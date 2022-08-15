ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waconia, MN

Road project wraps with ribbon-cutting

By By Al Lohman
Sun Patriot
Sun Patriot
 2 days ago

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday, Aug. 4, on the East Frontage Road project, a connection between Pine Street and Hartmann Drive linking to Highway 284. The new road is expected to remove some traffic safety concerns from Highway 5 and improve access to local businesses south of the highway.

The road opening event was held outside one of those businesses, Everson’s Hardware, and featured participants from the family hardware store, Mid-Country Bank, Waconia Veterinary Clinic, Freshwater Furniture, Waconia Chamber of Commerce, and city officials among others. The event also featured food, games, a bounce house for kids and live music.

In addition to providing better access and parking for businesses south of the highway, the improvements open up more space for the hardware store which could lead to new services like a greenhouse, according to Deb Everson.

Here’s a brief update on other local road projects as shared by Public Works Director Craig Eldred at last the Aug. 1 city council meeting.

The reconstruction of downtown portions Third Street West and Maple Street continue with phase one work nearing completion. Work at the intersection of Maple Street and Fourth Street has been completed and was scheduled to receive the first layer of pavement prior to the county fair. Special signage will guide fair-goers around other ongoing construction

Meanwhile, improvements continue on the project to increase traffic capacity and safety along the Waconia Parkway South corridor from Pond Lane to Highway 5. Trail grading and retaining construction is occurring and private utility relocation is anticipated to be completed soon. Minor patching and clean-up work also was scheduled to be completed near the Waconia Parkway South / Oak Avenue intersection to accommodate the Tour de Tonka bike event, which was held Saturday, Aug. 6, despite rain.

Other improvements on Oak Ave. have begun, including resurfacing, trail and retaining wall replacement, and storm sewer improvements. A final road and storm sewer improvement project on Dunsmore drive is slated to begin soon. Both those projects are expected to wrap up in 5-6 weeks.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ccxmedia.org

Stretch of Highway 55 in Plymouth Will Receive Upgrades

A stretch of Highway 55 near the Station 73 Transit Center in Plymouth will receive several upgrades in the coming years that will make it better for pedestrians, bikes, buses, and cars. Because it will help several types and facets of transportation, it’s being called a “multimodal effort.”
PLYMOUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

SWAT presence in Eagan neighborhood Tuesday morning

Law enforcement personnel with South Metro SWAT at Willow Way and Silver Bell Road in Eagan on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Submitted photo. Law enforcement with the multi-agency South Metro SWAT stationed in an Eagan neighborhood Tuesday morning. Around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, witnesses said an armored vehicle and squad cars could...
EAGAN, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waconia, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
Waconia, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Traffic
WJON

Waite Park Approves Lease Agreement With St. Cloud Hospital

WAITE PARK -- CentraCare has extend their lease agreement with the City of Waite Park. During Monday's Waite Park City Council meeting, the council approved a lease agreement with St. Cloud Hospital to continue to rent out the former public works building. CentraCare has been using the building for COVID...
WAITE PARK, MN
krwc1360.com

Two Die in Head-on Crash Friday in Wright County

Two people died in a head-on traffic crash that happened Friday evening in Wright County. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department reports that just before 10 PM, two passenger cars collided on Wright County Road 3, near the intersection of County Road 30 in Stockholm Township, south of Cokato. Officials...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Rash of catalytic converter thefts in Carver County

(FOX 9) - The Carver County Sheriff's Office is warning its residents about a rash of catalytic converter thefts in the past week across the county. Between August 5 and August 12, the sheriff's office says ten catalytic converters were stolen. Since the start of the year, 82 catalytic converters have been reported stolen in the county, which is just one short of the total thefts for all of 2021.
CARVER COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

$15.25M luxury estate for sale on Lake Minnetonka

LAKE MINNETONKA, Minn. -- A $15.25 million luxury estate on Lake Minnetonka has hit the market.The 9,000-square-foot mansion is located on a private peninsula on Wayzata Bay - and includes a lighthouse. It was built in 2016 and sits on a 2.89-acre lot. There are five bedrooms and seven bathrooms - plus a movie theater and golf simulator. The garage can fit up to eight cars, plus a boat house."East coast shingle-style design and superb craftsmanship from Swan Architecture and Streeter Homes. Panoramic lake views from almost every room," the listing reads on Lakes Sotheby's International Realty's website. Notably, property taxes for the mansion is over $78,000 a year. 
MINNETONKA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#Urban Construction#Mid Country Bank#Waconia Veterinary Clinic#Freshwater Furniture
1390 Granite City Sports

Wallet Stolen in Waite Park

Tri-County Crimestoppers is reporting a theft from vehicle in Waite Park where a vehicle was parked at a restaurant on the 500 block of Division Street. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says a wallet, some rings and some cash was taken. Mages recommends not leaving your wallet in your vehicle. It is unclear if they vehicle was locked.
WAITE PARK, MN
WJON

Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
CBS Minnesota

How does Minnesota enforce the E-ZPass/carpool lanes?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thousands of Minnesota drivers are breaking a rule of the road every day to avoid traffic on Twin Cities interstates. We wanted to know: How does the state enforce the E-ZPass/carpool lanes? On four stretches of metro interstates spanning 90 miles, E-ZPass/carpool lanes help alleviate traffic for the benefit of certain drivers.According to MNDOT, in 2021 an average of more than 24,331 vehicles used the lanes during peak hours (6 a.m. - 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.) per day.The majority were carpools vehicles at 63 percent. Buses made up 2 percent. Another 18 percent were...
MINNESOTA STATE
bulletin-news.com

Hopkins man drowns in north-central Minnesota boating accident

In southwest Aitkin County, a 25-year-old Hopkins man perished in the water on Elm Island Lake on Saturday. Emergency dispatchers were alerted about a man overboard on a lake around 4 p.m. on Saturday in Nordland Township, southeast of the city of Aitkin, according to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver, 54, ejected from vehicle in Red Wing lift bridge crash

RED WING, Minn. -- A Twin Cities man died in a crash on the Red Wing lift bridge late Sunday evening.The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m., and involved a Subaru Forester traveling south along Highway 63.When the vehicle crossed the bridge, it came in contact with a roadside barrier, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The driver was ejected.Authorities don't believe the driver, a 54-year-old Woodbury man, was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.The crash remains under investigation.
RED WING, MN
WJON

Waite Park Officials Could Place Referendum on November Ballot

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park officials are considering bringing a referendum to the voters this November. During Monday's city council meeting, they will look to approve a resolution to place two questions on the general election ballot. The ballot questions would authorize the city to collect a new half-cent sales...
WAITE PARK, MN
twincitieslive.com

New Coffee and Retail Shop in Plymouth

Local coffee shops have become super popular over the last few years, but their popularity means they’ve got to find a way to stand out. A brand new coffee and retail shop in Plymouth is designed to look like your dining room and everything down to the light fixture is for sale. Reporter Kelli Hanson is live at The Fox and the Pantry to tell us more about this unique design concept.
PLYMOUTH, MN
Sun Patriot

Sun Patriot

Waconia, MN
160
Followers
208
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun Patriot is comprised of Waconia Patriot and News & Times newspapers and serves the Cologne, Mayer, New Germany, Norwood Young America, Watertown and Waconia communities. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1889. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.sunpatriot.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_patriot/

Comments / 0

Community Policy