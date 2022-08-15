ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Record-Herald

‘Silent Watch’ returns in September

The Fayette County Veterans Service Commission (VSC) will be hosting its third-annual Silent Watch event to help spread awareness about veteran suicide and what the community can help do to prevent it. This year’s Silent Watch will be held on Friday, Sept. 30 with First Watch starting at 8 a.m....
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Camp Cattail Pond Renovation Viewed by Ross County Commissioners

The Ross County Commissioners viewed a grant-funded improvement to a popular park Monday. Kevin Coleman was there. "Camp Cattail" is a handicap-accessible park at the south end of Cattail Road, near County Road 550 in west-central Ross County. Along with a multipurpose building and campsites, almost two miles of paved...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Ohio jail to eliminate in-person visits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jail is eliminating in-person visits between those incarcerated and their guests. Through a partnership with Viapath Technologies, those behind the bars of the 650-bed Franklin County Corrections Center II in Columbus on Jackson Pike will instead be granted two 20-minute virtual visits – via a tablet assigned to […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
wosu.org

Addressing homelessness in Columbus and across the country

The homelessness problem in America, according to The New York Times, has the makings of an acute crisis. Shelters across the country are seeing a surge in people needing help. Here in Columbus a homeless camp on the city’s East Side is facing eviction at the end of the month....
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

A Central Ohio Couple Finds Success With a Sunflower Farm in Heath

Letitia and Chris Powell thought their farming days were over after their children grew up and moved out. “We were supposed to downsize and buy an RV,” recalls Letitia. Instead, they began welcoming thousands of visitors to their 5-acre sunflower field, serving up sweet lemonade made with honey from the farm’s beehives, converting an 1890s barn into a wedding venue and raising grass-fed beef—all on their 22-acre farm in Heath.
HEATH, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Second cancer battle claims life of Columbus firefighter

Watch NBC4’s segment about the Wortmans from 2018 the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus firefighter who put more than three decades into his job has died after a second battle with cancer. The Columbus Division of Fire shared the news of Doug Wortman’s passing on Saturday. “He dedicated 33 years to the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

UCSO Reports August 12-14, 2022

As a result of a traffic stop on US Route 33 near US Route 42, a deputy arrested Geoffrey L. Baker, age 32 of Columbus for an outstanding warrant from Cobb County, Georgia. He was transported to the Tri County Regional Jail and two reports were taken, #22-0650 and #22-0651.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Person
Joseph Hoffman
newwaysministry.org

Paulist Fathers Expelled from Newman Center as New Bishop Shifts LGBTQ+ Approach

Paulist priests who have long headed ministry at The Ohio State University’s Catholic Newman Center have been removed by a newly-appointed bishop. It was a surprise move that some believe signals a more conservative approach to LGBTQ+ issues in the diocese, such as when the words “All Are Welcome” were removed from the Center’s signage.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Look inside: $1.5 million Ohio condo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A little bit of history and a lot of posh combine to make a $1.55 million listing price for a three-bedroom condominium across the street from Goodale Park. The home features a three-floor elevator, and there’s a whole-house sound system that includes the rooftop lounge with space for dining and park […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Clinton Co. man sentenced to prison for burning hazardous materials

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Clinton County man was sentenced to two years in prison for crimes related to burning hazardous materials. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost called the man an “environmental terrorist.”. Jason Wallace, 46, was sentenced on August 9 after being found guilty in July of two...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
#Funerals#Family Plot#American Legion Post
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Person of interest in recent Pike Co. death appeared in court today

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio —- Charles Meddock was arraigned in a Ross County court today. Meddock was indicted earlier this month on charges of aggravated trafficking. He is also a person of interest in the recent death of Deric Lansing of Pike County. On Thursday, August 4, the Pike County...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
tvnewscheck.com

Funny Promo Welcomes Meteorologist Back To WSYX-WTTE

A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for his “Forrrrecast” as well as his enthusiastic personality, Phil Kelly is making a return to WSYX/ABC 6 and WTTE/FOX 28 starting August 22, 2022. A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Jurors see exact spot where Emily Noble’s body was found

DELAWARE, Ohio — More than a year after he was arrested and charged with his wife’s murder, Matheau Moore went on trial Tuesday. Emily Noble was reported missing in May 2020. Her body was found four months later, in September, in a wooded area near her Westerville home. Investigators later said her death had been staged to look like a suicide. She was found with a USB cord around her neck.
WESTERVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio kids competing for 2022 USA Mullet Championships

Two Ohio kids are among the top finalists in the USA Mullet Championships. William Dale Ramsey of Pataskala, Ohio, and Jameson Redd of Delaware, Ohio are among two of the 25 finalists for the kid’s mullet championships. Voting for the Championship started on Monday, and a day after voting, William Dale Ramsey is currently in […]
PATASKALA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Armed man surrenders after barricade situation in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was taken into custody by Franklin County deputies after an hours long barricade situation at a home in west Columbus. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies approached the man after he called 911, claiming being threatened, at 3:30 a.m. at the 4700 block of Hilton Avenue in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Four Overdoses Reported in 24 Hours

ROSS – Ross county First responders had their hands full on Sunday after responding to four overdoses. The first call came in around 10:49 am on Sunday when police were dispatched to Certified at 885 Eastern Avenue in reference to an overdose. complaint. Upon arrival, contact was made with...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe’s parking enforcement officer arrested for alleged beating

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The top meter maid for Chillicothe was arrested last week after it was alleged he beat the mother of his child. Gerald Logan, 55, was taken into custody on Thursday after the woman reported to police that she was beaten so badly that she was hospitalized. According to law enforcement, the woman had serious injuries and had to seek medical treatment. Once she was released from the hospital, she reported the alleged beating to the Chillicothe Police Department. It was alleged that during the beating, Logan “pistol-whipped” the victim.
CHILLICOTHE, OH

