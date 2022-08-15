Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Record-Herald
‘Silent Watch’ returns in September
The Fayette County Veterans Service Commission (VSC) will be hosting its third-annual Silent Watch event to help spread awareness about veteran suicide and what the community can help do to prevent it. This year’s Silent Watch will be held on Friday, Sept. 30 with First Watch starting at 8 a.m....
Knox Pages
Pearl Harbor casualty to have his remains returned to Ohio hometown for Aug. 20 burial
A Navy program is bringing home an Ohio sailor who lost his life in the Pearl Harbor tragedy on Dec. 7, 1941. Musician 1st Class Joseph Hoffman, born in Lyndon, Ohio and raised in Chillicothe, Ohio, and who gave his life aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack of Dec. 7, 1941, will have his remains buried in Greenfield Cemetery, Greenfield, Ohio, Aug. 20.
iheart.com
Camp Cattail Pond Renovation Viewed by Ross County Commissioners
The Ross County Commissioners viewed a grant-funded improvement to a popular park Monday. Kevin Coleman was there. "Camp Cattail" is a handicap-accessible park at the south end of Cattail Road, near County Road 550 in west-central Ross County. Along with a multipurpose building and campsites, almost two miles of paved...
Ohio jail to eliminate in-person visits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jail is eliminating in-person visits between those incarcerated and their guests. Through a partnership with Viapath Technologies, those behind the bars of the 650-bed Franklin County Corrections Center II in Columbus on Jackson Pike will instead be granted two 20-minute virtual visits – via a tablet assigned to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wosu.org
Addressing homelessness in Columbus and across the country
The homelessness problem in America, according to The New York Times, has the makings of an acute crisis. Shelters across the country are seeing a surge in people needing help. Here in Columbus a homeless camp on the city’s East Side is facing eviction at the end of the month....
columbusmonthly.com
A Central Ohio Couple Finds Success With a Sunflower Farm in Heath
Letitia and Chris Powell thought their farming days were over after their children grew up and moved out. “We were supposed to downsize and buy an RV,” recalls Letitia. Instead, they began welcoming thousands of visitors to their 5-acre sunflower field, serving up sweet lemonade made with honey from the farm’s beehives, converting an 1890s barn into a wedding venue and raising grass-fed beef—all on their 22-acre farm in Heath.
Second cancer battle claims life of Columbus firefighter
Watch NBC4’s segment about the Wortmans from 2018 the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus firefighter who put more than three decades into his job has died after a second battle with cancer. The Columbus Division of Fire shared the news of Doug Wortman’s passing on Saturday. “He dedicated 33 years to the […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports August 12-14, 2022
As a result of a traffic stop on US Route 33 near US Route 42, a deputy arrested Geoffrey L. Baker, age 32 of Columbus for an outstanding warrant from Cobb County, Georgia. He was transported to the Tri County Regional Jail and two reports were taken, #22-0650 and #22-0651.
RELATED PEOPLE
newwaysministry.org
Paulist Fathers Expelled from Newman Center as New Bishop Shifts LGBTQ+ Approach
Paulist priests who have long headed ministry at The Ohio State University’s Catholic Newman Center have been removed by a newly-appointed bishop. It was a surprise move that some believe signals a more conservative approach to LGBTQ+ issues in the diocese, such as when the words “All Are Welcome” were removed from the Center’s signage.
Look inside: $1.5 million Ohio condo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A little bit of history and a lot of posh combine to make a $1.55 million listing price for a three-bedroom condominium across the street from Goodale Park. The home features a three-floor elevator, and there’s a whole-house sound system that includes the rooftop lounge with space for dining and park […]
Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site
The location met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year but is now approved
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Clinton Co. man sentenced to prison for burning hazardous materials
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Clinton County man was sentenced to two years in prison for crimes related to burning hazardous materials. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost called the man an “environmental terrorist.”. Jason Wallace, 46, was sentenced on August 9 after being found guilty in July of two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Person of interest in recent Pike Co. death appeared in court today
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio —- Charles Meddock was arraigned in a Ross County court today. Meddock was indicted earlier this month on charges of aggravated trafficking. He is also a person of interest in the recent death of Deric Lansing of Pike County. On Thursday, August 4, the Pike County...
tvnewscheck.com
Funny Promo Welcomes Meteorologist Back To WSYX-WTTE
A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for his “Forrrrecast” as well as his enthusiastic personality, Phil Kelly is making a return to WSYX/ABC 6 and WTTE/FOX 28 starting August 22, 2022. A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for...
wksu.org
GOP candidates in Ohio governor's race react to violent attempt to breach Cincinnati FBI office
The Republican team running for re-election as Ohio governor and lieutenant governor have made their first comments about the attempted violent attack on the FBI office in Cincinnati last week. They were asked about last week’s attempted breach of the Cincinnati FBI office by an armed Columbus man a few...
Jurors see exact spot where Emily Noble’s body was found
DELAWARE, Ohio — More than a year after he was arrested and charged with his wife’s murder, Matheau Moore went on trial Tuesday. Emily Noble was reported missing in May 2020. Her body was found four months later, in September, in a wooded area near her Westerville home. Investigators later said her death had been staged to look like a suicide. She was found with a USB cord around her neck.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two Ohio kids competing for 2022 USA Mullet Championships
Two Ohio kids are among the top finalists in the USA Mullet Championships. William Dale Ramsey of Pataskala, Ohio, and Jameson Redd of Delaware, Ohio are among two of the 25 finalists for the kid’s mullet championships. Voting for the Championship started on Monday, and a day after voting, William Dale Ramsey is currently in […]
Armed man surrenders after barricade situation in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was taken into custody by Franklin County deputies after an hours long barricade situation at a home in west Columbus. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies approached the man after he called 911, claiming being threatened, at 3:30 a.m. at the 4700 block of Hilton Avenue in […]
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Four Overdoses Reported in 24 Hours
ROSS – Ross county First responders had their hands full on Sunday after responding to four overdoses. The first call came in around 10:49 am on Sunday when police were dispatched to Certified at 885 Eastern Avenue in reference to an overdose. complaint. Upon arrival, contact was made with...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe’s parking enforcement officer arrested for alleged beating
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The top meter maid for Chillicothe was arrested last week after it was alleged he beat the mother of his child. Gerald Logan, 55, was taken into custody on Thursday after the woman reported to police that she was beaten so badly that she was hospitalized. According to law enforcement, the woman had serious injuries and had to seek medical treatment. Once she was released from the hospital, she reported the alleged beating to the Chillicothe Police Department. It was alleged that during the beating, Logan “pistol-whipped” the victim.
Comments / 0