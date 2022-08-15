Read full article on original website
jack1065.com
Paw Paw man pulled over for suspicion of drunk driving arrested after fleeing police; later admitted to drinking earlier in the evening
ANTWERP TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police arresting a Paw Paw man in Van Buren County after he fled from a traffic stop. It happened around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, August 17, in Antwerp Township when Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over 37-year-old Christopher Miller for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
abc57.com
Deputies identify driver killed in head-on collision with semi
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has identified the driver who was killed in a head-on collision with a semi on US 20 Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said Joshua Martens, 48, was driving a 2006 Lotus westbound on US 20 when his vehicle went left of center and crashed head-on into a semi traveling eastbound.
Police release name of man killed in Southwest Michigan motorcycle crash
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – A 26-year-old driver of a Ford Bronco turned into the path of a motorcycle rider causing a fatal crash, police said. A 26-year-old Grand Junction man was attempting to make a left turn from County Road 665 to eastbound M-43 in a newer, small Ford Bronco around 9 a.m. on Aug. 17, Michigan State Police said.
abc57.com
Fatal crash in Nappanee sends vehicle airborne
NAPPANEE, Ind. - One man died following a two-vehicle crash on Market Street Monday morning, according to the Nappanee Police Department. At 9:20 a.m., a vehicle driven by Ross Boxell was traveling west in the 2400 block of E. Market Street when the vehicle began to drift left of center, according to reports.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man, 48, killed in head-on crash on U.S. 20
An Elkhart man was killed after he collided, head-on, into a semi. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, on U.S. 20 east of County Road 31. Joshua David Martens, 48, was traveling westbound when he crossed the center line, into oncoming traffic, and hit the semi, which was being driven by a 62-year-old Florida man, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
3 people injured when boat hits breakwall, tourniquet needed for 1 victim
EMMET COUNTY, MI -- Michigan State Police say three people were hospitalized early Wednesday morning after the boat they were in crashed into a breakwall in Little Traverse Bay. Troopers from the Gaylord Post were dispatched around 2:50 a.m. for reports of a man yelling for help. When troopers arrived,...
WNDU
Man killed in Niles shooting
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A man is dead after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Niles. Officers were called to N. 7th Street just south of Ferry Street around 12:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man, identified as...
WANE-TV
Police look for pickup that hit bicyclist
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities in LaGrange County have asked for the public’s help to find a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run with a bicyclist Monday. The crash around 5:15 a.m. on C.R. 675 West near C.R. 250 North, a mile east of Shipshewana, sent the woman to a hospital, according to a post from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office.
Niles police looking for suspects in fatal shooting
A 36-year-old man has died after a shooting in Niles and police are still looking for the suspects.
hometownnewsnow.com
OWI on Railroad Tracks
(Porter County, IN) - A woman is charged with Operating While Intoxicated after driving on railroad tracks. According to Porter County Police, the woman told investigators she was driving home after having a few glasses of wine Friday at a Michigan City restaurant when three of her tires became flat.
WWMT
Victim identified in fatal U.S. 131 crash
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim that died in a crash on Sunday, Aug. 14. Crash: One dead in car crash on US-131 Sunday morning. Harlan Slabaugh, 58, of Nappanee, Indiana died on U.S. 131 north near mile marker 46 early Sunday...
95.3 MNC
Motorcyclist killed in Van Buren County crash
A Niles motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Van Buren County on Friday night. Police say that the driver of the van, 44-year-old Renato Florez, crossed the center line on 90th Avenue. That’s when he hit the motorcyclist, 27-year-old Darek Bullock-Mills, head on. Bullock-Mills died at the scene.
abc57.com
Woman arrested following hit and run on Indiana Avenue
ELKHART, Ind. - A woman was arrested after allegedly leaving the scene of a crash that seriously injured one person, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 9:46 a.m. on Monday, officers arrived to the intersection of E. Indiana Avenue and Sterling Avenue for a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle.
WWMT
Semi-truck full of watermelons hits I-94 overpass
A semi-truck fully loaded with watermelons crashed into an overpass on I-94, after trying to avoid a collision with another car. The truck sparked flames while sliding down West Bound I-94 near County Road 657 Overpass before eventually coming to a stop about 400 yards from the bridge, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office.
jack1065.com
MSP releases man wrongly charged with deadly crash: Suspected driver still at large
PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan State Police have released a man arrested in connection to a deadly crash in Van Buren County after discovering he was not the at-fault driver. After additional investigating, MSP now says that Renato Florez was not the driver of the van...
Victim ID’d in fatal US-131 crash near Kalamazoo
The victim of a fatal crash on Sunday has been identified by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.
Multiple hospitalized in I-94 crash near Kzoo
A portion of eastbound I-94 near Kalamazoo is closed due to a crash involving two cars and a semi-truck.
WNDU
Man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead after his car crashed into a semi-truck Tuesday night. It happened just after 5 p.m. on U.S. 20 east of County Road 31, which is near Middlebury. Police say Joshua Martens, 48, crossed the center line and hit the semi head-on.
Family of Joe Nagle: Michigan State Police reports on deadly officer-involved shooting 'very questionable'
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police have concluded their investigation into the death of Joe Nagle, who was shot and killed by an Allegan County deputy in June. Now, Allegan County Prosecuting Attorney Myrene Koch is reviewing the findings and will determine any next steps for the investigation.
MSP: one dead, one hospitalized, one driver sought after Keeler Township crash
A man is dead, a woman is in critical condition and the search for the driver continues after a Friday night van-motorcycle crash.
