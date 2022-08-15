Read full article on original website
Jody Mcbride
2d ago
Governor DeSantis is the best Florida Governor we've had in a long time! a big red waves going to carry him to re-election. and he will keep making Florida better. go America.
Reply(8)
23
Fuk Nutz
2d ago
All you blues are going to be mighty disappointed in November . You have no one capable of running against Ronny!
Reply(1)
18
FSU Fan
2d ago
DeSantis is our winning solution to winning the White House. Trump can’t do it. Get behind a winner! DeSantis 2024! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Reply(4)
14
Related
Crist Pitches His Chances Of Beating Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
On a muggy afternoon about an hour’s drive from the state Capitol, roughly three-dozen supporters fought off the heat and insects as Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist made his pitch this week before Tuesday’s primary election. Crist, a St. Petersburg congressman, squeezed in the
Ron DeSantis Holds Slight Lead Over Donald Trump With Florida Republicans in New UNF Poll
Gov. Ron DeSantis is ahead of former President Donald Trump in the Sunshine State as Florida Republicans look for a candidate to take on President Joe Biden in 2024, a new poll shows. The Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida (UNF) released a poll on...
orlandoweekly.com
Florida state attorney sues Gov. Ron DeSantis after being removed for stance on 15-week abortion ban
Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren filed a lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday, claiming that the governor violated his First Amendment rights when he suspended Warren. The prosecutor was suspended earlier this month after he pledged not to enforce the state's recently passed 15-week ban on abortion....
Nikki Fried blames Charlie Crist for parentless Florida teen who can’t get abortion
A Florida teen's inability to get an abortion is adding some heat to the Florida Democratic Governor's race as the primary approaches.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New UNF poll shows Fried has lead over Crist in Democratic governor’s primary; DeSantis edging Trump
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to a new voting poll conducted by The Public Opinion Research Lab (PORTL) at the University of North Florida, gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried is ahead of Charlie Crist in the Democratic primary race. That same poll also shows Fried is seven points behind republican incumbent Ron DeSantis in a head-to-head race.
fox35orlando.com
Nikki Fried leads in democratic primary for Florida governor, UNF poll shows
A recent poll conducted by the University of North Florida shows candidate Nikki Fried ahead of Charlie Crist in the Democratic primary election for governor, but behind Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis in a head-to-head race among registered voters. When asked who registered Democrats would vote for among the Democratic nominees...
Andrew Warren files lawsuit challenging suspension
Tampa's former top prosecutor is updating the public on his legal battle to get his job back.
REACTION: Governor DeSantis’ Education Plan Is Idiotic, Brilliant
BocaNewsNow.com Readers React To DeSantis’ Plan To Let Uneducated Retired Military Teach In Public School. BY: EDUCATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ plan to let untrained, potentially uneducated retired military veterans teach in public schools with only basic training is largely being […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
RELATED PEOPLE
Michael Flynn is putting pressure on Florida's Sarasota County GOP
Michael Flynn is trying to oust the leader of the Sarasota County Republican Party's executive committee for not being hardcore enough.Driving the news: Flynn recently applied to join the executive committee in the Republican-heavy county and has been targeting its head, Jack Brill, on social media, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports.Background: Flynn, a retired army lieutenant general and former President Trump's first national security adviser, moved to Englewood in 2021, shortly after being pardoned by Trump for lying to the FBI.Flynn has continued to claim that Trump won the 2020 election. The big picture: Across the state, far-right conservatives have upped the pressure on the GOP establishment, urging more active support for Trump and conservative activism on local boards.Zoom in: These are Flynn's most aggressive local efforts to date and "reflect a movement within the party to transform it from the bottom up," H-T political editor Zac Anderson reports.Yes, but: State Sen. Joe Gruters, who chairs the state Republican Party, called for unity, saying disputes should be put off until after the November elections.
cltampa.com
Florida Senate gives Andrew Warren 15 days to request hearing
The Florida Senate on Monday gave suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren 15 days to request a Senate hearing that could determine whether he is reinstated or removed from office. The Senate sent a letter Monday stemming from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ move Aug. 4 to suspend Warren. DeSantis...
Minimum teacher’s salary raised by $8K in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Escambia Co.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference to recruit teachers at Cordova Park Elementary School in Escambia County. According to DeSantis, Florida has 1.3 million students in the Expanded Choice Program, which allows families to apply to attend schools outside of their zoned schools. DeSantis said the government has […]
Nikki Fried campaigns for Florida governor in Tallahassee Sunday
Nicole “Nikki” Fried’s campaign for governor made a stop in Leon County Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida Candidate Janelle Perez Aims To Be First LGBTQ Woman in the State Senate: ‘Bring It’
For Janelle Perez, a seat in the Florida state senate is not a matter of if, but when. “I am openly gay,” she told HollywoodLife in an interview ahead of the mid-term elections. “So When I win, I’ll be the first LGBTQ parent in our Florida legislature. I’ll be the first LGBTQ Latina in the state senate, and the first LGBTQ woman in the state senate. And it’s a huge responsibility, but representation matters.”
iheart.com
Four Democrats Face-Off In State House District 93 Race
With redistricting, a Florida House district has moved up from Broward County into a portion of West Central Palm Beach County. Four candidates are running in a Democrat Primary for the new District 93. Shelly Albright is the Director of Children and Youth Ministries at a Wellington church. She's also...
10NEWS
Dept. of Education votes unanimously to allow veterans to teach in Florida schools
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Thousands of teachers are needed to fill classroom vacancies across the state. To fill that need, Governor Ron DeSantis is recruiting military veterans. Through the Military Veterans Certification Pathway program, veterans will now be able to receive a five-year temporary education certificate while they finish their bachelor’s degree if they meet the following requirements:
Florida swing voters view Ron DeSantis as too extreme
Some Florida swing voters who former President Donald Trump won over in 2016 say Gov. Ron DeSantis' agenda is too extreme for them. Driving the news: Axios partner Engagious/Schlesinger conducted two online focus groups last week with 12 Floridians who voted for Donald Trump in 2016, then Joe Biden in 2020.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DeSantis announces 3 proposals aimed at Florida teacher recruitment, retention
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced three initiatives aimed at recruiting and retaining teachers in Florida, which will be proposed during the next legislative session.
850wftl.com
Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis threatens criminal charges against new ‘supersized’ IRS if agents target small businesses
(TALLAHASSEE, FLA) — President Joe Biden signed new legislation called the Inflation Reduction Act Tuesday while on vacation in South Carolina. One aspect of the new law allows for the IRS to hire 87,000 more agents to rake in billions of more dollars from taxpayers. Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis...
Northwest Florida women fighting against U.S. Rep. Matthew Gaetz
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A group of women are gaining a following on Facebook after painting the Graffiti Bridge pink to show their combined opposition to U.S. Representative Matthew Gaetz. The Facebook group, Women against Matt Gaetz has gathered a following of 10,000 in just a few days. Samantha Herring, one of the group’s […]
Florida Senate Puts Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren On The Clock
The Florida Senate on Monday gave suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren 15 days to request a Senate hearing that could determine whether he is reinstated or removed from office. The Senate sent a letter Monday stemming from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ move Aug. 4
Comments / 58