Special Weather Statement issued for Jim Hogg, Zapata by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 18:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-17 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Jim Hogg; Zapata Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Jim Hogg and northeastern Zapata Counties through 730 PM CDT At 644 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Thompsonville to near South Fork Estates. Movement was west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Thompsonville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Tornado Warning issued for Duval by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-15 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Duval A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DUVAL COUNTY At 1013 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles west of Freer, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Duval County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
