People are still in shock after the death of Joni Dahl. She was killed in a crash on Friday night. Her friend, Beth Milos, said, “She cared about everybody. It didn’t matter who you were. She wanted to see you succeed. And she wanted to know how she could help you do that. She never wanted anything, it was always, what can I do to help?”

HIBBING, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO