Road project wraps with ribbon-cutting

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday, Aug. 4, on the East Frontage Road project, a connection between Pine Street and Hartmann Drive linking to Highway 284. The new road is expected to remove some traffic safety concerns from Highway 5 and improve access to local businesses south of the highway.

The road opening event was held outside one of those businesses, Everson’s Hardware, and featured participants from the family hardware store, Mid-Country Bank, Waconia Veterinary Clinic, Freshwater Furniture, Waconia Chamber of Commerce, and city officials among others. The event also featured food, games, a bounce house for kids and live music.

In addition to providing better access and parking for businesses south of the highway, the improvements open up more space for the hardware store which could lead to new services like a greenhouse, according to Deb Everson.

Here’s a brief update on other local road projects as shared by Public Works Director Craig Eldred at last the Aug. 1 city council meeting.

The reconstruction of downtown portions Third Street West and Maple Street continue with phase one work nearing completion. Work at the intersection of Maple Street and Fourth Street has been completed and was scheduled to receive the first layer of pavement prior to the county fair. Special signage will guide fair-goers around other ongoing construction

Meanwhile, improvements continue on the project to increase traffic capacity and safety along the Waconia Parkway South corridor from Pond Lane to Highway 5. Trail grading and retaining construction is occurring and private utility relocation is anticipated to be completed soon. Minor patching and clean-up work also was scheduled to be completed near the Waconia Parkway South / Oak Avenue intersection to accommodate the Tour de Tonka bike event, which was held Saturday, Aug. 6, despite rain.

Other improvements on Oak Ave. have begun, including resurfacing, trail and retaining wall replacement, and storm sewer improvements. A final road and storm sewer improvement project on Dunsmore drive is slated to begin soon. Both those projects are expected to wrap up in 5-6 weeks.