ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

FIFA bans 2 players for doping in World Cup qualifying

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

FIFA has handed out four-year doping bans to two players who tested positive for banned substances during qualifying for this year's World Cup.

FIFA said in a statement Monday that El Salvador forward Erick Alejandro Rivera tested positive for the steroid clostebol after a 3-0 loss to Canada on Sept. 8, while Sabri Ali Mohamed of Djibouti tested positive for testosterone following a 4-0 loss to Algeria on Nov. 12.

El Salvador and Djibouti both failed to qualify for this year's tournament in Qatar.

Both players had been provisionally suspended. FIFA said Rivera is banned from all matches until Oct. 5, 2025, while Mohamed is suspended until Jan. 11, 2026.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier won't be replayed

The World Cup qualifier between Argentina and Brazil suspended last year will not be replayed, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and the Brazil Football Confederation (CBF) both confirmed on Tuesday. On Sept. 5, the game between the two South American football giants was cancelled after Brazilian health authorities accused several...
FIFA
FOX Sports

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Chilavert's historic free kick

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with José Luis Chilavert's historic free kick. Keepers are supposed to save goals,...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doping#El Salvador#Canada#Algeria
thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to alleged USMNT World Cup uniform leak

We’re just a few months away from the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and fans of the United States Men’s National Team are undoubtedly excited to watch their team compete on the world’s biggest stage after the team failed to qualify for the tournament in 2018. However, fans don’t seem too excited about what the USMNT might be wearing when they take the pitch in Qatar.
FIFA
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022: Malik Tillman making case for spot on Plane to Qatar

Editor's Note: "Plane to Qatar" is FOX Sports' weekly feature tracking the progress of players hoping to crack the United States Men's National Team's 26-player roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. It's going to be fascinating to see how this list changes over the next few months.
MLS
The Associated Press

Viewer's guide for this year's World Cup in Qatar

A last chance for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Kylian Mbappé back on the biggest stage of all. Brazil bidding for a record-extending sixth title. One of the most eagerly anticipated World Cups in memory — as much for off-the-field reasons as those on it — is just around the corner in Qatar and excitement is building after the qualification period was wrapped. Thirty-two teams, 64 matches, 28 days. The first World Cup in the Middle East. The tournament starts on Nov. 20 and the final is set for Dec. 18.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Mexico fires women's national team manager Monica Vergara

Mexico women's team manager Monica Vergara has been fired, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) announced on Monday, adding that U15 women's coach Karla Maya had also been relieved of her duties. "As part of the restructuring that the FMF shared in recent days, Monica Vergara and Karla Maya will leave...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

African soccer players denied British entry to play West Ham

LONDON (AP) — Two African soccer players have been unable to enter Britain to face English team West Ham in a Europa Conference League game, Danish club Viborg said Tuesday. Entry visas were not processed in time for Nigerian player Ibrahim Said and Gambian forward Alassana Jatta to play in London on Thursday in the playoff round of the third-tier European competition.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Don't lean on VAR as a crutch! FIFA referee chief Pierluigi Collina urges World Cup officials to avoid using technology if they can - with semi-automated offside system available at the Qatar winter tournament too

FIFA referees supremo Pierluigi Collina has warned World Cup officials to only use technology as the last resort in Qatar later this year. This year's World Cup, which begins in November, will be one of the most technologically advanced in history. The use of VAR will be available in the...
FIFA
Variety

BeIN Media Group Partners With Twitter on FIFA Soccer World Cup 2022 Qatar Content

Doha-based beIN Media Group and its flagship beIN Sports channel — which is the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 across the Middle East and North Africa — have forged an exclusive partnership with Twitter to share tailored content throughout the upcoming soccer tournament. The planet’s biggest soccer event, which will take place in Qatar from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18., will mark the first time the FIFA World Cup is held in the Arab world. BeIN Sports will be sharing highlights of the tournament’s top moments for MENA audiences across Twitter.  Each soccer game will be highlighted through content...
FIFA
Pro Hockey Rumors

IIHF determines groups for 2023 World Junior Championship

While the quarterfinals in the delayed 2022 World Juniors rage on with Finland and Sweden already moving on to the semifinals, there’s some significant news regarding next year’s tournament, set to start in just a few months. On Wednesday, the IIHF and Hockey Canada jointly released the groupings for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. The groupings are as follows:
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

IIHF World Junior Championship 2022: Schedule, stream, how to watch, scores, highlights

The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship is here and will run through Aug. 20. All of the tournament's games will be played at Rogers Place in Edmonton. The IIHF World Junior Championship was originally slated to take place from Dec. 26, 2021 until Jan. 5, 2022 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta. It even began with several games being played. However, the tournament was eventually postponed on Dec. 29, 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.
HOCKEY
AFP

Afghanistan's Olympic flag-bearer makes Australia home

Afghanistan's Olympic flag-bearer Kimia Yousofi has resettled in Australia after fleeing Taliban persecution, Games officials in Sydney said Wednesday, and the sprinter has already set her sights on Paris 2024. Earlier this year Afghanistan's women's football team played their first match since fleeing to Australia. jl/arb/axn
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Canada beats Switzerland 6-3 to reach world junior semis

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Logan Stankoven had two goals and an assist and Canada beat Switzerland 6-3 on Wednesday night in the world junior hockey quarterfinals. Tyson Foerster had a goal and two assists, Jack Thompson, Nathan Gaucher and Will Cuylle also scored and Dylan Garand made 22 saves. Attilio Biasca scored twice and Simon Knak added a goal for Switzerland. In the afternoon quarterfinals, Sweden beat Latvia 2-1 and Finland topped Germany 5-2. In the late game, the defending champion United States faced the Czech Republic.
HOCKEY
markerzone.com

SWEDEN NARROWLY DEFEATS LATVIA TO ADVANCE TO THE SEMI-FINALS AT THE WORLD JUNIORS

Latvia looked to continue their magical run at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship with a first-ever appearance in the playoff round, but it wasn't going to be easy. Their opponent for Wednesday's quarter-final game, Sweden, a team that is tied with Canada for second-least goals allowed in the tournament with seven.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Afghan Olympians resettle in Australia to start afresh

SYDNEY (AP) — Olympic sprinter Kimia Yousofi has arrived in Australia to start afresh just over a year after carrying the Afghan flag into the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Games, competing in the 100-meters, and then having to watch from afar as the Taliban regained control of her country.
SPORTS
swimswam.com

For The First Time Ever, Italy Tops European Championships Medal Table

LCM (50m) The 2022 European Championships wrapped up tonight from Rome, Italy but not before the host nation sealed its spot atop the overall swimming medal table. For the first time ever, Italy has won the European Championships medal table, amassing a total of 35 pieces of hardware. The nation’s women claimed 13 medals while the men grabbed 20, with 13 golds falling into Italy’s combined total.
SPORTS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
40K+
Followers
81K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy