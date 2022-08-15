ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 58

Jody Mcbride
2d ago

Governor DeSantis is the best Florida Governor we've had in a long time! a big red waves going to carry him to re-election. and he will keep making Florida better. go America.

Reply(8)
23
Fuk Nutz
2d ago

All you blues are going to be mighty disappointed in November . You have no one capable of running against Ronny!

Reply(1)
18
FSU Fan
2d ago

DeSantis is our winning solution to winning the White House. Trump can’t do it. Get behind a winner! DeSantis 2024! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply(4)
14
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Action News Jax

New UNF poll shows Fried has lead over Crist in Democratic governor’s primary; DeSantis edging Trump

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to a new voting poll conducted by The Public Opinion Research Lab (PORTL) at the University of North Florida, gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried is ahead of Charlie Crist in the Democratic primary race. That same poll also shows Fried is seven points behind republican incumbent Ron DeSantis in a head-to-head race.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Nikki Fried leads in democratic primary for Florida governor, UNF poll shows

A recent poll conducted by the University of North Florida shows candidate Nikki Fried ahead of Charlie Crist in the Democratic primary election for governor, but behind Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis in a head-to-head race among registered voters. When asked who registered Democrats would vote for among the Democratic nominees...
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

REACTION: Governor DeSantis’ Education Plan Is Idiotic, Brilliant

BocaNewsNow.com Readers React To DeSantis’ Plan To Let Uneducated Retired Military Teach In Public School. BY: EDUCATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ plan to let untrained, potentially uneducated retired military veterans teach in public schools with only basic training is largely being […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Charlie Crist
Axios Tampa Bay

Michael Flynn is putting pressure on Florida's Sarasota County GOP

Michael Flynn is trying to oust the leader of the Sarasota County Republican Party's executive committee for not being hardcore enough.Driving the news: Flynn recently applied to join the executive committee in the Republican-heavy county and has been targeting its head, Jack Brill, on social media, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports.Background: Flynn, a retired army lieutenant general and former President Trump's first national security adviser, moved to Englewood in 2021, shortly after being pardoned by Trump for lying to the FBI.Flynn has continued to claim that Trump won the 2020 election. The big picture: Across the state, far-right conservatives have upped the pressure on the GOP establishment, urging more active support for Trump and conservative activism on local boards.Zoom in: These are Flynn's most aggressive local efforts to date and "reflect a movement within the party to transform it from the bottom up," H-T political editor Zac Anderson reports.Yes, but: State Sen. Joe Gruters, who chairs the state Republican Party, called for unity, saying disputes should be put off until after the November elections.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
cltampa.com

Florida Senate gives Andrew Warren 15 days to request hearing

The Florida Senate on Monday gave suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren 15 days to request a Senate hearing that could determine whether he is reinstated or removed from office. The Senate sent a letter Monday stemming from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ move Aug. 4 to suspend Warren. DeSantis...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Minimum teacher’s salary raised by $8K in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference to recruit teachers at Cordova Park Elementary School in Escambia County. According to DeSantis, Florida has 1.3 million students in the Expanded Choice Program, which allows families to apply to attend schools outside of their zoned schools. DeSantis said the government has […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Florida#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Gop#The Republican Party#Democrats#The School Board#Republicans
HollywoodLife

Florida Candidate Janelle Perez Aims To Be First LGBTQ Woman in the State Senate: ‘Bring It’

For Janelle Perez, a seat in the Florida state senate is not a matter of if, but when. “I am openly gay,” she told HollywoodLife in an interview ahead of the mid-term elections. “So When I win, I’ll be the first LGBTQ parent in our Florida legislature. I’ll be the first LGBTQ Latina in the state senate, and the first LGBTQ woman in the state senate. And it’s a huge responsibility, but representation matters.”
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Four Democrats Face-Off In State House District 93 Race

With redistricting, a Florida House district has moved up from Broward County into a portion of West Central Palm Beach County. Four candidates are running in a Democrat Primary for the new District 93. Shelly Albright is the Director of Children and Youth Ministries at a Wellington church. She's also...
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Dept. of Education votes unanimously to allow veterans to teach in Florida schools

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Thousands of teachers are needed to fill classroom vacancies across the state. To fill that need, Governor Ron DeSantis is recruiting military veterans. Through the Military Veterans Certification Pathway program, veterans will now be able to receive a five-year temporary education certificate while they finish their bachelor’s degree if they meet the following requirements:
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Florida swing voters view Ron DeSantis as too extreme

Some Florida swing voters who former President Donald Trump won over in 2016 say Gov. Ron DeSantis' agenda is too extreme for them. Driving the news: Axios partner Engagious/Schlesinger conducted two online focus groups last week with 12 Floridians who voted for Donald Trump in 2016, then Joe Biden in 2020.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy