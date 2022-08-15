Effective: 2022-08-15 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-15 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Duval A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DUVAL COUNTY At 1013 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles west of Freer, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Duval County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

DUVAL COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO