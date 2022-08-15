Read full article on original website
Driven: The Sporty Mazda CX-5 vs. The Practical Toyota RAV4
We’ve taken this SUV battle to the streets! We’ve driven the Mazda CX-5 and the Toyota RAV4, but determining which vehicle is better is a little rough. The 2022 Mazda CX-5 and 2022 Toyota RAV4 have unique advantages. 2022 Mazda CX-5 vs. 2022 Toyota RAV4. The 2022 Mazda...
2023 Mazda CX-5 Arrives With New Premium Paint And Updated Pricing
Earlier this year, we heard rumors that a new Mazda CX-5 may be on the way, but only a month after these rumors started to circulate, new information suggested that the CX-50 would essentially replace the CX-5. But neither has yet happened. Instead, Mazda has revealed pricing and packages for the 2023 Mazda CX-5.
6 Things Consumer Reports Likes About the 2023 Mazda CX-50
After taking a spin in the 2023 Mazda CX-50, Consumer Reports testers found several things to like about the new crossover SUV. The post 6 Things Consumer Reports Likes About the 2023 Mazda CX-50 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Apple makes a CarPlay for more vehicle data
It’s hard to imagine now that Apple CarPlay is in 98% of new vehicles, but when the feature was first introduced in 2014 automakers worried about the data Apple – and Google with Android Auto – would be able to access. German automakers in particular expressed alarm and Toyota held off adding CarPlay until the 2019 model year, and Android Auto in 2020.
What’s the Worst Full-Size Truck You Can Buy?
If you're looking for your next pickup truck, there are some half-ton models you should avoid. Which ones are they? The post What’s the Worst Full-Size Truck You Can Buy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Farm Is Full Of Classic Mopar Muscle Cars
Everyone loves a good story about a classic muscle car found in a barn, field, garage, etc. Even more fascinating is when you hear of a guy who has a large piece of property and numerous Mopar muscle cars sitting around. For some it’s like the promise of buried treasure they could possibly uncover. For others the stories make them mad that anyone would let such a precious vehicle rot. But don’t judge too quickly, because this guy isn’t quite like that.
Which Automaker Has a Lion for a Logo?
Though several small manufacturers use lions in their logos, the symbol is deeply connected to one of the largest automakers. The post Which Automaker Has a Lion for a Logo? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A New Company Is Buying Up All the Cool New EVs Before You Can
...And it's being marketed as a way to free us from the tough decision to buy an EV. Meanwhile, people who want to buy an EV can't. The post A New Company Is Buying Up All the Cool New EVs Before You Can appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Which SUVs Have the Highest Ground Clearance in Their Class?
Do you know which SUVs have the most ground clearance? Here's a list with the SUV that offers the most for each class. The post Which SUVs Have the Highest Ground Clearance in Their Class? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Chevy Silverado’s Duramax Diesel Engine Just Got More Power
The 2023 Chevy Silverado just got more power. See what the upgraded Duramax diesel engine can do and what's new for the Silverado. The post The Chevy Silverado’s Duramax Diesel Engine Just Got More Power appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the Power Stroke a Better Diesel Engine Than the Duramax?
Is there a diesel engine that's right for you? Check out the Power Stroke and Duramax models. The post Is the Power Stroke a Better Diesel Engine Than the Duramax? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here are the cars eligible for the $7,500 EV tax credit in the Inflation Reduction Act
The Inflation Reduction Act, the major climate bill, was signed today, changing the availability of electric vehicle tax credits. Now, only EVs assembled in North America qualify for the credits. Today the US government released a preliminary list of which vehicles currently qualify for the $7,500 EV tax credit. There...
2023 Kia Sportage vs. 2023 Hyundai Tucson: Crossover SUV Competition!
The Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson are similar in many ways, but there are some differences. Find out more in this 2023 Kia Sportage vs. 2023 Hyundai Tucson comparison. The post 2023 Kia Sportage vs. 2023 Hyundai Tucson: Crossover SUV Competition! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2023 Kia EV6 GT Is Legitimately Quick
The Kia EV6 is an electric SUV. But the GT model will take that to the next level. The post The 2023 Kia EV6 GT Is Legitimately Quick appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Mazda MX-5 Miata Is the Sporty Roadster Built for All Drives: Which of These Models Is the Fastest?
The Mazda MX-5 Miata is a favorite among drivers. It is a blast to drive on any road. Which of these models is the fastest? The post The Mazda MX-5 Miata Is the Sporty Roadster Built for All Drives: Which of These Models Is the Fastest? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Do UPS Trucks Have Air Conditioning?
UPS delivery trucks are responsible for delivering millions of packages. But, do they have air conditioning? The post Do UPS Trucks Have Air Conditioning? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Does the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla have Android Auto?
The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla is loaded with features, but does it have Android Auto? The post Does the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla have Android Auto? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Do Ram 1500 Trucks Hold Their Value?
Do Ram 1500 trucks hold their value? They do, at first, but read on to see how quickly their value drops off. The post Do Ram 1500 Trucks Hold Their Value? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
17-Year-Old Boy’s Electric Motor Design Could Revolutionize EVs
What were your major accomplishments at 17? Getting accepted into your dream college? Securing your first job? In Robert Sansone’s case, he could be on the verge of revolutionizing a new way to power electric vehicles (EV). The 17-year-old from Fort Pierce, Florida, recently claimed the George D. Yancopoulos Innovator Award at the 2022 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair for his novel synchronous reluctance motor design.
Best New Diesel Pickup Trucks According to Forbes
If you're shopping for a new pickup, you've got plenty of options. The good news is Forbes recently revealed the best new diesel pickup trucks. The post Best New Diesel Pickup Trucks According to Forbes appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
