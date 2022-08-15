Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Intense Backlash Leads To Pledge Reversal In Fargo North Dakota
Turns Out The Fargo School Board Poked The Wrong Bear. Before I do the same, I'm playing it safe and opening this article with the Pledge of Allegiance. I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
SuperTalk 1270
Mandan, ND
955
Followers
1K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT
Super Talk 1270 has the best news coverage for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0