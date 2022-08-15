Everbridge Integrates Advanced Travel Risk Management Capabilities into Market-Leading CEM Platform for Business, Healthcare and Government Customers

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022--

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning software solutions, today announced the full integration of Travel Risk Management (TRM) and Critical Event Management into a single SaaS solution called Everbridge Travel ProtectorTM complemented by Everbridge Assist, Powered by Anvil. With more than 20 years of experience in the CEM and risk intelligence space, Everbridge now offers the market’s only end-to-end, full-lifecycle solution for organizations to fulfill their Duty of Care/Protect Duty for traveling employees, remote workers, field service workers and those who have returned to the office.

“With the reality of the new hybrid workforce and upswing in business travel, Everbridge’s advanced Travel Risk Management features and services, now available, become even more important for fulfilling Duty of Care and building enterprise resilience,” said Julie Deppe, Director of Product Management at Everbridge. “Customers seek one single pane of glass to view and manage critical events, mass notification and travel risk and assistance services. Everbridge uniquely addresses this pressing customer need.”

Everbridge Travel Protector TM augments the Everbridge CEM platform to offer businesses, healthcare, and government organizations the functionality they increasingly require around the unification of travel data, pre-trip travel advisories, granular automated traveler alerting, and dynamic location awareness to keep their people safe wherever they go. These capabilities, combined with global medical and security assistance through a 24/7 response center, also help organizations build standards to meet or exceed the recently published ISO 31030 guidance.

In the case of one leading, multinational cosmetics and personal care company with thousands of employees around the world, Everbridge Assist enabled the company to coordinate evacuations of its personnel from Ukraine soon after the invasion began. “With personnel situated in Ukraine, we’d been receiving regular updates from Everbridge in the form of situation reports informing us of the escalating tensions. As a result of these detailed reports, and following the advice of Everbridge’s Physical Operations team, it became clear that we needed to remove our people from the area to ensure their safety. The Everbridge team worked closely with us, arranging to collect personnel from different locations, transferring them to a central rally point, from where they were evacuated to a safe location away from the height of the conflict. Throughout the various transfer and evacuation stages, the Everbridge team provided transportation, professionally vetted drivers, and vital supplies to ensure that our people were well looked after. They also identified safe houses for use along the routes. At all stages, they kept in regular contact with us, informing us of progress and reassuring us of the safety of our people.”

A security and business continuity representative at the leading, multinational cosmetics company continued, “For us, the safety and wellbeing of our personnel is of paramount importance, so the support of Everbridge during such a stressful and potentially volatile situation was invaluable. They provided an exceptional service by an extremely professional team of people.”

Travel risk managers and Global Security Operations Center (GSOC) operators want to understand where their travellers currently are or will be – to protect them if they will be in proximity of a risk event. Everbridge offers integrated data connectors to hundreds of travel data sources for complete travel itinerary knowledge. Organizations can now easily identify travellers at risk, and can assess and communicate with them via mobile to ensure their safety. With Travel Protector, Everbridge has now also added a one-touch mobile push button option to enable travelling employees to access Everbridge Assist 24/7 global managed medical and security services.

Everbridge will demonstrate its next-generation Everbridge Travel Protector TM offering at the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) Convention 2022 taking place this week, August 14- 17 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. The theme of the showcase is “Global Operational Resilience: Supporting your people anywhere they travel and work in the world.” To learn more about best practices for Duty of Care, enterprise resilience, the Future of Work, and technology for safeguarding the travel experience, visit the Everbridge booth #3537 at GBTA.

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks, product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 6,300 customers in 76 countries rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter and Facebook.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated opportunity and trends for growth in our critical communications and enterprise safety applications and our overall business, our market opportunity, our expectations regarding sales of our products, our goal to maintain market leadership and extend the markets in which we compete for customers, and anticipated impact on financial results. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the ability of our products and services to perform as intended and meet our customers’ expectations; our ability to successfully integrate businesses and assets that we may acquire; our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers; our ability to increase sales of our Mass Notification application and/or ability to increase sales of our other applications; developments in the market for targeted and contextually relevant critical communications or the associated regulatory environment; our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth may prove to be inaccurate; we have not been profitable on a consistent basis historically and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the lengthy and unpredictable sales cycles for new customers; nature of our business exposes us to inherent liability risks; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners and technology partners; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to competitive pressures; potential liability related to privacy and security of personally identifiable information; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and the other risks detailed in our risk factors discussed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on February 25, 2022. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

