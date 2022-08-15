Central preps for upcoming school year

Central Schools are getting ready for the new school year, and as part of that, the district is making some changes to curriculum and extra-curriculars.

In preparation for the upcoming school year, Central Schools released its agenda for elementary literacy.

In the kindergarten through third grade ranks, students will use the K-3rd Fundations strategy from Wilson Language Basics. The program increases the students’ language fluency and gives them additional training with letters. In addition, kindergarteners through fifth graders will use a system called K-5 Nancy Fetzer Writing, which is designed to build language skills and improve written expression.

Central Schools and the K-3 Fundations program report that the program offers:

• Recognized leadership in multi-sensory, structured language programs.

• Research-based materials and strategies essential to a comprehensive reading, spelling, and hand-writing program.

• Fun reading while laying the groundwork for lifelong literacy.

• Students in grades K-3 a systematic program in critical foundational skills.

Similarly, Central and the K-5 Nancy Fetzer Writing program report that the system can:

• Can engage all learners with a multi-sensory, explicit instructional writing program.

• Offer K-5 classroom teachers a system to utilize the plan, talk, and write format that instructs students through the writing process.

• Be used across academic disciplines.

The Central School Board also announced a new Girls Soccer Co-op, which will feature players from Central, Mayer-Lutheran, and Sibley East teaming up in grades 7-12 to form a full girls soccer team. Sibley East will replace former Girls Soccer Co-op participant Lester Prairie