of the top institutions are not far from Greenville.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
Greenwood District 50 to begin random metal detector checks
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood School District 50 announced plans to implement random metal detector checks in schools for the 2022-2023 school year. Starting Monday, Aug. 22, the district said metal detectors will be placed at different entry points in schools and handheld metal detectors will also be used to wand students at entrances not covered by machines.
Spartanburg students head back to school as enrollment rises
Monday was the first day of school for several districts across the Upstate. In Spartanburg County, some school leaders said they're welcoming more students back to school, as enrollment goes up.
Laurens 55 students return with new clear backpack policies, weapons detection systems
It's the start of a new school year with new policies in Laurens County School District 55.
Spartanburg to host Citizen’s Police and Fire Academy
The city of Spartanburg is hosting its Citizen's Police and Fire Academy for the first time since 2019.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anderson County schools preparing for first day back
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Teachers and students in Anderson County head back to class on Tuesday. Classrooms may be empty leading up to the first day of school, but come Tuesday morning, rooms will be filled with students starting their school year in Anderson School District One. School officials said they’ve spent months preparing […]
greenvillejournal.com
Photos: Back to school with Greenville County Schools
Students started the 2022-2023 school year in the Greenville County Schools district Monday. Aug. 5. Photos provided by Greenville County Schools.
FOX Carolina
Oconee County Schools addresses incident involving Walhalla Middle students
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina)- The School District of Oconee County addressed recent reports circulating about an incident involving Walhalla Middle School students over the summer. Multiple people in the community posted on social media about reports that a student posted a song with explicit lyrics. School officials said the...
WYFF4.com
Students, spectators face 'clear bag protocol' at Oconee County School District sports events
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Another Upstate school district announced Tuesday it will allow people to only carry clear bags and backpacks to athletic events this school year. The School District of Oconee County said in a release it will implement a clear bag protocol as part of the screening process at all athletic events.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYFF4.com
Wren Middle School student hit by vehicle on first day of school remains hospitalized
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said an 11-year-old boy remains hospitalized Wednesday after a "horrible accident" on the first day of school. The sheriff's office said the accident involved an 11-year-old boy and a parent waiting to pick up their child. It happened in the parking lot of Wren High School, according to the sheriff's office.
FOX Carolina
Dispatch: Shots fired near businesses in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers said the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to gunfire near businesses on North Pleasantburg Drive on Wednesday afternoon. Viewers reached out to FOX Carolina News about a large law enforcement presence near North Pleasantburg and Springdale Drive. Dispatchers said they received multiple...
FOX Carolina
Shooting at Upstate Business
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash that left an 11-year-old boy hospitalized on the first day of school. How the Community of Canton is recovering one year after the deadly flooding from Pigeon River. First Alert Weather Forecast: August 17. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Chrissy...
South Carolina school district bans congregating inside football stadium after fight leads to 20 students being arrested
Greenwood School District 50 announced Monday it will implement new safety procedures for major events.
SLED: Upstate man arrested for obstructing justice
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a Greenville man for obstructing justice. According to SLED, Brian Joseph Stoltie, 42, was extradited from the Pennslyvania Department of Corrections to face this charge in South Carolina. We previously reported that in 2019, Stoltie was charged with attempted murder following a deputy-involved […]
FOX Carolina
New Greenville mural aims to spread kindness
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Just outside Thomas Creek Brewery, you’ll find a whole lot of color. “We just want to be able to spread kindness all over the world, but we are starting here in Greenville,” said Christine Crawford of Girls who Paint Murals. Girls who Paint...
Body found along Greenville Co. road
A body was found Wednesday afternoon near a Greenville County road.
EXCLUSIVE: Inside look at Union Co. School Resource Officer training
Union County Sheriff's Office took 7NEWS behind the scenes as their school resource officers went through training. The officers said it is an intense experience and a training they hope they never have to actually use.
Comments / 0