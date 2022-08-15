Oil price at lowest level in months at $96 per barrel. Next in discussions to buy 25% stake in struggling Joules. Sophie Lund-Yates, Lead Equity Analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. “Brent crude oil is now hovering at about $96 per barrel, after falling around 9% last week. Prices earlier today were as low as $94, which marks the lowest point in almost six months. The downward pressure on the oil price is coming solely from a weakening of demand expectations, as markets brace for a potentially sharp economic contraction. Gains triggered by the invasion of Ukraine have now been cancelled out, as rising interest rates and the subsequent cooling this is expected to have on global economies, outweigh previous questions about a lack of supply caused by the conflict.

