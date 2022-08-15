ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anonymous Anonymous
2d ago

Corporations are the root cause for climate change. The other issue for dwindling fish numbers is the continued netting of The Strait of Juan de Fuca (can't get used to Salish Sea) and all Puget Sound rivers and estuaries. These areas can no longer support these fishing methods. There are just too many nets taking too many fish! They should ban all netting from east of Neah Bay. And, no fishing license should be required for beach anglers and senior citizens 65+. Give sports fishermen and seniors a break! I've become so disgusted, I've sold my boat and stopped fishing altogether. The WDFW has ruined it for me.

VikiL
2d ago

The crab pot pirates, rude tourists that don't bother to follow regulations, the hordes of people on the beach during the beginning of salmon season are all reasons why I didn't even bother getting a license this year😥

Michael Werfelman
2d ago

The climate has been changing for millions of years, and will continue to do so

ABOUT

InvestigateWest offers a new nonprofit model for watchdog journalism that enriches our community. We invest in original reporting — on public health, the environment, and government accountability — and produce powerful stories with a clear bearing on public policy.

 http://invw.org

