KETV.com
Omaha police investigating 2 shootings
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating two shootings potentially believed to be linked. The first shooting happened Sunday morning at about 2:08 near 33rd and Hamilton. Police said Patrick Jemison, 25, was shot and taken to Nebraska Medical Center. According to police, Jemison said he was walking in...
WOWT
Warrant issued for Omaha man suspected in double homicide
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man arrested in Iowa is suspected of killing his grandmother and great-grandmother earlier this month. A warrant has been issued for him in Douglas County. Gage Walter, 27, is suspected by law enforcement to have killed two of his family members on Aug. 13.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD investigating drive-by shooting that leaves one injured
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that injured one early Sunday. Officers said they responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 3:04 a.m., while en route to 42nd and Himebaugh dispatch said they received a call that someone had been shot. Upon arrival, officers...
WOWT
31-year-old man shot in north Lincoln parking lot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police were called to a parking lot near the 4400 block of N. 27th Street after a shooting on Saturday. According to LPD, officers were called to the area at around 11:02 p.m. A 31-year-old man was shot at several times by a known party. One of the shots hit the victim in the leg.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha Police: Elderly woman assaulted, car stolen
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have confirmed an elderly woman was carjacked and assaulted Saturday. The incident reportedly happened around 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Bakers grocery store near 132nd and West Maple. The female suspect allegedly stole the older woman’s maroon Subaru before getting into some sort of...
WOWT
Two injured in Saturday morning Omaha stabbing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating an early morning stabbing in south Omaha. A little after 8 a.m. Saturday morning officers blocked off an area along 24th and Bancroft. Two people were taken to Nebraska Medicine with serious injuries. No other details have been released.
WOWT
Officials investigate body discovered in northwest Otoe County
OTOE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) -The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the body of a man found in northwest Otoe County. Deputies were sent to an acreage Friday evening after the landowners were walking their property and discovered the deceased male in a vehicle that had been on the acreage for several years.
KETV.com
'Proof is in the pudding:' Omaha police captain says deadly crime spike not indicative of overall city trends
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police Department's Capt. Jeremy Christensen said people in Omaha should not be scared of the spike in gun violence. He said they've made arrests in almost all other recent homicides. "We train for them. We plan for them. We strategize for them," Christensen said. Christensen's...
A look at how and when Omaha Police say they use force
While the number of times OPD officers use force on a subject has remained relatively consistent recently, there's been some variation in how.
kfornow.com
LPD Arrests Motorcyclist That Hit Bike Patrol Officer In Downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 19)–A 19-year-old Lincoln man was arrested late Thursday night at his home for allegedly hitting a bike patrol officer with his motorcycle along the sidewalk of Centennial Mall near “P” Street back on August 11th. Alexander Nelson was arrested on several charges, including 2nd-degree...
WOWT
Multiple people injured in Council Bluffs I-29 crash
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Several people were injured in a crash on I-29 in Council Bluffs. According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, a crash happened near the 45.5 mile marker on I-29 South just after midnight Sunday. Officers say a Dodge Charger was heading south at fast speeds...
WOWT
Omaha police arrest suspect suspicious of drunk driving
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The ex-wife of a notorious Omaha spree killer is in trouble with the law again. Omaha police arrested Chalonda Jenkins, 31, Tuesday night on suspicion of drunk driving. Investigators alleged she also had a weapon that was not a gun. She’s not allowed to have weapons...
Two-vehicle crash in Council Bluffs is under investigation.
(Council Bluffs) Authorities say alcohol is believed to be a factor in a two-vehicle crash in Council Bluffs early this morning. The accident happened at 12:06 a.m. at the 45.5-mile marker on Interstate 29 when a southbound Dodge Charger rear-ended a Chevy S-10 Pickup. Medical Helicopter transported the driver of...
WOWT
Omaha police talk about plans to deal with outbreak of violence
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police believe street gangs are responsible for the shooting and killing that’s caused an outbreak of violence in the city. Police are making progress in rounding up suspects. Omaha police say they have made some arrests and have suspects in four of the five homicides.
UPDATE: Omaha police investigate two overnight shootings, none lethal
Shootings around Omaha left at least three people injured overnight, according to Omaha police. No arrests have been made and authorities continue to investigate.
kmaland.com
Shenandoah man arrested on series of charges
(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Police Department has released information from an arrest stemming from an incident on Thursday afternoon. According to the report, at approximately 2:00 PM, officers from the Shenandoah Police Department were called to the 900 block of 5th Avenue for an assault in progress. Officers arrived on the scene and arrested 49-year-old Jason Michael Lanken of Shenandoah.
WOWT
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Aug. 19
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, Aug. 19. Two people were found dead in an Omaha home. The victims were 70 and 93 years old. A person of interest in the case was arrested a day later in Iowa. 5. Police...
WOWT
Exclusive: Father of victim in Florence Tower shooting speaks out against recent violence
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police continue their investigations into the slew of recent homicides. While they’ve arrested two of the four wanted suspects, the family of one of the victims says that’s only half the battle. “I just want them to know that she was caring and...
WOWT
Omaha police tackling gang violence
A history making moment in Bellevue Thursday morning. Nebraska campaign to inspire early childhood educators. The state is hoping to inspire teachers working with some of Nebraska’s youngest children. Controversial abortion petition in Bellevue. Updated: 8 hours ago. More on a controversial petition filed in Bellevue in an attempt...
WOWT
Part of West Omaha road to close Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of 156th Street will be closed this Saturday for a practice house burn. According to the Douglas County Engineer, 156th Street between Military Road and Rainwood Road, as well as Military Road east to Chestnut Driver will be closed to all traffic on Saturday, Aug. 20.
