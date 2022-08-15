LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police were called to a parking lot near the 4400 block of N. 27th Street after a shooting on Saturday. According to LPD, officers were called to the area at around 11:02 p.m. A 31-year-old man was shot at several times by a known party. One of the shots hit the victim in the leg.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 7 HOURS AGO