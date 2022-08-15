Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Donations being collected for man killed in Madison County car accident
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Donations are being asked for to help out the family of a Norfolk man who was tragically killed on Aug. 17. On Wednesday afternoon, Roger Beard was struck and killed on highway 81 near Madison in northeast Nebraska while trying to render aid to a driver of a stalled vehicle.
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol arrests two people who allegedly buried over 20 pounds of methamphetamine
NORFOLK, Neb. — Troopers arrested two people from California on drug charges after finding over 20 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during an investigation near Norfolk on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 6:30 a.m., residents from Winside reported two suspicious individuals on their property, according to authorities.
News Channel Nebraska
One person hospitalized after pickup gets stuck under semi
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Multiple vehicles were involved in Columbus crash that sent one person to the hospital early Thursday evening. A 2001 Ford pickup was traveling westbound in the outside lane of a crowded 23rd Street when an eastbound Toyota Prius was attempting to turn left into the Sonic parking lot, according to Capt. Douglas Molczyk of the Columbus Police Department.
News Channel Nebraska
Crash near Madison leaves one dead and two injured
MADISON, Neb. -- One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash in northeast Nebraska Wednesday afternoon. Around 4:15 p.m., officials said a three-vehicle crash occurred near the intersection of Highway 81 and 832 Road between Madison and Norfolk. Officials said an SUV, driven by 37-year-old, Julio...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
siouxlandnews.com
Authorities identify Sioux City man killed in Dixon County accident
DIXON COUNTY, Neb. — Authorities in Nebraska have identified the man killed in a Dixon County accident. The Nebraska State Patrol says that 49-year-old Anthony Amo, of Sioux City, was pronounced dead at the scene Monday. The crash happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Highway 12, about three miles...
Driver dead after crash in Dixon County
Dixon County Sheriff's Office investigated a fatal crash near Newcastle, Nebraska Monday morning.
Sioux City man dies in crash involving semi in Dixon County
A Sioux City man lost his life on Monday when a vehicle collided with a semi on the highway.
News Channel Nebraska
Accident between Madison and Norfolk closes road
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Nebraska Department of Transportation said there was a road closure between Norfolk and Madison due to a crash Wednesday afternoon. There was a road closure between 832nd and 833rd Roads, and NDOT said this is about 5 to 6 miles north of Madison. The road is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
UPDATE: Wayne man killed in Dodge County accident identified
WAYNE, Neb. -- The man killed in a Dodge County crash on Friday has been identified. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said 35-year-old Kei'Dron King of Wayne was killed in the wreck on Highway 275. Authorities said King was westbound on Hwy 275 in Scribner, when he crossed the center...
News Channel Nebraska
Three Nebraska lakes still under harmful alert
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Warnings continue for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) in three Nebraska lakes, with one going back on health alert. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) said the state has issued a health alert for HAB, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Lake in Pawnee County.
News Channel Nebraska
Severe weather hits central, eastern Nebraska Thursday evening
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A cold front making its way across the state brought severe weather and heavy hail in central and eastern Nebraska Thursday evening. Dozens of reports of heavy hail poured into the National Weather Service Thursday evening, from towns like Rockville and Ravenna in central Nebraska to northeast Nebraska towns like Norfolk and Decatur.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska troopers called for trespassers find buried meth
WINSIDE, Neb. (AP) — State troopers called to a farm in northeastern Nebraska for reports of two people trespassing not only found the suspected trespassers, but more than 20 pounds of illicit drugs buried in a field, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Troopers responded Wednesday after residents near Winside...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Money stolen out of Sioux City ATM; SCPD searching for suspects
The Sioux City Police Department is searching for suspects involved in a theft early Monday morning.
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man arrested after pursuit in northeast Nebraska
A Lincoln man was arrested after he allegedly stole several vehicles in eastern Nebraska and led authorities on a high-speed chase in the Norfolk area, according to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday night, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle on U.S. 275 about four miles east of...
News Channel Nebraska
Madison County hay bale blaze keeps firefighters busy Thursday
MADISON, Neb. -- The Madison Volunteer Fire and Rescue was called out to a hay fire Thursday. MVFR Assistant Chief Paul Kellen said they were called out to the fire at 11 a.m. and were at the scene until about 3:20 p.m. Kellen said they had 24 hay bales on...
Sioux City man found guilty of murdering roommate
A Sioux City man has been found guilty of murder in the killing of his roommate last year.
Anthony Asay arrested in Nebraska for an assault/stabbing incident
(Blair, NE) An Atlantic man awaiting trial in Cass County for a stabbing incident was arrested last week in Blair, Nebraska for another stabbing incident. According the report provided by the Blair Police Department, 30-year-old Anthony Asay was charged with 3rd Degree Assault for punching a male victim in the face numerous times with both fists; 2nd Degree Assault for stabbing the male in the left arm with a knife that caused serious injury, the injury was consistent of a laceration approximately one half inch long that required stitches from a medical professional; Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony; Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Prohibited Person – for possessing the knife he used to stab the male after being convicted of multiple felonies prior to this incident; and Driving under Revocation – Asay is barred through Iowa for not paying fines, eluding and being a habitual offender.
KSNB Local4
Harmful Algal Blooms alert issued for three Nebraska lakes
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Both Maskenthine Reservoir and...
News Channel Nebraska
Car crash ends with one arrested in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A single vehicle car crash in Norfolk led to one person being arrested by police on Saturday afternoon. The call came in around 2:53 pm around 1100 Park Ave. When on the scene, a car could be seen crashed on the side of the road with some damage to its front area.
Traffic on I-29 resumes following semi crash
Traffic on Interstate 29 have been partially blocked due to a crash Monday afternoon.
Comments / 0