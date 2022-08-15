ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carver County, MN

Mental health, watershed on county board agenda

By By Al Lohman
Sun Patriot
Sun Patriot
 2 days ago

Carver County commissioners heard a status report on the county’s mental health at their meeting Tuesday, Aug. 2. The county board also heard an update from the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District on efforts to improve the quality of area waters.

Derek Gunderson, chair of the county’s local advisory committee on mental health, shared an annual update on the group’s activities and recommendations regarding mental health services. Gunderson talked about finding a “new normal’ for delivery of services in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He pointed to mental telehealth as a lifeline for some, isolating for others, but a useful tool going forward along with in-person conversations. He also said the committee is focused on outreach to veterans, children and law enforcement, and trying to help overcome the stigma of talking about mental health.

In terms recommendations, Gunderson said the committee encouraged commissioner support for retaining adequate county mental health services staffing and strengthening relationships with mental health groups like NAMI.

Additionally, Gunderson highlighted the new 988 suicide and mental health crisis call line noting that Carver County is a call center location. Established recently by the federal government, the lifeline expands the capacity of existing call centers with a goal of instantly connecting individuals in crisis to mental health professionals.

In terms of the watershed, the county board heard from James Wisker, district administrator for the Minnehaha Watershed District, and Bill Olson, who represents Carver County on MWCD’s board of managers. At the meeting, district officials shared an update on actions being taken to manage and protect one of the “largest and most heavily-used urban watersheds in Minnesota.”

Minnehaha Creek Watershed District covers 178 square miles, comprises 29 communities, 120 lakes, 10 major stream systems, and thousands of acres of wetland across Hennepin and part of Carver County.

Wisker pointed out that the MWCD partners with private landowners, developers, elected officials, park district officials and other stakeholders to secure investments, navigate regulations, and drive high impact capital projects and water resource management efforts. Officials emphasized that the land-water connection has social and economic benefits.

One overall long-term effort being worked on is the development of a hydraulic and hydrological model of storm and sewer system impacts on the watershed.

Wisker also highlighted some recent projects to preserve waters and wetlands. One, the Mader family trust conservation subdivision in Minnetrista, which restores and preserves 27 acres of wetland. Also, the Lennar development south of Lake Wassermann in Victoria which preserves wetlands, as well as actions on the lake itself. Among them, the development of Wassermann Lake preserve and park, and the use of alum, a chemical compound, to control pollutants like phosphorus and reduce turbidity – efforts that are tracking to delist the lake from the impaired waters list.

More broadly, the MWCD is working on habitat restoration programs to restore almost 2,500 acres of in-lake habitat. An upcoming focus is on Lake Auburn wetland areas in Victoria and Carver Park.

Ultimately, Olson said MCWD would like get all 14 of the western chain of lakes off the impaired waters list.

Comments / 0

Sun Patriot

Sun Patriot

Waconia, MN
