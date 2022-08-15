ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Buren County, MI

jack1065.com

Paw Paw man pulled over for suspicion of drunk driving arrested after fleeing police; later admitted to drinking earlier in the evening

ANTWERP TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police arresting a Paw Paw man in Van Buren County after he fled from a traffic stop. It happened around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, August 17, in Antwerp Township when Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over 37-year-old Christopher Miller for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
PAW PAW, MI
abc57.com

Deputies identify driver killed in head-on collision with semi

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has identified the driver who was killed in a head-on collision with a semi on US 20 Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said Joshua Martens, 48, was driving a 2006 Lotus westbound on US 20 when his vehicle went left of center and crashed head-on into a semi traveling eastbound.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
MLive

Police release name of man killed in Southwest Michigan motorcycle crash

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – A 26-year-old driver of a Ford Bronco turned into the path of a motorcycle rider causing a fatal crash, police said. A 26-year-old Grand Junction man was attempting to make a left turn from County Road 665 to eastbound M-43 in a newer, small Ford Bronco around 9 a.m. on Aug. 17, Michigan State Police said.
BANGOR, MI
abc57.com

Fatal crash in Nappanee sends vehicle airborne

NAPPANEE, Ind. - One man died following a two-vehicle crash on Market Street Monday morning, according to the Nappanee Police Department. At 9:20 a.m., a vehicle driven by Ross Boxell was traveling west in the 2400 block of E. Market Street when the vehicle began to drift left of center, according to reports.
NAPPANEE, IN
95.3 MNC

Elkhart man, 48, killed in head-on crash on U.S. 20

An Elkhart man was killed after he collided, head-on, into a semi. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, on U.S. 20 east of County Road 31. Joshua David Martens, 48, was traveling westbound when he crossed the center line, into oncoming traffic, and hit the semi, which was being driven by a 62-year-old Florida man, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Man killed in Niles shooting

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A man is dead after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Niles. Officers were called to N. 7th Street just south of Ferry Street around 12:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man, identified as...
NILES, MI
WANE-TV

Police look for pickup that hit bicyclist

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities in LaGrange County have asked for the public’s help to find a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run with a bicyclist Monday. The crash around 5:15 a.m. on C.R. 675 West near C.R. 250 North, a mile east of Shipshewana, sent the woman to a hospital, according to a post from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office.
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

OWI on Railroad Tracks

(Porter County, IN) - A woman is charged with Operating While Intoxicated after driving on railroad tracks. According to Porter County Police, the woman told investigators she was driving home after having a few glasses of wine Friday at a Michigan City restaurant when three of her tires became flat.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
WWMT

Victim identified in fatal U.S. 131 crash

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim that died in a crash on Sunday, Aug. 14. Crash: One dead in car crash on US-131 Sunday morning. Harlan Slabaugh, 58, of Nappanee, Indiana died on U.S. 131 north near mile marker 46 early Sunday...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Motorcyclist killed in Van Buren County crash

A Niles motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Van Buren County on Friday night. Police say that the driver of the van, 44-year-old Renato Florez, crossed the center line on 90th Avenue. That’s when he hit the motorcyclist, 27-year-old Darek Bullock-Mills, head on. Bullock-Mills died at the scene.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Woman arrested following hit and run on Indiana Avenue

ELKHART, Ind. - A woman was arrested after allegedly leaving the scene of a crash that seriously injured one person, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 9:46 a.m. on Monday, officers arrived to the intersection of E. Indiana Avenue and Sterling Avenue for a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle.
ELKHART, IN
WWMT

Semi-truck full of watermelons hits I-94 overpass

A semi-truck fully loaded with watermelons crashed into an overpass on I-94, after trying to avoid a collision with another car. The truck sparked flames while sliding down West Bound I-94 near County Road 657 Overpass before eventually coming to a stop about 400 yards from the bridge, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead after his car crashed into a semi-truck Tuesday night. It happened just after 5 p.m. on U.S. 20 east of County Road 31, which is near Middlebury. Police say Joshua Martens, 48, crossed the center line and hit the semi head-on.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

