13K pounds of frozen pizza recalled due to possible contamination with metal

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Home Run Inn Frozen Foods is recalling over 13 thousand pounds of frozen meat pizza product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal.

Products subject to recall have establishment number “EST. 18498-A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The products were shipped to a distributor in Illinois and then further distributed to retailers.

As of Monday, August 15, 2022, “33.5-oz cartons containing “Home Run Inn CHICAGO'S PREMIUM PIZZERIA DELUXE SAUSAGE CLASSIC PIZZA” with “best by” date “12/03/22” is the only product subject to recall. (pictured above)

According to the FSIS, there have been no confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. However, the problem was discovered when a firm notified FSIS that it had received consumer reports that metal was found inside the pizza.

FSIS urges consumers with this product to no consume it. They say the product should be thrown away or returned to its place of purchase.

For more information on this recall, click here .

