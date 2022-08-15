Read full article on original website
chautauquatoday.com
DEC Officer Rescues Pair of Baby Opossums in Cattaraugus County
A New York State DEC officer recently rescued a pair of baby opossums in Cattaraugus County and took them to a local rehabilitation center. The DEC reports that Environmental Conservation Officer Jason Powers assisted in rescuing the two babies on August 5th after their mother was struck by a vehicle. Officer Powers worked quickly to retrieve the babies. He successfully transported them to a wildlife rehabilitation center in the Town of Poland.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Elected officials announce funding to improve Cheektowaga roads
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Elected officials announced nearly $9 million in funding has been secured to improve the three-mile stretch on Union Road from Walden Avenue to French Road. "It's at a medium level right now, but by the time things get started for the repair and whatever, I'm sure...
wnypapers.com
Village of Lewiston to add stop signs at Fourth, Center & Water streets
Previte points to study suggesting more stops signs cause more trouble. Trustees in the Village of Lewiston voted Monday to install a series of new stop signs in an attempt to prevent future automobile-related accidents. Motorists will soon notice markers at the intersections of Center and Water (north/south), Plain and...
wesb.com
Lightning Causes House Fire in Olean
Lightning caused a house fire in Olean Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were called out shortly before 1 PM for a report of a lightning-caused fire in the 100 block of North 4th Street. Firefighters reported the fire knocked down at 1:08. The amount of the damage is still unknown.
Lackawanna company to expand, bring jobs to the area
LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lackawanna company is expanding and it’s a move that will bring new jobs to the area. Ground has been broken on a new $2 million manufacturing facility in Lackawanna. The expansion at Flexiume Sign will bring up to 30 new jobs to the area by next summer and utilize a […]
wutv29.com
Crowds pack Erie County fair despite higher cost of food
HAMBURG, N.Y. – It’s day six of the Erie County Fair and while fairgoers are happy to be back, one thing they’re noticing is the increased cost of food. According to the Consumer Price Index, the cost of gas and energy dropped in July, but the price of food continued to rise, reaching 10.9 percent – the largest 12-month increase since 1979.
WKBW-TV
Tonawanda supply drive provides financial relief for families
CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the first day of school quickly approaches, it is probably about time to get supplies for your children. However, for some families, the cost of supplies has created a stretch in funds - but the Tonawanda City School District is holding a supply drive.
Winners announced for the Erie County Fair's new food showdown
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair is underway at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. If you're looking to try some new foods at the fair this summer, here are the winners of this year's new food showdown. Three winners were selected from three different categories: new food, sweets and treats and healthy option.
chautauquatoday.com
Several departments respond to structure fire in Westfield area
Several departments responded to a structure fire on Barber Road in the town of Westfield Monday evening. Chautauqua County emergency dispatchers say that firefighters from Westfield responded to the fire involving a vacant house at 8751 Barber Road shortly before 6:30 pm. Westfield received mutual aid from Ripley, Sherman, Portland and Ellery Center. Chautauqua County Emergency Services also assisted at the scene. There were no injuries reported.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund application opens for those eligible in public
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The city of Buffalo is taking the necessary steps to heal following the mass shooting at a Tops on May 14. The Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund was created to help those affected by the tragedy. "This is not something that we expected, but we...
chqgov.com
Chautauqua County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event to Be Held Sept. 17
FALCONER, N.Y.: -- The Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities (DPF) Division of Solid Waste has announced a Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Day will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chautauqua County DPF Building at 454 North Work St. in Falconer, N.Y.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for portions of Genesee and Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another afternoon of strong storms across Western New York for the second day in a row. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. for portions of Genesee and Erie County. 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail are the primary threats. This cell was previous severe warned until 5 p.m. and the warning has been extended in time and area as it slowly tracks west. Heavy rain that could lead to minor flooding as well as lots of lightning is expected with this storm too.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Buffalo nonprofit working to outfit women for the workforce
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local non-profit is preparing women for the workforce. Dress for Success Buffalo, who recently hosted a pop-up shop on Jefferson Avenue, is a non-profit that provides life changing employment programs, free professional business attire, and tools to become financially independent. Dress for Success...
New Information For Pistol Permit Applicants In Erie County
There has been a recent surge in the amount of interest and submitted applications for pistol permits across New York State. IN Erie County, the numbers have been in the thousands over the past couple of years and that seems to be a trend that will continue for the near future.
$1.8 Million Mansion in WNY Has Own Lake and Stunning Basement
Most dream homes are realistic. They're not overly huge but do have amenities that would make life easier and more enjoyable. Things like a pool, furnishes basement and enough space in the yard for your kids to play in. There are expensive dream homes in Western New York that give...
Pedestrians say they fear for their lives crossing Lake Avenue in Hamburg
Passing through the Southtowns you'll come across Lake Avenue, but some neighbors know it by a different name.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Where to Eat & Drink Near the Buffalo Niagara International Airport
You’ve been on a plane for a few hours, the snacks were mediocre, and you’ve finally grabbed your luggage from the baggage claim. Up next on the list: finding a place to eat. Whether you’re from the Western New York region or it is your first time visiting, there are plenty of food options within minutes of the Buffalo Niagara Airport. From restaurants and bars, to diners and cafes, there’s something for every craving.
Scary Carnivores Spotted On Route 5 In Lakeview, NY
Ok...maybe they weren't THAT scary. But did you see these guys on your way to/from work yesterday?. On a normal day, if you saw some fierce carnivores that have been extinct for years on your way to work, you would probably be horrified. But these ones were just there to make people smile...we think.
Buffalo German Fest has been cancelled this year
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Some bad news for cultural festival fans of Western New York. On Tuesday, the Buffalo German Fest announced that this year's festival has been cancelled. The festival was scheduled to take place Sept. 3 at Cheektowaga Town Park, but will not be happening this year "due to unforeseen circumstances." The announcement was made in a Facebook post by the festival.
WGRZ TV
Niagara County deputies using EpiPen's to save lives
Niagara County sheriff's deputies have the duty of protecting lives on road patrol. This summer they have been also using a certain life-saving device.
