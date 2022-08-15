Mac Jones checks in at No. 85 on NFL Top 100 player list

BOSTON -- Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his debut on the NFL's Top 100 player list over the weekend. Jones checked in at No. 85 on the list in his first year of eligibility.

Jones is one of two Patriots to make the cut over the weekend, as the league revealed the first 50 players on the list. Linebacker Matthew Judon landed at No. 52, it was announced on Sunday.

Chances are that Jones and Judon will be the only two Patriots players to make the list this season. New England's only two representatives in 2021 -- J.C. Jackson at No. 49 and Stephon Gilmore at No. 47 -- are no longer with the team.

Jones is heading into his second NFL season following a solid rookie campaign in which he completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns passes and 13 interceptions. He started every game and helped lead the Patriots to a 10-7 record during the regular season, clinching a Wild Card spot in the AFC.

Jones is ranked ahead of one other quarterback on this year's Top 100 list: Minnesota's Kirk Cousins, who checked in at No. 99.

Judon nearly made the Top 50 after a strong first season in New England. He helped transform the Patriots defense with 12.5 sacks and 60 tackles in 2021, and was a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year before falling off over the final month of the season.

The rest of the NFL's Top 100 player list will be revealed next Sunday.