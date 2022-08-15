ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The stock market has been under a lot...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Is Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) Stock a Buy?

Energy services company Energy Transfer could be a good investment option at current levels. This midstream company is poised to gain from industry prospects and its internal efforts to boost growth opportunities. Dallas, Texas-based Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) could be an attractive investment option for investors seeking exposure to...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Occidental Petroleum Expects Its Dividend to Continue Surging

Occidental Petroleum hit a major debt reduction milestone this year. That allowed the company to start returning more cash to shareholders, including significantly boosting its dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
State
Indiana State
Motley Fool

What The Merge Might Mean for Your Ethereum Holdings

A dispute in the Ethereum community could trigger a fork and spawn a new asset. Technical risk lies ahead as the road map of upgrades are deployed. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns

Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Renewable Natural Gas#New Energy#Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Rng
Motley Fool

Social Security: 1 Drastic Change Coming in 2023

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Social Security can make for a more financially...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Reasons Not to Sign a Mortgage This Summer

You may not want to lock in a home loan just yet. Today's housing market conditions aren't ideal for buyers. Between the market, higher borrowing costs, and economic uncertainty, it could pay to put your home-buying plans on hold. Buying a home has its benefits, and if you've been renting...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Stocks for Years

You don’t need to invest a ton of money to make a significant impact on your long-term financial health. You also don’t need to put your money into speculative growth stocks in order to achieve massive returns over time. These three value stocks could turn a $5,000 investment...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
ValueWalk

Oil Price Sinks And Cost Of Living Crisis Sees Cash Withdrawals Surge As People Count Their Pennies

Oil price at lowest level in months at $96 per barrel. Next in discussions to buy 25% stake in struggling Joules. Sophie Lund-Yates, Lead Equity Analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. “Brent crude oil is now hovering at about $96 per barrel, after falling around 9% last week. Prices earlier today were as low as $94, which marks the lowest point in almost six months. The downward pressure on the oil price is coming solely from a weakening of demand expectations, as markets brace for a potentially sharp economic contraction. Gains triggered by the invasion of Ukraine have now been cancelled out, as rising interest rates and the subsequent cooling this is expected to have on global economies, outweigh previous questions about a lack of supply caused by the conflict.
TRAFFIC
Motley Fool

These 6 Dividend Stocks Pay $83 Billion a Year, Combined, to Their Shareholders

Dividend stocks have an incredible track record of making long-term investors richer. These six income stocks may not offer the highest yields, but their nominal-dollar payouts are practically unmatched. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 3 Stocks Have Been Paying a Dividend Longer Than Any Other Public Company

Dividend stocks have a rich history of sizably outperforming their non-paying peers over the long run. These rock-solid income stocks have a longer active streak of continuous dividend payouts than all other publicly traded companies listed in the U.S. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Buffett Goes on Buying Spree as Stock Market Reels

Warren Buffett went bargain hunting with both fists in the second quarter, scooping up billions of dollars worth of equities amid the broader market's steep selloff. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, $292.07) was a net buyer of stocks to the tune of $3.8 billion for the three months ended June 30. For good measure, Buffett, the conglomerate's chairman and CEO, also bought back $1 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway's own stock.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy