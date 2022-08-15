Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Riley
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
WDIO-TV
Sand Lake Shuffle returns, but in new location
Organizers of the Sand Lake Shuffle are excited the event is returning for the first time since the pandemic started. It has a new location this time though, at Olcott Park in Virginia. The fundraiser supports cancer patients and survivors and their families on the Range. Greg Ranta and Rose...
WDIO-TV
Weatherz School: Dust devils and whirlwinds
When one thinks of a “dust devil,” you might picture a hot desert rather than northern Minnesota. But, this weather phenomenon can happen here at home. You may have seen an incredible video that circulated earlier this summer when a fast pitch tournament in Eveleth briefly paused for a dust devil. Then, just as quickly as it arrived, it came to an end. How did a quiet day on the diamond take such a dramatic turn?
WDIO-TV
Groundbreaking ceremony in McGregor for disabled veterans
A place for disabled veterans and veterans is on the horizon in McGregor. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, people celebrated the groundbreaking of phase three of five of the new facility to come; a rifle, pistol, and archery range. “I wanted to build a range in memory of Chuck, and...
WDIO-TV
Nurses vote to authorize strike
Twin Ports and Twin Cities nurses voted Monday to authorize a strike. The Minnesota Nurses Association said the vote was “overwhelming.” A supermajority was required in order to authorize the strike. “Corporate healthcare policies in our hospitals have left nurses understaffed and overworked, while patients are overcharged, local...
WDIO-TV
Clue set to wrap up Duluth Playhouse’s 2021-2022 season
The hilarious play Clue marks the final show in Duluth Playhouse’s 2021-2022 line up and is currently playing at the NorShor Theater. You can find ticket information here. The show was originally scheduled for earlier in the season but was pushed back to August after rising COVID levels in Duluth.
WDIO-TV
Duluth tech startup ranked among fastest growing companies in the nation
It’s an exciting time for Duluth’s Ad Advance. The tech startup company has been ranked on the INC 5,000 list, putting them in the top 10% of the top 5,000 growing companies across the country. We talked with one of the co-founders Tuesday, who says he started as...
WDIO-TV
Duluth Playhouse Family Theatre’s final show at The Depot closes
After opening on August 5th Duluth Playhouse Family Theatre’s production of High School Musical has officially closed. The Disney musical with be the last Duluth Playhouse Family Theatre show to perform at the Depot, the young cast being the last to grace the stage. Actor Grayson Holste saying, “This...
WDIO-TV
Huskies punch ticket to Great Plains Championship
On Sunday the Duluth Huskies held off top ranked Eau Claire 8-6 to open round one of the playoffs with a win. The Huskies needed only one more win to take their best of three series. Duluth was up 1-0 in the third before a Jack Painter home run would...
WDIO-TV
Denfeld football riding most productive offseason since pandemic into Day 1 of practice
On Monday prep teams across Minnesota, from tennis to swimming to football and beyond, were able to host their first official day of fall practice. For Duluth Denfeld football the transition from summer workouts to running routes at Public Schools Stadium went the smoothest it has since the onset of the pandemic.
WDIO-TV
Huskies sting Willmar taking Division title, earn league championship berth
The Duluth Huskies topped the Willmar Stingers 5-3 Tuesday night in Willmar to claim the Great Plains Division title and clinch a Northwoods League championship berth. Devin Hurdle led Duluth putting up two RBI, two runs, and three hits. From the mound Huskies’ Alex Potter pitched six strikeouts to open the first 5.2 innings.
WDIO-TV
Proctor football turning a new page under new head coach Krivinchuk
After their season was cut short last year the Proctor football team returned to action Tuesday continuing their first week of practice for the 2022 season. The Rails enter the season under new leadership in head coach Matt Krivinchuk who’s working towards establishing a positive team tradition. “We’re taking...
WDIO-TV
Esko football using State semifinal defeat, as motivation this year
After falling in the Class AAA semifinals last year, 21-14 against Dassel-Cokato, the Esko football team kicked off on their next campaign on Monday. Now with a ton of experience and the drive to get back to the state tournament once again, the team is ready to get started. “Well...
WDIO-TV
Driver charged after fatal crash on the Range
People are still in shock after the death of Joni Dahl. She was killed in a crash on Friday night. Her friend, Beth Milos, said, “She cared about everybody. It didn’t matter who you were. She wanted to see you succeed. And she wanted to know how she could help you do that. She never wanted anything, it was always, what can I do to help?”
